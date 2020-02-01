Dori Freeman

WEDNESDAY

Dean Napolitano

With Evan Pittfield

It’s comedy night in Blacksburg. Napolitano has done standup on HBO and on “The Late Late Show,” and acted in “Burn Notice.”

Details: 8 p.m. Bonkerz Comedy Club, McClains at First & Main, Blacksburg. $10 advance, $12 door. 750-4588, facebook.com/ bonkerzcomedyclub blacksburg, deanolive.com

THURSDAY

Sine Wave Surfers present Wave Nite

Richmond-based Pixl Pyrmd, Spark Arrester, Electrobro and more bring the electronic jams.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/sinewavesurfers, soundcloud.com/pixlpyrmd

FRIDAY

Leftover Biscuits

Hear old-time and bluegrass music from some Southwest Virginia pickers and singers.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/OffCenterOldTimeBand

SATURDAY

Mark Schatz

Brilliant, bass-playing sideman (Tony Rice, Bela Fleck, Linda Ronstadt, Nickel Creek, Claire Lynch Band) plays banjo, dances, sings, tells stories, does the hambone and more in a solo performance.

Details: 8 p.m. Historic Pine Tavern, Floyd. Free (tips encouraged). thepinetavern.com, floydmusicschool@gmail.com, markschatz.net

Dori Freeman & Scott Freeman

Galax resident Dori Freeman recently released her third album, “Every Single Star.” Her pop, Scott Freeman, backs her at the country store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com

South Hill Banks

With The Grass is Dead

Richmond-based jam-grass from the headliner. The opener, from South Florida, puts its spin on bluegrass-adjacent Grateful Dead music.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. southhillbanks.com, grassisdead.com

John Wilson & Friends

Acoustic-picking English songwriter John Wilson joins forces with Sally Walker and Michael Kovick.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free.

