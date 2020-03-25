Look, we appreciate all the creative ideas we’ve been reading online about ways families can spend time together during this unpleasant period of semi-forced homeboundness. They’re all fantastic suggestions. But it’s wearing us out.
Take a virtual tour of the Louvre! Twenty-five crafts projects you can do at home! Learn to draw with Mo Willems! Watch a Willie Nelson concert on the internet! Put a teddy bear in your living room window for children to look for! Build a nuclear reactor with your kids! Teach your cat to pilot the International Space Station in 12 easy lessons! Do art! Write! Learn to play the zither!
Frankly, we here at the Extra section are exhausted. Even while confined at home, there are simply not enough hours in the day to do all the fun things that people are posting online.
Sometimes, you just want to put your feet up and watch “Hogan’s Heroes” on a classic TV channel.
With that in mind, here are our suggestions for what to watch when you just need to relax and not have to think about science projects, games, online learning or anything else that requires effort and brainpower.
“Modern Family,” one of the greatest network sitcoms ever, is coming to an end soon after 11 seasons. At its best, the show was hip but hilarious, edgy yet sweet, with characters poured straight from casting molds that were instantly recognizable — the frazzled, naggy mom (Julie Bowen), the wannabe-cool, dumb dad (Ty Burrell), the rich guy (Ed O’Neill) and his trophy wife (Sofia Vergara), the hip gay couple (Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet) and a passel of mouthy children — but who were fleshed out by a roster of fantastic actors (and a roll-call of A-list guest stars) and sharp writing. For all the sexy, occasionally risque storylines, the show has been the best real family program on TV. Viewers who never saw an episode, can get up to speed before the series finale airs 9 p.m. April 8 on ABC (WSET-TV, Channel 13). The USA Network and WWCW-TV (Channel 21) air the show in syndication almost daily. Episodes can also be streamed on Hulu or at ABC.com.
In “Struggle Meals” (Tastemade.com and Hulu), chef Frankie Celenza teaches millennials how to cook nutritious meals for $2 per serving. Ramen carbonara. Show me the mole chicken. Can-do cooking with canned food. With hilarious bits, intentional cornball jokes, a fast pace and simple but effective cinematography, the show delivers recipes that work, are easy to make and are cheap. If you never learned to cook or just want to simplify your cooking, it’s a fun way to spend your quarantine time. Bonus: Learn how to assemble your own “packet drawer.”
Those who loved the world-spanning, sensuous story of an octet of telepathically connected humans in “Sense8” (Netflix) really, really loved it, enough to successfully campaign for a concluding movie to wrap up the dangling plot threads after the third season was canceled.
Canadian comedy “Letterkenny” is about a tiny town in Ontario. It focuses on internecine feuds between town groups: hicks (the local agrarians), skids (the goth kids) and hockey players. Eight seasons are available on Hulu. There’s lots of foul language and occasionally raunchy content, so it’s not for everyone, but it has a devoted cult following.
An original series in the Star Wars franchise, “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) is a space opera in line with the vision of famed film director Sergio Leone. The show (created by Jon Favreau) combines all the best elements of sci-fi and spaghetti Westerns, right down to the hero’s gruff, blaster-slinging demeanor. (He’s even forced at one point to trade his spaceship for a … well, an alien version of a bucking bronco.) A bounty hunter by trade, the Mandalorian becomes the hunted after developing a soft spot for a quarry and breaking his guild’s code. Even if you’re not a big Star Wars fan, the hero’s scene-stealing sidekick is the best reason to watch. Two words: Baby Yoda.
Early in the series “Atlanta” (Hulu), the hulking Paper Boi, an almost famous Georgia rapper who’s had a bad night at a terrible club, wearily sighs: “I could have stayed home and finished watching ‘Amadeus.’” That throwaway joke perfectly encapsulates “Atlanta’s” approach: Wistful, surreal and wise. And if the slang-heavy dialogue throws you off, turn on the captions and you’ll see it’s not Latin. It is, however, one of the best shows currently on TV.
