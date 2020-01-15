The “Queen of Bluegrass” does not rest on the throne.
Rhonda Vincent, who has been singing for audiences since she was 5, and picking mandolin since age 8, is still turning on audiences decades later. Her most recent single, “Like I Could,” topped the Bluegrass Today singles chart. That song sprang from an upcoming collaboration with Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely.
Elton John and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, called on Vincent and her friend, country living legend Dolly Parton, to cover one of their songs on a 2018 album. She won her first Grammy the year before, for a live album with her band, The Rage. Parton has booked Vincent for multiple collaborations, and the two have become great friends.
None of it fazes Missouri native Vincent, 57, who said she learned everything she needed to keep it together in the music business from her father. Johnny Vincent raised her and her brothers, including Grammy-winning Darrin Vincent, to play bluegrass with him.
“My father was a constant musical inspiration,” Rhonda Vincent wrote in an email exchange. “He also gave constant life lessons. He prepared me for whatever circumstance I might encounter. I remember on the CMA Award Show with Dolly Parton and Norah Jones. Live TV, and thinking I should be so nervous, but instead I was completely calm, knowing my Daddy has prepared me for that moment, developing my skills, and knowing I was surrounded by some of the greatest musicians and singers in the world. That was kind of a landmark moment that gave me confidence to know I really could sing with the best of the best. It’s easy to doubt yourself, and hard to know if you’re doing the right thing. That moment alone was a stamp of approval on my life of music that evolved into a career.”
Vincent returns to Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center for the second time, for a show on Friday night with The Rage. Our email Q&A included info about a new band member, her recent single, and how she picks her songs.
The Roanoke Times: Let’s start with the most recent news for you and your band. Jeff Partin has joined The Rage. Dobro madman. Last I had heard him, he was part of Mountain Heart [mostly playing bass]. Talk about how you all got him on board.
Rhonda Vincent: It was by word of mouth that I found Jeff. A friend called and told me how talented he was, and that he played most any instrument, and could sing every part. He came out for a weekend with us, and was such a great fit with our group on a musical level, and on a personal level. I had prayed that God would send us the perfect person, and he did. Jeff is an answered prayer. He is so talented, and I am thrilled to have him as a member of The Rage.
TRT: I listened to your latest single, “Like I Could.” Just bittersweet and gorgeous work. I read what you wrote about it on The Bluegrass Situation, then saw an article in Wide Open Country. There’s a lot to unpack. First off, I understand that Vince Gill suggested you record a duet with Jeannie Seely, because he didn’t feel like it was going to work for him to sing it. It must be quite a thing to have Vince Gill know your voice so well that you are the person he thinks of and recommends. What is the name of that duet, and do you have any idea when it will be released?
RV: I was floored when she told me Vince had recommended that I sing it with her. What an honor.
The title of my duet with Jeannie on her upcoming project is titled “All Through Cryin’.” I think it will be released in a few months, if not sooner.
TRT: Then you wind up recording “Like I Could,” which Seely co-wrote. It sounds like she inadvertently pitched it to you, in the context of telling you that she had been leery of co-writing songs. But you really wanted that song badly, and it was a big bluegrass chart success. It seems like you have a pretty good instinct for recognizing song craft. Is that something you always had, something you had to develop, or a combination of both?
RV: I think it’s something my father instilled in me, unknowingly. Then I started utilizing my instincts to create projects, and especially during a live show. I select the songs, based on the audience response. It is something that I continue to be aware of, and make myself really think and consider songs before I record. If I have an instant love for the song, I try to listen over and over to be sure it’s something I never get tired of hearing. If it makes my heart jump, I figure it could do the same for others. It also depends on the mood. So sometimes I will give it a few days, and listen again to be sure.
TRT: ”Like I Could” was the first single from a new album from you, yet to be released. When’s the due date on that? What’s the title? Are you playing much of it live, or sticking to the hit single for now?
RV: I recorded 4 songs for the new album. “Like I Could” was the first single. Since the first tracking day, and the completion of the single, I haven’t worked another moment on the other songs or album.
That is my goal for when I return from the Country’s Family Reunion/Larry’s Country Diner Cruise [Jan. 26-Feb. 2]. It’s just a very busy time. Never enough hours in the day.
TRT: Finally, I heard about [hotshot country music guitar picker] Redd Volkaert’s move to Galax. You have a long history of playing in Southwest Virginia, and this will be your second time in Rocky Mount. Do the two of you plan to collaborate on anything during some of your excursions to your neck of the woods?
RV: I am so excited to know Redd is in Galax, and I cannot wait to collaborate with him and do some shows. He’s one of my favorite guitar players, and he’s also a really fun guy I love hanging out with. I can’t wait to see him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.