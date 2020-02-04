Jazz drummer Art Blakey was so much more than those insistent hard-bop grooves. Blakey was a legendary bandleader who shepherded such players as Wayne Shorter, Lee Morgan, Keith Jarrett, Reggie Workman, Wynton Marsalis and Terrence Blanchard. That’s a chronological list of players who spread the good word of jazz for decades in Blakey’s Jazz Messengers.
In 1983, Blakey hired a 21-year-old stick-swinger, Ralph Peterson, to join the act’s double-drummer lineup. Peterson would remain in the battery until the leader died in 1990, at 71. On Saturday, Peterson brings in a squad of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers alumni to Jefferson Center, to celebrate 100 years since their boss’s October 1919 birth.
Saxophonists Bill Pierce (also a veteran of drum god Tony Williams’ band) and Craig Handy, trumpeter Sean Jones, bassist Lonnie Plaxico and pianist Zaccai Curtis will bring the swing. Such Jazz Messengers classics as “Moanin’” and “Blues March” could be on the set lists for the two shows the band has planned at Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall.