After you get past thinking the first couple of episodes (and the premise) of “Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) are rather silly, the characters are great, and it’s a nice humorous distraction from the current world situation.
As opportunities arise, I just might binge-watch the BBC series of “All Creatures Great and Small,” (Prime Video) about British veterinarian James Herriot, that ran on the local PBS station for years. As a lifelong animal lover, I devoured all the books in Herriot’s series, independent of the TV show. Commentators have expressed “potato-potahto” differences about whether upbeat shows are better at a time like this or whether disaster stories help us keep a sense of proportion. If you choose to escape, spending a day in the life of a World War II-era country vet is definitely a welcome departure from modern existence.
“The Expanse” (Prime Video) is a sci-fi series about humanity’s exploration and colonization of our solar system, with a great storyline and character development.
“Breaking Bad” (Netflix) is one of the greatest shows of the modern era. The compelling crime drama takes itself seriously but still manages to work in some offbeat humor to even out the mood. I like the neo-Western feel in both the setting and some of the characters.
“Breaking Bad’s” prequel “Better Caul Saul” (Netflix) traces the early legal (and illegal) career of Jimmy McGill, later known as Saul Goodman. Before he was a sleazy lawyer to meth kingpin Walter White, he was “Slippin’ Jimmy,” a conman rescued from certain prison time by his brother, the tragic character Chuck McGill. The brothers’ epic sibling rivalry is among the binge-watchable subplots that deeply set the scene for the later madness in and about Albuquerque, New Mexico. The show stands well on its own, too.
Yes, from the ads “High Maintenance” (HBO Now) seems like just another comedy about pot smoke, but if you peer through the haze it’s not hard to see that its creators are actually far more interested in reviving an art form that’s almost been lost: the short story. Each episode delivers two or three very New York vignettes, mostly standalone slices of life, often fairly adult but with characters and situations that are richly painted in no time at all. Wry, funny, frequently heartbreaking (see: “Grandpa,” Season 1, Episode 3) but moving in the very best way.
We have been watching NBC’s “Superstore” (Hulu), a comedy that spoofs Walmart via a fictional store called Cloud 9 in St. Louis. It has too many sex jokes to be little-kid-friendly, but it’s OK for older teens and adults. It hits on a lot of relevant social commentary, including sexual harassment, health care, low wages, work-place relationships, race, stereotypes, and more.
“Glitch” (Netflix), a wondrous and eerie tale from the Land Down Under, channels echoes of “Lost” as it follows a handful of people plucked from many eras in Australia’s history, resurrected suddenly in the present day.
For those who appreciate the dark: “Ozark” (Netflix) and “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu). For those who are a decade behind (like me): All the seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” are on Netflix except the current season, which is on Hulu.
One hundred six million people can’t be wrong. That’s how many viewers watched “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” the 1983 final episode of the sitcom “MASH” (Hulu), set in the Korean War and based on the 1970 Robert Altman-directed black comedy of the same name. For 11 seasons, Dr. Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) and crew traded barbs and witticisms over operating tables in a mobile medical unit, trying to stay sane in an insane world of violence and government bureaucracy. The show remains in syndication on several channels, but it’s a real treat to watch the show from start to finish (if only to admire the seamless transitions between major casting shakeups).
The creator and star of “Ramy” (Hulu) won an unexpected Golden Globe for this series about a 20-something Egyptian Muslim living in New Jersey trying to navigate between American ways and pop culture and trying to stay true to his faith. Funny, frank, poignant and occasionally dark.
What I suggest NOT watching is a shopping network. I turned on the TV Saturday night, looking for something interesting and flipped, I don’t know why, onto a shopping channel. I think I was sort of amazed these channels still exist. Anyway, they were displaying a really cool Patricia Nash cross-body bag. The longer I watched, the more I wanted that bag. As I reached for my phone to order, I realized the reason I liked it so much is that I already have it. Duh. Perhaps, closets will get cleaned.
