WEDNESDAY
Dean Napolitano
With Evan Pittfield
It’s comedy night in Blacksburg. Napolitano has done standup on HBO and on “The Late Late Show,” and acted in “Burn Notice.”
Details: 8 p.m. Bonkerz Comedy Club, McClains at First & Main, Blacksburg. $10 advance, $12 door. 750-4588, facebook.com/ bonkerzcomedyclub blacksburg, deanolive.com
THURSDAY
Sine Wave Surfers present Wave Nite
Richmond-based Pixl Pyrmd, Spark Arrester, Electrobro and more bring the electronic jams.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/sinewavesurfers, soundcloud.com/pixlpyrmd
FRIDAY
Leftover Biscuits
Hear old-time and bluegrass music from some Southwest Virginia pickers and singers.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/OffCenterOldTimeBand
SATURDAY
Mark Schatz
Brilliant, bass-playing sideman (Tony Rice, Bela Fleck, Linda Ronstadt, Nickel Creek, Claire Lynch Band) plays banjo, dances, sings, tells stories, does the hambone and more in a solo performance.
Details: 8 p.m. Historic Pine Tavern, Floyd. Free (tips encouraged). thepinetavern.com, floydmusicschool@gmail.com, markschatz.net
Dori Freeman & Scott Freeman
Galax resident Dori Freeman recently released her third album, “Every Single Star.” Her pop, Scott Freeman, backs her at the country store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com
South Hill Banks
With The Grass is Dead
Richmond-based jam-grass from the headliner. The opener, from South Florida, puts its spin on bluegrass-adjacent Grateful Dead music.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. southhillbanks.com, grassisdead.com
John Wilson & Friends
Acoustic-picking English songwriter John Wilson joins forces with Sally Walker and Michael Kovick.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free.
