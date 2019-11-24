WEDNESDAY
Crawford and Power
This Roanoke-based, Franklin County-born country duo plays and sings with power and style, and writes good country songs, too.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $10. facebook.com/sinklandfarms, crawfordandpower.com
FRIDAY
The Kind Thieves
Swinging, bluesy, old-time music is in this Beckley, West Virginia, act’s wheelhouse.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thekindthieves.com
Mixed Woods
An indie-folk due from south-central Maine lists such influences as Iron & Wine and Bon Iver.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/mixedwoods
BlacKingCoal
Hear one-man-band-style rock and blues from this act.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackingcoal.com
SATURDAY
Hackensaw Boys
This rollicking, old-time, roots band from the Charlottesville area has a new EP, “A Fireproof House of Sunshine,” out on Free Dirt Records.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $12 advance, $15 day of show via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering. hackensawboys.com
Scott Ainslie
Check out today’s Extra for our story about Ainslie and these sessions.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Mississippi John Hurt workshop, 1:30 p.m. slide guitar techniques. 7:30 p.m. concert. Hotel Floyd, Floyd. $30 each workshop, $50 both. $20 concert, $15 for workshop attendees via catttailmusic.com/floyd. 745-6080. hotelfloyd.com, handmademusicschool.com
Larry Stephenson Band
Tenor singer and mandolinist Stephenson, a Virginia native based in Nashville, Tennessee, and his band are award winners and Grand Ole Opry regulars.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, larrystephensonband.com
Lily Comer
Hear pop, blues, Americana and country from this young performer.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/LillianEComer
Americana Afternoons: Alice’s Restaurant Massacree performance by Emily, Sophie and Jeff Liverman, Deliberate Kin, Kinnfolk, Chickenwings and Gravy
Arlo Guthrie’s timeless folk song, “Alice’s Restaurant,” is a Thanksgiving season standard, and it gets its propers at Floyd Country Store, where you can get quite a few things you want, but not everything.
Details: Noon. Floyd Country Store. Free. reverbnation.com/jeffliverman, facebook.com/deliberatekin, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
