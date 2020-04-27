For the past six weeks, our Roanoke Times staff members have been sharing their ideas for staying active and engaged while we hunker down at home during the spread of COVID-19. Now it’s your turn! Tell us how you’ve been spending your time during the statewide stay-at-home order.

As for me, I have found preparing homemade baby food to be a satisfying way to combat stress. Of course, now I have a freezer stuffed full of enough steamed sweet potatoes and broccoli to feed my 9-month-old through preschool.

I’ve also taken hundreds of photos of my kids (an interesting development, since we’re not doing much that would seem scrapbook-worthy under normal circumstances). Plus, I finally got around to asking my husband to hang about 450 picture frames (his estimation, not mine).

Responses should be about 200 words. Please include your full name and city or town of residence. Do you have a photo that shows the fruits of your labor? Send it along, with a short caption, and we may run it with your response.

Suzanne Miller is the Features Editor, and edits the Roanoke Times' Discover Magazine. She also helps readers enter calendar submissions and public announcements.

Load comments