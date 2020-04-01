If you’re looking for book recommendations, you’ve come to the right place. The Roanoke Times newsroom is full of avid readers and champions of the written word. Here, some of our reporters, editors and photographers share their favorite picks for reading at home.
Few books launch at just the right time, but “Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing and Underliving” by Celeste Headlee (2020) came out just as Americans retreated to their homes to shelter in place from COVID-19. NPR journalist, speaker and author of “We Need To Talk – How to Have Better Conversations” has published a new book about overwork. Springing from research on how to tame her own lifelong habits of overdoing and overworking, Headlee writes about the current research on productivity in the 24/7 social media world, dispelling myths and outlining strategies to live more and do less.
The Appalachian Trail is a great American adventure — and I love a good trail book. I’ve read almost every book I can find about the AT and completed my own 30-year section of the trail in 2014. Each chapter in “One Trail Many Paths” by Jim Dashiell (2016) is a different thru-hiking adventure written by the hiker in their own words. Hikers deal with emotions, pain, storms, mud, rocks, streams, terrain, gear, food, bugs, animals and other people, all while carrying a pack from Georgia to Maine. I especially enjoy the uplifting stories as each hiker strives to achieve their goals and dreams. It’s fun to sit back in the comfort of my home, listening to the rain outside, while sharing in the trials and tribulations of an AT thru-hike.
Some stories make reference to the trail in Virginia, and it’s neat to hear their impressions of our area. If we can’t be out hiking during these times, we might as well be reading and dreaming about it.
There are at least 30 John Grisham novels that were not made into movies, including “Gray Mountain” (2014), which refers to The Roanoke Times on a couple of occasions.
In 1942, a pair of Russian teens wind up in jail during the Siege of Leningrad. One was caught looting, the other is a chatty soldier gone AWOL. Both are marked for execution. But a Soviet colonel offers them a deal: He’ll spare them if they can somehow scrounge up a dozen eggs for his daughter’s wedding cake. Thus begins David Benioff’s novel “City of Thieves” (2008), a brutal scavenger hunt that sends the mismatched duo across enemy lines and into all manner of misadventures. A straight synopsis of their trek would probably sound ridiculous, but Benioff (a key producer of HBO’s “Game of Thrones”) sells his yarn with rich prose and fluid plotting. It’s a tale as tall as a tree, even as, lately, the prospect of having to go to great lengths to find common groceries feels, sadly, a little more relatable.
While in imposed isolation I long for a rip-roaring piece of fiction, and I find myself drawn toward more profound works of history and myth to maintain a sense of perspective. Beside the bed lie Mary Beard’s “SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome” (2015); the King James version of the Bible (see, e.g., Ecclesiastes 1:9); a revisitation of Julius Lester and his essay collection “Falling Pieces of the Broken Sky” (1990); and — how could I forget — the Winter 2020 volume of Lapham’s Quarterly (whose theme is “Memory”).
Of all my favorite books, “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson (1997) is the first that came to mind for this surreal moment in time. For those not familiar with this memoir-cum-travelog, Bryson recounts his adventure as an inexperienced thru-hiker on the Appalachian Trail, accompanied by as unlikely a long-distance hiking companion as ever laced a boot. There is laugh-out-loud humor on most of the pages, but also a generous dose of natural history along the way. If anyone saw the movie and was, um, underwhelmed, take my word — the book is MUCH better!
With the libraries closed and many people out of work or on reduced hours, getting a book to read might pose a problem for some. But if you have internet access, go to gutenberg.org and start browsing. The service, Project Gutenberg, has more than 60,000 public domain books available in a variety of reading levels. The best thing: Everything about it is free. Now, most of the books date from before the 1920s (gotta have time for copyrights to expire), so your chances of finding the latest bestseller are slim, but I find older books to be fascinating — a virtual time machine. (Speaking of older books, when you search you might have to use older spellings: aeroplane, for instance.)
These three are awesome, two are classics and the third is what I call word candy (meaning fun to consume, but no Frankenstein): “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley (1818); “Dracula” by Bram Stoker (1897); and The Dresden Files (fantasy-detective series) by Jim Butcher (2000-present). The themes may seem dark but the stories are timeless; except Dresden who is just fun and silly.
