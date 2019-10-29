Railroad Earth

 Courtesy Railroad Earth

New Jersey jamgrass band Railroad Earth will play Salem in 2020, the Salem Civic Center announced today.

The Americana music group, which draws on bluegrass, folk, jazz and rock influences, has released nine albums since it formed in 2001. Lead singer Tim Carbone described Railroad Earth as "an amplified string band with drums," in a news release.

The show will be held Feb. 19 at the Salem Civic Center.

Reserved seat tickets cost $30 and $75, and general admission pit area tickets cost $35. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center box office (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday) or online at ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the band, visit http://railroad.earth.

