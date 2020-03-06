The 19th U.S. Poet Laureate will return to her Roanoke alma mater Sunday to take part in a show celebrating one of her most lauded works.
Natasha Trethewey’s Pulitzer Prize-winning poetry collection “Native Guard” addresses the complex and troubled history of race relations in the American South. Some poems depict African American soldiers who fought for the North in the Civil War, while others share her experiences growing up as the child of an illegal biracial marriage in 1960s Mississippi.
Sunday, Hollins University will present a theatrical reading of “Native Guard.” A 1991 graduate of the Hollins creative writing program, Trethewey will take the stage after the show for a conversation with the audience.
In the book, Trethewey seeks to reclaim memory of those forgotten black soldiers and to cope with personal tragedy. When Librarian of Congress James Billington appointed her Poet Laureate in 2012, he said that Trethewey’s poems dig deep into communal history, and her own history, to “explore the human struggles that we all face.”
Hollins Theatre’s stage adaptation will star Broadway and television actress January LaVoy (ABC’s “One Life to Live,” AMC’s “NOS4A2”) and Hollins Theatre Resident Professional Teaching Artist Dominic Taylor, a theater professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, [UCLA] School of Theater, Film, and Television. The show will also contain live music featuring Roanoke jazz and blues singer Shawn Spencer.
Admission is free.
Trethewey has a connection to Hollins beyond attending school there. Her father, the late Eric Trethewey, taught English and creative writing there for 30 years and was an acclaimed poet in his own right.
