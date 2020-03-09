Future funkster Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy, and his innovative instrument, The Magic Pipe, have graced multiple Southwest Virginia stages.
The act is about to hit another one, on Friday, when That 1 Guy returns to The Spot on Kirk.
Silverman — whose gigs in these parts dating to 2004 have included Harvester Performance Center, the venue now called 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Floyd’s The Pine Tavern and the former Kirk Avenue Music Hall (now The Spot on Kirk) — sounds and looks like a musical magician in live performances. Maybe it’s not such a coincidence that he is doing actual, close-up magic for VIP ticket buyers on tour dates this year.
He began adding magic to his performances about 2013, as if it weren’t enough that he deftly manipulated a collection of gizmos comprised of metal, strings and electronics, to create some crazy funky jams that called to mind the likes of Primus and Frank Zappa.
Hear music from six albums, including the most recent, 2014 release “Poseidon’s Deep Water Adventure Friends.” It’s a trippy treat for the senses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.