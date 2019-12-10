Elizabeth Cook has had an interesting career, by any standard.
The alt-country chanteuse and frequent Grand Ole Opry performer was a frequent guest on “Late Show with David Letterman.” The iconic talk show host and his former band leader, Paul Shaffer, returned the favor, appearing on her Sirius XM show, “Apron Strings.”
Cook has been among the singers of the cult favorite cartoon “The Squidbillies” theme song, and played a role on the ’toon, as well. Somehow, she even ended up starring in a Swedish web series, “Long Way Home.”
It’s likely that none of this would have happened if not for the bedrock of it all — Cook’s significant talent. Songs like “Balls,” “Heroin Addict Sister,” “El Camino,” “Yes to Booty,” “Methadone Blues” and “Tabatha Tuder’s Mama” are legit staples in a show full of strong music. She delivers those and more with a Florida-bred, honey-infused twang.
With two outstanding albums, “Welder” and “Exodus of Venus,” and an EP of church songs called “Gospel Plow,” one might wonder why she isn’t a star yet. We wouldn’t want to spoil too much, but she’s been known to tell stories from the stage about misadventures and bad luck that might explain some of that.
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear a newer song, “These Days.”
Her onstage accompanist, Andrew Leahey, is also her opening act. Leahey is a singer/songwriter and bandleader who also scores writing gigs with the likes of Rolling Stone and American Songwriter.
