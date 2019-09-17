After decades operating outside the Nashville, Tennessee, country music mainstream, singer/songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is nowadays in the thick of it.
Multi-million seller Eric Church is one of his recent friends and collaborators, as is Grammy nominee Ashley McBryde. New album “The Messenger: A Tribute to Ray Wylie Hubbard,” features the likes of Rodney Crowell, Bobby Bare, James McMurtry, Radney Foster, The Band of Heathens and Shinyribs covering highlights from his catalog. There is even a recently released biography that includes forewords from Hayes Carll and Jerry Jeff Walker.
The book is called “The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard” and includes deep praise from the likes of Steve Earle and Church, who in 2015 name-checked Hubbard in his song, “Mr. Misunderstood.”
Hubbard, who returns to Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Saturday, still wasn’t quite sure how he felt about it all during a phone call last month.
“It’s hard to explain, because I never had recognition like that before,” he said. “I’ve always been the one over here holding up my hand, going hey, here I am, overlooked, in a way. So it’s kind of a unique experience to have that even happen.”
Not that his work had been attention-free. Walker, on his recording of “Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mother,” insisted on introducing it with the line “this song is by Ray Wylie Hubbard.” That number became an icon of the progressive country era (it would be considered Americana today), but Wylie was not able to parlay the recognition into anything larger at the time. His mid-1970s project, Ray Wylie Hubbard and the Cowboy Twinkies, mystified the Nashville establishment and wound up with an album so off that Hubbard couldn’t bear to tour with it.
Flash forward to July, and there was Hubbard — finally — on the Grand Ole Opry stage, playing “The Messenger” and “Snake Farm,” two songs among dozens that have solidified his reputation for both deep songcraft and humor. The story behind that appearance included examples of Hubbard’s self-deprecating wit.
“What had happened, about a year ago, I was in the Nashville airport and I hear this voice behind me going, ‘Ray Wylie,’” Hubbard said. “I turned around and it’s Pam Tillis. She goes, ‘I recognize the back of your head,’ which, there’s benefits to cutting your own hair, I guess.”
They got together later and wrote some songs, after which Tillis — who debuted on the Opry at 8, singing with her father, Country Music Hall of Fame member Mel Tillis — reached out to the powers that be and got Hubbard on the show.
“It was a thrill. It really was,” he said of the performance. “Somebody said, you know, 72, isn’t that kind of old to make your debut on the Grand Ole Opry? I went, well, you wouldn’t want to peak too soon.”
Hubbard was home in Texas with his wife and manager, Judy, watching “Criminal Minds” when he first learned that Church was giving him a shout-out. The verse in question is, “Now, your buddies get their rocks off on Top 40 radio / But you love your daddy’s vinyl, old-time rock ‘n’ roll / Elvis Costello, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and think Jeff Tweedy is one bad mother.”
A text came in from Ronnie Dunn, of Brooks & Dunn fame, telling Hubbard that Church was dropping his name on the 2015 CMA Awards show. “I said, ‘Judy, Eric Church is singing about me on a TV show,’ Hubbard remembered. “She goes, ‘We’re not changing the channel ’til Spencer finds the serial killer.’”
A couple of years later, Hubbard joined him onstage in Dallas for a performance of Hubbard’s “Screw You, We’re From Texas.” They got to know each other, and Church told him one of his favorite records was “Loco Gringo’s Lament,” from 1994. The pair teamed up the next year to write “Desperate Man,” the title track of Church’s 2018 album. Hubbard is in the song’s music video, as well.
“It’s kind of like an old ‘Miami Vice,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘Blow’ kind of thing,” he said. “Everybody said we need somebody that looks like a ’70s drug dealer, and everybody said, well, get Ray Wylie to do it.
“They flew me up there and put me in a three-piece, bell-bottom, denim suit and a gold chain to do that video. It’s really really nice of him to do that, because I didn’t even think he knew who I was in the very beginning, but he’s been a great cheerleader for me.”
With cheerleading has come new opportunities. Hubbard, who was never part of a Nashville songwriter clique, has been writing with young performers including McBryde, Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown, Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers and newcomer Lainey Wilson.
To Wilson, he said: “Do you have a problem singing the line ‘virtue is overrated?’ She goes, ‘No.’”
He let out a long laugh at that one — the laugh of a guy who has been an outsider to Nashville, but now gets to choose among invitations to collaborate. These are acts who want some of his hard-earned creative mojo, extended by decades after he got sober in the early 1990s.
Wilson, in a Facebook past, wrote in January: “Holy crap. I wrote with Ray Wylie Hubbard today & I peed my pants a little.”
Hubbard, who in this century has continued to release well-received albums including “Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There As Fast As I Can,” “The Grifter’s Hymnal” and “Snake Farm,” has more music planned. The next project will be full of new songs, with such acts as raucous country/metal band Cadillac 3, Tillis, Larkin Poe (who helped back him on the Opry gig), Carll, blues band the Peterson Brothers and former Go-Go’s guitarist Kathy Valentine’s band, The Bluebonnets (“Oh God, they rocked,” Hubbard said). He’s thinking of calling it “Co-Starring ... .”
“I’m just an old cat. I’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s been a struggle,” he said. “There’s been [times] in the past when there was just nothing on my calendar, which is terrifying. To kind of have that validation … you’re writing some pretty cool songs that other people like. To accept the approval of others is something new for me.”
