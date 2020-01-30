As country singer Brantley Gilbert heads back to the Roanoke Valley, he keeps cranking out the hits.
Gilbert scored his fifth Billboard No. 1 country radio hit in November 2019 with “What Happens in a Small Town,” according to Billboard.com. The song, which featured vocal accompaniment from Lindsey Ell, went to No. 7 on the publication’s country singles chart. That song and another one, “Fire’t Up,” spun off of Gilbert’s 2019 disc, “Fire & Brimstone,” which itself topped the Billboard Country Albums list when it dropped in October.
Georgia born, bred and based, Gilbert hits the valley for the fifth time since 2013, with a Saturday night show at Salem Civic Center, his third in four years headlining that arena. Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay open the show.
Gilbert, who played Berglund Coliseum in 2013 and the old Blue Ridge Music Festival at Salem Civic Center the year after, has a string of numbers with which his audience identifies. “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Small Town Throwdown,” “The Weekend,” “Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen” are among them. Gilbert co-wrote all of them.
Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to check out the lyric video for the tour’s namesake single, “Fire’t Up.”
Second-on-the-bill Scott has played at Roanoke honky-tonk Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon and opened for Justin Moore in November 2017 at Salem Civic Center. His single “My Girl” was a hit at the time, and since then, he made it back on the charts with “Nobody.” Lay, who played Sidewinders in 2015, heads back to the valley to open the show.
