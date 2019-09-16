Last time Christian crossover act Lauren Daigle was in Roanoke, it was a Christmas show, and she performed her song "You Say" near the end of it.
When she returns to town on May 1, 2020, that song will probably still be an adult contemporary hit single. We're only kidding just a little. As of today, when Berglund Center announced that Daigle will headline its coliseum, "You Say" was No. 2, after 37 weeks on that Billboard chart. It had peaked the week before at No. 1.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are $125, $85, $55, $39.50 and $29.50. