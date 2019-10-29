Halloween is about to be funky up in the 5 Points Music Sanctuary, and all ghosts, goblins, monsters, vampires and werewolves must hit it on the “one.”
Chris “Freekbass” Sherman, a protege of funk music legend Bootsy Collins, returns to the venue Thursday with his band, The Bump Assembly, for what Sherman calls a “Halloween FreekShow.”
The Cincinnati-based bass player and his band — drummer Rico Lewis (George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic), keyboardist Sky White (Foxy Shazam) and singer Reilly Comisar — are touring behind their album “All the Way This. All the Way That.” It’s a 10-song joint recorded live to analog tape, with a mix of vintage and modern vibes, courtesy of producers Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds) and Itaal Shur (Carlos Santana, Maxwell and Jewel have recorded his songs).
The record had just come out in July, when the act first hit 5 Points. Freekbass and Lewis had been there before with Headtronics, a project they did with DJ Logic. Comisar will be making her first trip here with the band. Singer Sammi Garett was with the band last time but will be on the road with her main gig, Turkuaz, on this night. Comisar, also a Cincinnati resident (keyboardist White is from the Queen City, too), came in for one cut on “All the Way This. All the Way That.”
Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear her sing a wordless vocal on that disc’s bass workout “Blizzard Lizard.”
