SUNDAY
Johnny Cake & the Lunch Truck
Hear bluegrass and newgrass from a pack of New River Valley cats with a range of influences.
Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades, Eggleston, Free. 626-2828, thepalisades restaurant.com, /bit.ly/johnny cakeFB
WEDNESDAY
The New Macedon Rangers
Live music from a young couple digging into mountain music with authenticity.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers
FRIDAY
Sine Wave Surfers
An electronic dance music collective gathers to rock the folks at The Milk Parlor.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, soundcloud.com/sinewavesurfers
Joy Tru
Looped-up folk music is in Tru’s wheelhouse.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, joytru.com
SATURDAY
The Kind Thieves
Beckley, West Virginia, band brings rocking bluegrass jams to Blacksburg.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $7. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thekindthieves.com
Buck & Griz Capricorn Bash
A quintet of Floyd and Blacksburg jam allstars returns to Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/whitney1865
Gap Civil
It’s an old-time dance with a group from Sparta, North Carolina.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, gapciviloldtimeband.com
Bobby Parker
Hear folk and blues music from singer and acoustic guitarist Parker.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades. Free. facebook.com/bobbyparkermusic