“Moby Dick” by Herman Melville (1851): You’ve heard about Captain Ahab’s doomed quest to hunt down the white whale all your life, but boy that’s a big book. Well, you’ve got the time now, and trust me, it’s going to surprise you: poignant, poetic and often side-splittingly funny.
Part true-crime slow burn and part biography, “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep (2019) is a fascinating look at justice, race and artistic creativity in the Deep South. Cep waves together research, interviews and Lee’s own materials to explore the strange case of a rural preacher accused of murdering relatives for insurance money in the 1970s only to escape from justice. But that’s only the first third. Beyond that lies an intriguing and poignant narratives about Harper Lee’s own struggles, including how she spent years unsuccessfully working on a book about the case, which was supposed to be her second bestseller.
Desperate times almost always spawn great art, and the late ’60s saw no shortage of either. That synergy is hard at work in Mark Harris’ “Pictures at a Revolution” (2009), an account of the making of each film nominated for Best Picture in 1968: “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Doctor Dolittle,” “The Graduate,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night.” That’s a wildly diverse group, and their stories interweave to show how American cinema changed during a time when the mighty studio system sputtered and a new guard (unburdened by censorship, and energized by box office hits) sprang forward. Harris makes each origin story worthwhile — even “Doctor Dolittle,” which initially held zero interest for me, had a disastrous production that spawns some of the book’s best and funniest sections — but the sum total forms a genuine cultural history. Consider it “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood,” nonfiction style.
“The Dark Descent” (1987), edited by David G. Hartwell, is out of print, but if you are a horror fan and you can get your hands on it, you’ll have found the Shangri La of fright fests. A comprehensive survey of classic, bestselling and upcoming voices in the world of fiction written to scare, this anthology towers above all the others. Bonus points if you can track down the sequel, “Foundations of Fear.”
Steve Lukather has the type of career that many musicians dream about. He became a hot commodity in the 1970s-’90s Los Angeles recording scene, cutting hit sessions for dozens of artists while becoming a founding member of a band, Toto, that had a run of great commercial success with “Africa” and other pop songs. On top of that, the guy they call “Luke” is also an acknowledged guitar master.
Lukather, who has played Harvester Performance Center with Toto and Berglund Coliseum with Ringo Starr & His All Star Band, has experienced his share of heartbreaking losses, as well. The key takeaway from “The Gospel According to Luke” (2017), by Lukather with Paul Rees, is that no matter how successful you might consider a musician to be, he or she might often be near one breaking point or another. This one, though, is mostly about Lukather’s great stories and great story-telling abilities. He’s a funny guy with a deeply twisted sense of humor, and those attributes were probably as much of a factor as his musicianship in how he got over.
The 1926 bestselling memoir “You Can’t Win” (1926) was the only book ever written by Jack Black, who in his later years was a newspaper librarian for the San Francisco Call-Bulletin. It’s about his earlier-life adventures as a traveling criminal. Born in Missouri in the late 1800s, he ran away from home at age 10 or 11, shortly after his mother died, and was raised by an ever-changing coterie of hobos, tramps and madams in the American West. They taught Black all the important life-on-the-road skills, such as pickpocketing, burglary, armed robbery and safe-cracking — and social pastimes like gambling and smoking opium.
Ultimately Black reformed when he was sprung from San Quentin by Fremont Older, a crusading San Francisco newspaper editor. Much of what ultimately became “You Can’t Win” was first serialized in Older’s newspaper. These days, prime-condition first editions of “You Can’t Win” bring in the thousands of dollars. Luckily, it’s been reissued by a number of paperback publishers who sell it in the $10-$15 range. I recommend the AK Press/Nabat Books edition, which has a forward by William S. Burroughs. Amazon also sells a Kindle edition for under $2.
I’m going to recommend two books by journalists: Roanoke Times alum Mary Carter Bishop’s “Don’t You Ever” is masterful in the way she uses her extraordinary journalistic talents to report on her family. She learned as an adult that her mother had a secret son. Bishop is dogged in her research and loving in the telling of this story.
