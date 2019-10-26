ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS HOME HOCKEY GAMES

Nov. 2, 8, 22, 30

Friday, Nov 01

Art By Night

5 p.m. Downtown Roanoke galleries. Free. 344-1452.

”Plaza Suite” (through Nov. 3)

Times vary. Pearisburg Community Center, Pearisburg. $9. 358-0285.

”The Santaland Diaries”

7:30 p.m. 200 College Ave., Blacksburg. Free. 231-5200.

Joan Shelley concert

8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $27. 345-2550.

Saturday, Nov 02

SML Fall Chili and Craft Festival

11 a.m. Bridgewater Plaza, 16430 Virginia 122, Moneta. $7. 721-1203.

An evening of Mozart and Schubert

7 p.m. South Roanoke United Methodist Church, 2330 Jefferson St. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 344-4437.

The Floyd Radio Show

7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12-$15. 745-4563.

John Prine concert

8 p.m. BPAT.

$61.50-$101.50. 853-5372.

3rd Annual Run for Donuts

8:30 a.m. Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem. $20-$30. runsignup.com.

The Nutcracker Gala

6:30 p.m. Roanoke Country Club. $65. 387-3978.

Sunday, Nov 03

Desire of the Soul: African-American Art Song

2:30 p.m. Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle Mainstage, Roanoke. $30. 982-2742.

“Paris to Pittsburgh” screening

3 p.m. Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke. Free. 772-1470.

Monday, Nov 04

So You Think You Can Dance Live

7:30 p.m. SCC. $34. 375-3004.

Star Quilters Guild Meeting

7 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave., Roanoke. $2. 334-1801.

Tuesday, Nov 05

Slayer concert

6 p.m. SCC. $45-$85. 375-3004.

Russian Ballet Theatre: “Swan Lake”

7:30 p.m. JC. $37-$78. 345-2550.

Wednesday, Nov 06

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

7:30 p.m. BPAT. $42-$77. 853-5483.

Thursday, Nov 07

Children’s Author Event: Marcie Flinchum Atkins

5:30 p.m. Book No Further, 112 Market St. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 206-2505.

“Every Brilliant Thing” (through Nov. 10)

Times vary. Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave., Roanoke. $15-$20. 342-5740.

The Wood Brothers concert

7:30 p.m. JC. $26-$52. 345-2550.

Allman-Betts Band concert

8 p.m. LT. $45-$60. 951-4771.

“An Inside Look at Inside-Out: Teaching and Learning in Prison”

8 p.m. Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 375-2386.

Friday, Nov 08

Stocked Market (through Nov. 10)

Times vary. Berglund Special Events Center. $10. 853-5483.

50th annual YMCA Craft Fair (through Nov. 10)

1 p.m. Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg. Free. 961-1149.

Earth Friendly Friday: “The Endangered Species Act”

7 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 343-5080.

Chris Janson concert

7:30 p.m. SCC. $36-$46. 375-3004.

Saturday, Nov 09

Energy Healing EXPO

1 p.m. Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke. $20. 714-496-7623.

100 Noble Men of Roanoke Fashion Show

7:15 p.m. JC. $40. 342-2550.

Blue Highway concert

7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd. $25-$30. 745-4563.

Roanoke Ballet Theatre: Black Box Series

8 p.m. 1318 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $15. 345-6099.

Virginia’s Veterans Parade

11 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. Free. virginiaveteransparade@gmail.com.

Sunday, Nov 10

Community Quilting Bee

1 p.m. Blacksburg Regional Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg. Free. 552-8246.

Chouk Bwa

7:30 p.m. JC. $30. 342-2550.

Monday, Nov 11

Blue Star Memorial Marker Dedication

11 a.m. Mill Mountain Star Overlook, 2000 J.B. Fishburn Parkway, Roanoke. Free. 384-7226.

Tuesday, Nov 12

”Balm in Gilead” (through Nov. 19)

Times vary. Squires Studio Theatre, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg. $10-$12. 231-5200.

Roanoke Civil War Roundtable

7 p.m. Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke. Free. 343-9701.

Ruben Studdard concert

7:30 p.m. JC. $40-$70. 345-2550.

REO Speedwagon concert

8 p.m. BC. $59.50-$99.50. 853-5483.

Wednesday, Nov 13

Mandolin Orange

6:30 p.m. SCC. $35. 375-3004.

Thursday, Nov 14

Cirque De Soleil: “Axel” (through Nov. 17)

Times vary. BC. $33-$108. 853-5372.

Star City Games Con

Times vary. Berglund Special Events Center. Free. 853-5483.

Old-Time Mountain Jam

7 p.m. 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg. Free. 443-3800.

Maltease

7:30 p.m. JC. $15. 342-2550.

Friday, Nov 15

Charles Dickens’ “The Haunted Man & The Ghost’s Bargain” (through Nov. 17; Nov. 22-24; Nov. 29-Dec. 1)

Times vary. Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton. $8-$12. 366-1446.

Saturday, Nov 16

Virginia Tech Science Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MAC and Newman Library, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. Free. 231-5300.

Ready For Winter Walk and Craft

10 a.m. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. $5. 387-6078.

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Mozart and Strauss Celebration (and Nov. 17)

6:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. (Nov. 17). JC. $34-$56. 343-9127.

Alice Cooper concert

7:30 p.m. BC. $49.50-$75. 853-5483.

Sunday, Nov 17

Silkroad Ensemble: “Falling Out of Time”

7 p.m. MAC. $10-$75. 231-5300.

Musica Viva presents: “Musical Expressions from the Romantic Era”

3 p.m. Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg. $20-$25. 866-585-4960.

Monday, Nov 18

”Seasonal Holiday Decorating”

11 a.m. Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $10. 343-4519.

Thursday, Nov 21

Kegley Lecture: Spenser Slough

7 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 982-5465.

Friday, Nov 22

Riot Rooster Independent Craft Bazaar and Market

4 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 583-6396.

Fall Handbell Concert

7 p.m. Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 819-4072.

The NRV Radio Show

7 p.m. Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper. $15. 540-200-5668.

Joey Alexander Trio

8 p.m. JC. $34-$56. 342-2550.

Saturday, Nov 23

Monster Indoor Holiday Flea Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Berglund Special Events Center. Free. 853-5483.

Stargazing: “Pleiades Rising”

6 p.m. Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 139. Free. 853-2236.

Star City Half Marathon & 10K

8:15 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. Prices vary. runsignup.com.

Grandin Village Holiday Parade

11 a.m. Corner of Brandon Avenue and Grandin Road, Roanoke. Free. historicgrandinvillage.com.

Wednesday, Nov 27

Moscow Ballet: “Great Russian Nutcracker”

7 p.m. JC. $37-$188. 342-2550.

Thursday, Nov 28

Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash

9 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. $12-$25. 343-7227.

Thanksgiving Day Church Service

10:30 a.m. First Church of Christ Scientist, 1155 Overland Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 420-4118.

Friday, Nov 29

Mannheim Steamroller concert

7:30 p.m. BPAT. $57-$71. 853-5372.

Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Show (through Dec. 1)

Times vary. SCC. $5. 375-3004.

Illuminights (through Dec. 15)

Times vary. Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke. Prices vary. 427-1800.

Tags

Load comments