“The OA” (Netflix) is easily one of the strangest television concepts ever granted a green light. This head trip combines after-death experiences, communication between parallel universes, high school kid travails and a terrifyingly calm mad scientist villain embodied by Jason Isaacs.
“The Office,” starring Steve Carell, is a hilarious classic that will only be on Netflix until the end of the year, so those who love it or want to see it for the first time should do so now.
Younger viewers who know Ted Danson only as Michael on “The Good Place” might be surprised to find he was just as funny and charming four decades ago in “Cheers” (Netflix), the ’80s sitcom juggernaut about the underachievers who line a little Boston bar. He’s just one part of a large and talented ensemble that serves up timeless characters and whipsmart dialogue. Definitely of its era (seems odd now that Cheers was not a smoke-free environment), but it has aged better than almost any other comedy you could name.
In “Kingdom” (Netflix), a story of murderous royal intrigue in medieval Korea gets supercharged by a zombie plague. Yes, you read that right. They’re “fast” zombies, too — fans of the genre know what that means.
If you’re a baseball fan, you might already know what I’m going to suggest. Ken Burns’ “Baseball” documentary may have been made in 1994, but its thoroughness stands the test of time — and you will need to devote time to this. It’s divided into nine “innings,” or episodes, that are roughly two hours, and each covers about a decade of baseball history. It starts with baseball’s origins prior to the 20th century and delves into topics such as the Black Sox scandal of 1919 (no trash cans), the Negro Leagues in the ’30s and baseball’s struggle to keep up with football in the ’60s. It ends with the fascinating selling point that baseball persists through everything — including pandemics — even though the World Series never happened in 1994 and very well might not happen in 2020. Its willingness to devote one-third of its run time to the distant deadball era makes it a personal favorite of mine and a must-watch for any sports fans desperate for content. The documentary can be streamed for free in its entirety at pbs.org/show/baseball.
“Hunters” (Prime Video) debuted its first season, with 10 episodes, in February. Set in the 1970s, the show follows a group of Nazi-hunting vigilantes who dispense justice against escapees of the Third Reich now living in the U.S., who are themselves plotting an uprising. It does contain difficult content about concentration camp cruelties and brutality, and can be graphic at times.
CBS All Access has an unlimited Star Trek package: all the original shows and rebirths, as well as the movies, and their latest “Picard” series, too. I’m pretty sure there’s an episode in there where the Enterprise encounters a pandemic — and solves it within an hour.
It’s criminal that “The Tick” (Prime Video), a hilarious sendup of the superhero genre, met an untimely cancellation, but at least we’re left with 22 riotous episodes.
Somewhere in your closet or dresser, you’ve probably got that worn-out sweatshirt or robe you reserve for sick days or being snowed in. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Bob Newhart Show” (both on Hulu) are like those clothes. They’re video versions of sweatpants, washed to perfection. They are also well-taken snapshots of a distant past: sophisticated humor from seemingly simpler times, built around comedy giants (Bob, Mary) and effortlessly executed.
More shows to watch:
“Sherlock” (Netflix)
A modern take on the cases of the eccentric detective (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his assistant Dr. John Watson.
“Modern Love” (Prime Video)
A compilation of love stories starring such big names as Tina Fey and Anne Hathaway.
“Into the Badlands” (Netflix/ Prime Video)
Repeat after me: epic post-apocalyptic Southern Gothic martial arts redemption quest extravaganza.
“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star as unlikely friends in Netflix’s longest-running original series.
National Geographic nature documentaries (Disney Plus)
Interesting, about an hour or less, educational — and not to mention award-winning good.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
In this Emmy-winning comedy, a mid-20th-century housewife pursues a career in stand-up comedy.
“Sneaky Pete” (Prime Video)
Giovanni Ribisi plays a con man who assumes the identity of his cell mate, Pete.
“Frasier” (Hulu/CBS All Access)
The erudite but often-oblivious talk radio psychiatrist portrayed by Kelsey Grammer made a successful jump to leading man in this “Cheers” spinoff.
Stephanie Klein-Davis and Jeff Sturgeon also contributed to this story.
