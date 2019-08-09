FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Cube Fest
With Laura Luna Castillo, Simon Le Boggit, Miriam Gviniashvili and more
Get surrounded by sound and images in Moss Arts Center’s The Cube, a four-story venue and laboratory for high-tech performance pieces. Some are live. Some are recorded. Some, like the Beatles “The White Album,” are classic. (Note: This event began on Thursday.)
Details: 1 p.m. today; 1 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $10 for most events, free to Virginia Tech students. artscenter.vt.edu/performances, lauralunacastillo.net
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Kat Mills
Hear acoustic originals and covers by stalwart Blacksburg folkie Mills.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com. 9 a.m. Saturday. Blacksburg Farmers Market Tomato Tasting. Free. blacksburgfarmersmarket.com, katmills.com
FRIDAY
Dimestore Cowboys
Hear honky-tonk and outlaw country from Bristol, Tennessee, the city where country’s “Big Bang” happened.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thedimestorecowboys.com
Howlin’ Mudbellies
Electric Woodshed guitarist Dan Dunlap and bassist Greg Bump are the core of this blues trio.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/HowlinMudbellies
Dirt Road Breakdown
Hear gritty blues originals and covers of the likes of North Mississippi All Stars.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. Free. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
SATURDAY
Irene Kelley
Nashville, Tennessee, bluegrass singer Kelley has a new record, “Benny’s TV Repair,” on Willis-based Mountain Fever Records.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, irenekelley.com
Hustle Souls
It’s the official Summer of Love Party in Floyd, for the Virginia is for Lovers campaign’s 50 Years of Love Celebration.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. hustlesouls.com
TUESDAY
Ringo Starr And His All-Starr Band
Look to Sunday’s Extra for our interview with Starr, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member with the Beatles and as a band leader in his own right.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $152.50, $124.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, ringostarr.com
THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, with Nobody’s Business, “Dumbo”
It’s a night of bluegrass and cartoon elephants in Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, theporamblinboys.com