Bill Dedman’s “Empty Mansions: The Mysterious Life of Huguette Clark and the Spending of a Great American Fortune” (2013) is a story about a family richer than the Carnegies that you never knew about. Interestingly for me, the Clark family’s start was in an area of Pennsylvania that I know much about, including the coal, steel and banking barons that founded the region, and yet I knew nothing of this.
In uncertain times such as these, sometimes you could just laugh till you cry. With Jenny Lawson, aka the Bloggess, that’s a good thing. Her blog (yes, those still exist) is replete with inane, self-deprecating, often bawdy humor. She regularly posts about hilarious, off-the-rails banter with her husband; salacious finds on the internet that will have you shaking your head; and the latest acquisitions in her wildly out-of-control collection of taxidermied animals. (She recently polled her readers on what to name her new stuffed alpaca — which died naturally, she emphasizes — “Al Pacacino” or “Fleece Witherspoon.”) In more recent years, Lawson has opened up to readers about her journey through depression. If you’re interested in her origin story, full of bizarre vignettes that (really? no way! maybe?) happened, check out her 2013 book, “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir.”
“Remembrance of Earth’s Past” by Cixin Liu (2006-10), a stunning trilogy about a centuries-long state of war between humans and alien invaders called Trisolarans, translates mind-blowing concepts from physics and astronomy into pulse-pounding action.
“Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game,” by Michael Lewis (2003) takes a look at how the Oakland A’s baseball team used analytics and numbers to determine what player would be added to their ball club despite a tighter budget to sign players to lucrative contracts. The book provides an interesting perspective in today’s world because baseball has now turned into a data driven league, while baseball players continue to be paid very heavily to play a kids game, Major League Baseball front offices now take into account advanced metrics to determine a player’s worth. Without realizing it, the A’s started a trend now almost 20 years ago in making front office decisions throughout baseball.
It’s easy to forget the massive impact that Stevie Ray Vaughan had on blues music, even for those who were around in the 1980s to hear the man wrangle amazing sounds out of his guitars. The thing was, though, that he nearly single-handedly sparked an explosion of interest, both in his chosen genre and chosen instrument.
“Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan” (2019), by Guitar World magazine writers Alan Paul and Andy Aledort, relies on dozens of interviews with people in Vaughan’s musical and personal circles. That list includes his brother, Jimmie Vaughan (a recent performer at Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center), who has enjoyed an amazing career of his own. Stevie Ray Vaughan’s drug and alcohol addiction nearly killed him, but he recovered both his life and his musical powers before dying in a helicopter crash, at 35. This reader was left with many questions with no answers about what could have been.
In “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” a powerful, humorous autiobiography by Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” details his life growing up as a mixed-race child in the waning years of apartheid, when his white father and black mother could have been imprisoned for conceiving a child together. The autobiography covers only Noah’s younger years in Soweto, a time when he could have easily followed a criminal path if not for a series of lucky breaks and an incredibly strong mother who kept him on the straight and narrow.
If you’re a fan of the thrilling epic fantasy trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien, the one that inspired so many imitators, including Star Wars and Harry Potter, odds are you’ve already read and re-read the adventures of Frodo, Sam, Strider and Gandalf. So why not do it again?
Tom Hanks shows off his writing chops in “Uncommon Type: Some Stories” (2017), a series of short stories mostly unrelated except for one common thread: typewriters. Hanks, a typewriter enthusiast himself, slowly unwinds the complexities of the world in this heartwarming collection designed to make readers simultaneously laugh and cry. During a time of such uncertainty, we all deserve to enjoy these stories by “America’s dad.”
"Garden of the Beasts" by Erik Larson helped me visualize what Berlin was like as Hitler rose into power. The story follows University of Chicago history department head William Dodd, who was appointed as ambassador to Berlin, and how he had to navigate and live amidst this historically significant time that became more than the challenge he originally assumed. One of the most interesting asides that winds a wilder tale alongside his is that of his daughter, Martha Dodd, who was literally having affairs with those in Hitler’s rising party. The intrigue of these parallel stories is stunningly portrayed through the experiences of people in the same family. Larsen, a journalist, really knows how to weave historical fact into a storytelling novel. I was never a history buff until I started reading Larson’s gems.
— Stephanie Klein-Davis
