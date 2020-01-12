The Kind Thieves

The Kind Thieves

SUNDAY

Johnny Cake & the Lunch Truck

Hear bluegrass and newgrass from a pack of New River Valley cats with a range of influences.

Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades, Eggleston, Free. 626-2828, thepalisades restaurant.com, /bit.ly/johnny cakeFB

WEDNESDAY

The New Macedon Rangers

Live music from a young couple digging into mountain music with authenticity.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers

FRIDAY

Sine Wave Surfers

An electronic dance music collective gathers to rock the folks at The Milk Parlor.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, soundcloud.com/sinewavesurfers

Joy Tru

Looped-up folk music is in Tru’s wheelhouse.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, joytru.com

SATURDAY

The Kind Thieves

Beckley, West Virginia, band brings rocking bluegrass jams to Blacksburg.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $7. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thekindthieves.com

Buck & Griz Capricorn Bash

A quintet of Floyd and Blacksburg jam allstars returns to Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/whitney1865

Gap Civil

It’s an old-time dance with a group from Sparta, North Carolina.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, gapciviloldtimeband.com

Bobby Parker

Hear folk and blues music from singer and acoustic guitarist Parker.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades. Free. facebook.com/bobbyparkermusic

