A rising star of the stand-up comedy world got the performance gene from his father.
Nate Bargatze’s old man, Stephen Bargatze, is a clown-turned-magician. For the younger entertainer, it’s not about smoke and mirrors, even if his Comedy Central stand-up special debut was called “Full Time Magic.”
The Old Hickory, Tennessee, native followed up his TV special the next year with the album, “Yelled At by a Clown,” also influenced in part by his father’s career choices.
“Do you know how confusing it is to get screamed at by a guy who’s got a smile painted on his face?” Bargatze deadpans during a set that spent weeks on Billboard magazine’s Comedy Albums chart.
“The Tennessee Kid” debuted in March 2019 on Netflix. By that time, he had toured with stand-up icon Chris Rock.
Catch Nate Bargatze in performance at Berglund Center on Thursday.
Bargatze, who works clean, is something of a comic’s comic. He toured as part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour (go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment to see one of his “The Tonight Show” spots). Jim Gaffigan listed him among Esquire magazine’s “Best New Comedians.” He made Rolling Stone, too, as one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch.”
“He’s got a unique self-deprecation,” Gaffigan told Esquire. “There’s a strange implied sarcasm in everything he says that’s really shocking. The audience doesn’t immediately get it. He looks like a pretty typical comedian, but when he talks about being the son of a clown, it’s just rather weird.”
