The 502s

 Tandem Touring photo

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steppin’ Out Blacksburg

With Travers Brothership, Music Road Co, Old Man Kelly & The Streetsweepers, Wille DE (Friday); The 502s, Jared Stout Band, Midnight Spaghetti, Crossties, Cocobolo, Kat Mills (Saturday) and more

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about this annual event and the many bands that will play the soundtrack to your hot time in downtown Blacksburg.

Details: 10 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Blacksburg. Free. blacksburgsteppinout.com

FRIDAY

The Kind’s Annual Steppin’ Out After Party 2019

This band, which covers Grateful Dead material and other bands, hosts a guaranteed fun time after Steppin’ Out.

Details: 10 p.m. Champs Sports Bar & Cafe, Blacksburg. $5. 951-2233, champscafe.com

Smokestack Lightnin’

Hear some good old classic blues from a hard-working band.

Details: 8 pm. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/SmokestackLightninBluesBand

SATURDAY

Chatham County Line

With Kate Rhudy

Time rolls on. North Carolina-based newgrass act Chatham County Line is celebrating 20 years as a band. This year, the quartet released “Sharing The Covers,” an all-covers disc, naturally, with songs by Wilco, Beck, Tom Petty, John Lennon, The Rolling Stones and The Stanley Brothers. Rhudy, also from Tar Heel state capital Raleigh, should make an apt opener.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, chathamcountyline.com, katerhudy.com

The Antecedents

Americana rockers from Pulaski released their second album, “Heavier Things,” last month.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outdoor stage, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/theantecedents

The Seldom Scene

D.C.-area bluegrass stalwarts hit Floyd, where there is no spare room at the store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. SOLD OUT. seldomscene.com

The Bill Hudson Band

Folk stalwart Hudson and his picking pals head up 221 for Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. reverbnation.com/billhudsin

MONDAY-AUG. 10

Old Fiddlers Convention

Look to Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this Galax tradition.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Monday; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 8, Aug. 9; noon Aug. 10. Felts Park, Galax. $7 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 8; $11 Aug. 9; $13 Aug. 10; $45 full schedule; 12-younger free with paying adult; $100 per site camping. oldfiddlersconvention.com

