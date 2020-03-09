That 1 Guy

Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy

 that1guy.com photo

Future funkster Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy, and his innovative instrument, The Magic Pipe, have graced multiple Southwest Virginia stages.

The act is about to hit another one, on Friday, when That 1 Guy returns to The Spot on Kirk.

Silverman — whose gigs in these parts dating to 2004 have included Harvester Performance Center, the venue now called 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Floyd’s The Pine Tavern and the former Kirk Avenue Music Hall (now The Spot on Kirk) — sounds and looks like a musical magician in live performances. Maybe it’s not such a coincidence that he is doing actual, close-up magic for VIP ticket buyers on tour dates this year.

He began adding magic to his performances about 2013, as if it weren’t enough that he deftly manipulated a collection of gizmos comprised of metal, strings and electronics, to create some crazy funky jams that called to mind the likes of Primus and Frank Zappa.

Hear music from six albums, including the most recent, 2014 release “Poseidon’s Deep Water Adventure Friends.” It’s a trippy treat for the senses.

