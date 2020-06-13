As the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay distant and mostly indoors over the past couple of months, folks looking for ways to spend their isolated hours had a traditional option available: radio.
In the Roanoke and New River valleys, stations’ program directors haven’t strayed far from their typical missions, key among them providing an escape from daily troubles and worries.
“People are still listening to radio for that entertainment and that feel-good,” said Ralph Salierno, a general manager for Monticello Media Group, which owns stations including WBRW-FM (105.3 The Bear). “That hasn’t changed. It isn’t like everybody’s gotten somber. They’re actually looking for radio to be a little bit of a release. They’re looking for their favorite disc jockeys still to entertain them, and we continue to try to do that.”
A Neilsen study conducted in late March showed that eight of 10 people polled reported they were spending as much or more time listening to radio as they had before the coronavirus outbreak, Salierno said. On-air talent helps keep listeners’ interest by reaching out on social media and, in a couple of cases, with songs that matched the moment.
On pop radio, Canadian viral video star Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head)” and, more recently, the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande number “Rain On Me” have struck a chord with listeners, according to Kevin Scott, program director at WXLK-FM (K92).
“It just felt good,” Scott said of the Powfu number. “It’s a story about someone who is in the process of passing, but it’s a positive message. We’re very conscious of those kinds of things whenever we’re putting music on the radio.”
The song, recorded in 2019, made the top 40 on multiple Billboard magazine singles charts after emerging earlier this year from the video-sharing app TikTok.
“Rain on Me,” a disco/funk number with bittersweet lyrics, is much more recent, having dropped in late May. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard all-genres chart week before last. Scott said that a representative for Interscope Records, Gaga’s label, pitched it, in part, as a song for the times.
Not that there have been a lot of such numbers. After all, many studios were closed, and few artists have been recording, program directors said. But music stars have gotten on the radio — and on stations’ social media accounts — in other ways of late.
“One of the things I do know is we’ve had big participation from the labels with particular artists cutting support liners (pieces of audio that we can air on the radio), in support of and encouraging the masks and encouraging helping and sharing,”
One example: Over top of his smash hit “Adore You,” Harry Styles reminded listeners to “be safe, wash your hands, practice social distancing and share your resources” in a message the former One Direction member’s label, Columbia Records, produced.
K92’s sister station, WSLC-FM (94.9 Star Country), has shared live-streams of intimate performances from Brad Paisley and Old Dominion. The station wound up hosting exclusive live-streams from Old Dominion frontman (and Botetourt County native) Matt Ramsey, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce, Star Country program director David Lee Michaels said.
“In an effort to bring some live music to the listeners, and by having it exclusively on the Star Country page, too, it made it a little more of a special event,” Michaels said.
Only one song from the country genre, Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light,” seemed of the moment, but it was also a pretty universal sentiment, he said, with such lyrics as, “In a place that needs change, make a difference.”
“In country music, anyway, a lot of it is about life — the ups, the downs, the sideways things that happen,” Michaels said. “We kind of positioned [the station] throughout the pandemic as a place to come to escape all of [the hard news]. We wanted it to be a place to get away from all news and all the challenges that the pandemic brought, and especially with people working from home, home-schooling and everything else that came with it.
“We felt like people were listening more, longer, and we wanted to be that fun place to come.”
News is part of radio, too, and the music stations featured their typical news-reading segments and additional coronavirus information, such as closings. Their FM news/talk siblings focused more intensely on the effects of both COVID-19 and, more recently, the George Floyd homicide case, in which four Minneapolis police officers have been arrested, including one charged with second-degree murder.
Salierno, who manages The Bear and other stations in Monticello Media’s New River Radio Group, said that the group’s WRAD Talk Radio (101.7 and 103.5 FM, and 1460 AM) replaced for now its morning sports talk with community affairs programming to balance content from syndicated hosts Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmead.
“That’s why our morning show is live, and it does encourage that type of point and counterpoint,” said Salierno, who is based in Charlottesville and manages stations in that market, too. “With the nationally syndicated shows … it’s really what you hear and see on Fox. [In morning hours], a community leader or listener has the opportunity to voice a different opinion.”
The change has been well received among the station’s listeners, Salierno said.
“It has certainly helped our radio group in the Blacksburg/Christiansburg area to get a little more in line with the community,” he said.
Engagement had been one of Star Country personality Michaels’ specialties. He often was seen on stages large and small to introduce Roanoke Valley country music concerts, along with the station’s Brett Sharpe and Nathan “Boomer” Hatcher. He has missed connecting with the station’s fans, he said.
During his midday shift in the quarantine era, he has taken to telling listeners, “We haven’t been able to see each other. We haven’t been able to hang out. I miss seeing you.”
He has been asking listeners to post a selfie via text or social media.
“I positioned it as: Come by and visit for a minute,” he said. “And it was really kind of neat to see how many people did that. It was a connection, because people were so isolated for so long. It certainly didn’t replace face-to-face human interaction, but it gave them a certain connection, if that makes any sense.”
Did he post one in response?
“Of course I did, with my mask and sunglasses,” he said, “because I didn’t want to frighten small children.”
