The New Macedon Rangers

 NRCC Fiddle and Banjo Club photo

SUNDAY

The McKenzies

Folk originals and covers on a variety of instruments from this act.

Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, mckenziemusic.com

FRIDAY

Butch Robins Electric Band

Banjo master Robins brings his newest project to Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, butchrobins.com

Howlin’ Mudbellies

Vintage blues from a Blacksburg quartet.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mudbellies.com

SATURDAY

The Junior Sisk Band

Look to Thursday’s Extra Vibe to read more about this show from Ferrum-based, award-winning trad-grasser Sisk and his new band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, juniorsisk.com

NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree: Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder, The New Macedon Rangers

The headliner, led by a young mandolinist, brings bluegrass and gospel. Australian couple Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small, now based in Floyd, sling old-time, bluegrass and country.

Details: 6 p.m. 117 Edwards Hall at New River Community College, Dublin. Free (venue encourages donations to performers) 674-3625, nr.edu/fiddle, bit.ly/mcpeakmtthunder, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers

Barren Minds

Classic rock covers and some blues-rock originals from a young, Blacksburg-area band.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/barrenminds

Phlegar Hill

Hear a variety of covers from a band that takes its name from a Floyd County spot.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

