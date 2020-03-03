Some songwriters’ lyrics show that they have thought deeply. Carrie Newcomer, whom the Boston Globe called a “prairie mystic,” has that quality.
Douglas Lindner, who taught engineering at Virginia Tech, was a huge fan — and as a driving force behind the annual Contemplative Practices for Higher Education Conference, at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, he was excited for Newcomer to open the event with a Thursday concert, according to a news release.
Lindner’s colleagues and conference attendees will mourn Lindner, who died Feb. 1, before he could see his most ambitious conference, and treasured performer featured in it, according to the release.
Newcomer, a folk/Americana singer and songwriter with a warm vocal tone similar to Kathy Mattea, will likely have something to say about it all. Not only will she perform music from nearly 20 albums, including last year’s “The Point of Arrival,” she is scheduled to deliver a keynote address, “Our Lives as Sacred Story: Hope in the Beautiful Not Yet,” on Friday.
