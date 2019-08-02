FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steppin’ Out Blacksburg
With Travers Brothership, Music Road Co, Old Man Kelly & The Streetsweepers, Wille DE (Friday); The 502s, Jared Stout Band, Midnight Spaghetti, Crossties, Cocobolo, Kat Mills (Saturday) and more
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about this annual event and the many bands that will play the soundtrack to your hot time in downtown Blacksburg.
Details: 10 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Blacksburg. Free. blacksburgsteppinout.com
FRIDAY
The Kind’s Annual Steppin’ Out After Party 2019
This band, which covers Grateful Dead material and other bands, hosts a guaranteed fun time after Steppin’ Out.
Details: 10 p.m. Champs Sports Bar & Cafe, Blacksburg. $5. 951-2233, champscafe.com
Smokestack Lightnin’
Hear some good old classic blues from a hard-working band.
Details: 8 pm. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/SmokestackLightninBluesBand
SATURDAY
Chatham County Line
With Kate Rhudy
Time rolls on. North Carolina-based newgrass act Chatham County Line is celebrating 20 years as a band. This year, the quartet released “Sharing The Covers,” an all-covers disc, naturally, with songs by Wilco, Beck, Tom Petty, John Lennon, The Rolling Stones and The Stanley Brothers. Rhudy, also from Tar Heel state capital Raleigh, should make an apt opener.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, chathamcountyline.com, katerhudy.com
The Antecedents
Americana rockers from Pulaski released their second album, “Heavier Things,” last month.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outdoor stage, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/theantecedents
The Seldom Scene
D.C.-area bluegrass stalwarts hit Floyd, where there is no spare room at the store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. SOLD OUT. seldomscene.com
The Bill Hudson Band
Folk stalwart Hudson and his picking pals head up 221 for Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. reverbnation.com/billhudsin
MONDAY-AUG. 10
Old Fiddlers Convention
Look to Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this Galax tradition.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Monday; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 8, Aug. 9; noon Aug. 10. Felts Park, Galax. $7 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 8; $11 Aug. 9; $13 Aug. 10; $45 full schedule; 12-younger free with paying adult; $100 per site camping. oldfiddlersconvention.com