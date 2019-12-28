The staff photographers at The Roanoke Times — Stephanie Klein-Davis, Matt Gentry and Heather Rousseau — have each chosen their four favorite images of 2019.

Movement is a recurring theme in this year’s selections, a fact that may seem strange when contemplating a still photo. But our photographers skillfully captured the essence of motion with a dancer in mid-leap, bikers cycling through a trail and even a herd of alpacas bounding on a farm.

That last image ties into another commonality among these images: animals. Adorable, furry creatures, from alpacas to hounds to a poodle, are almost guaranteed to be crowd-pleasers in any image. However, it takes patience and artistry to harness an animal’s wild tendencies for a photo that tells a deeper story, from frenzied hounds in the middle of a fox hunt to a well-trained service dog taking instruction to a fish that almost slipped from the grips of a Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officer.

We hope you enjoy these photos from the pages of The Roanoke Times.

