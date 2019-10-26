ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS HOME HOCKEY GAMES
Nov. 2, 8, 22, 30
Friday, Nov 01
Art By Night
5 p.m. Downtown Roanoke galleries. Free. 344-1452.
”Plaza Suite” (through Nov. 3)
Times vary. Pearisburg Community Center, Pearisburg. $9. 358-0285.
”The Santaland Diaries”
7:30 p.m. 200 College Ave., Blacksburg. Free. 231-5200.
Joan Shelley concert
8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $27. 345-2550.
Saturday, Nov 02
SML Fall Chili and Craft Festival
11 a.m. Bridgewater Plaza, 16430 Virginia 122, Moneta. $7. 721-1203.
An evening of Mozart and Schubert
7 p.m. South Roanoke United Methodist Church, 2330 Jefferson St. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 344-4437.
The Floyd Radio Show
7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12-$15. 745-4563.
John Prine concert
8 p.m. BPAT.
$61.50-$101.50. 853-5372.
3rd Annual Run for Donuts
8:30 a.m. Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem. $20-$30. runsignup.com.
The Nutcracker Gala
6:30 p.m. Roanoke Country Club. $65. 387-3978.
Sunday, Nov 03
Desire of the Soul: African-American Art Song
2:30 p.m. Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, Roanoke. $30. 982-2742.
“Paris to Pittsburgh” screening
3 p.m. Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke. Free. 772-1470.
Monday, Nov 04
So You Think You Can Dance Live
7:30 p.m. SCC. $34. 375-3004.
Star Quilters Guild Meeting
7 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave., Roanoke. $2. 334-1801.
Tuesday, Nov 05
Slayer concert
6 p.m. SCC. $45-$85. 375-3004.
Russian Ballet Theatre: “Swan Lake”
7:30 p.m. JC. $37-$78. 345-2550.
Wednesday, Nov 06
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
7:30 p.m. BPAT. $42-$77. 853-5483.
Thursday, Nov 07
Children’s Author Event: Marcie Flinchum Atkins
5:30 p.m. Book No Further, 112 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 206-2505.
“Every Brilliant Thing” (through Nov. 10)
Times vary. Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave., Roanoke. $15-$20. 342-5740.
The Wood Brothers concert
7:30 p.m. JC. $26-$52. 345-2550.
Allman-Betts Band concert
8 p.m. LT. $45-$60. 951-4771.
“An Inside Look at Inside-Out: Teaching and Learning in Prison”
8 p.m. Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 375-2386.
Friday, Nov 08
Stocked Market (through Nov. 10)
Times vary. Berglund Special Events Center. $10. 853-5483.
50th annual YMCA Craft Fair (through Nov. 10)
1 p.m. Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg. Free. 961-1149.
Earth Friendly Friday: “The Endangered Species Act”
7 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 343-5080.
Chris Janson concert
7:30 p.m. SCC. $36-$46. 375-3004.
Saturday, Nov 09
Energy Healing EXPO
1 p.m. Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke. $20. 714-496-7623.
100 Noble Men of Roanoke Fashion Show
7:15 p.m. JC. $40. 342-2550.
Blue Highway concert
7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd. $25-$30. 745-4563.
Roanoke Ballet Theatre: Black Box Series
8 p.m. 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $15. 345-6099.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade
11 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. Free. virginiaveteransparade@gmail.com.
Sunday, Nov 10
Community Quilting Bee
1 p.m. Blacksburg Regional Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg. Free. 552-8246.
Chouk Bwa
7:30 p.m. JC. $30. 342-2550.
Monday, Nov 11
Blue Star Memorial Marker Dedication
11 a.m. Mill Mountain Star Overlook, 2000 J.B. Fishburn Parkway, Roanoke. Free. 384-7226.
Tuesday, Nov 12
”Balm in Gilead” (through Nov. 19)
Times vary. Squires Studio Theatre, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg. $10-$12. 231-5200.
Roanoke Civil War Roundtable
7 p.m. Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke. Free. 343-9701.
Ruben Studdard concert
7:30 p.m. JC. $40-$70. 345-2550.
REO Speedwagon concert
8 p.m. BC. $59.50-$99.50. 853-5483.
Wednesday, Nov 13
Mandolin Orange
6:30 p.m. SCC. $35. 375-3004.
Thursday, Nov 14
Cirque De Soleil: “Axel” (through Nov. 17)
Times vary. BC. $33-$108. 853-5372.
Star City Games Con
Times vary. Berglund Special Events Center. Free. 853-5483.
Old-Time Mountain Jam
7 p.m. 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg. Free. 443-3800.
Maltease
7:30 p.m. JC. $15. 342-2550.
Friday, Nov 15
Charles Dickens’ “The Haunted Man & The Ghost’s Bargain” (through Nov. 17; Nov. 22-24; Nov. 29-Dec. 1)
Times vary. Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton. $8-$12. 366-1446.
Saturday, Nov 16
Virginia Tech Science Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MAC and Newman Library, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. Free. 231-5300.
Ready For Winter Walk and Craft
10 a.m. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. $5. 387-6078.
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Mozart and Strauss Celebration (and Nov. 17)
6:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. (Nov. 17). JC. $34-$56. 343-9127.
Alice Cooper concert
7:30 p.m. BC. $49.50-$75. 853-5483.
Sunday, Nov 17
Silkroad Ensemble: “Falling Out of Time”
7 p.m. MAC. $10-$75. 231-5300.
Musica Viva presents: “Musical Expressions from the Romantic Era”
3 p.m. Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg. $20-$25. 866-585-4960.
Monday, Nov 18
”Seasonal Holiday Decorating”
11 a.m. Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $10. 343-4519.
Thursday, Nov 21
Kegley Lecture: Spenser Slough
7 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 982-5465.
Friday, Nov 22
Riot Rooster Independent Craft Bazaar and Market
4 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 583-6396.
Fall Handbell Concert
7 p.m. Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 819-4072.
The NRV Radio Show
7 p.m. Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper. $15. 540-200-5668.
Joey Alexander Trio
8 p.m. JC. $34-$56. 342-2550.
Saturday, Nov 23
Monster Indoor Holiday Flea Market
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Berglund Special Events Center. Free. 853-5483.
Stargazing: “Pleiades Rising”
6 p.m. Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 139. Free. 853-2236.
Star City Half Marathon & 10K
8:15 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. Prices vary. runsignup.com.
Grandin Village Holiday Parade
11 a.m. Corner of Brandon Avenue and Grandin Road, Roanoke. Free. historicgrandinvillage.com.
Wednesday, Nov 27
Moscow Ballet: “Great Russian Nutcracker”
7 p.m. JC. $37-$188. 342-2550.
Thursday, Nov 28
Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash
9 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. $12-$25. 343-7227.
Thanksgiving Day Church Service
10:30 a.m. First Church of Christ Scientist, 1155 Overland Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 420-4118.
Friday, Nov 29
Mannheim Steamroller concert
7:30 p.m. BPAT. $57-$71. 853-5372.
Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Show (through Dec. 1)
Times vary. SCC. $5. 375-3004.
Illuminights (through Dec. 15)
Times vary. Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke. Prices vary. 427-1800.
