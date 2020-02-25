Renee Fleming, arguably the most celebrated living opera soprano — routinely described as a “superstar,” a “legend” and “the people’s diva” — will alight Saturday at the Moss Arts Center to perform a program with piano accompaniment ranging from Handel and Liszt to Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Chances to catch the show are shrinking. As of Monday, there were about 95 seats left available in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, all on the balcony level.
Fleming has performed in all the world’s major opera houses. A Pennsylvania native who grew up in western New York, she was already established internationally as an opera singer when she won the Metropolitan Opera Auditions in 1988, the first in a series of major breakthroughs culminating in a 1995 performance of Desdemona in “Otello” opposite Spanish tenor Placido Domingo that cemented her stardom.
The celebrity status won by her talent as a singer is such that her decision to sell her $7 million apartment in New York City earned a 2019 headline in the Wall Street Journal. She has added her voice to “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and “The Shape of Water” soundtracks, won multiple Grammy Awards, sold 2 million records, performed on Broadway and sung in the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2014 Super Bowl. She has recorded jazz and rock albums in addition to her classical repertoire.
President Barack Obama bestowed the National Medal of Arts on Fleming in 2013 for her contributions to American music.
In addition to Saturday’s recital, Fleming will teach a master class to Virginia Tech voice students 4 p.m. Friday in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre. The class is open to the public to observe with no admission charge.
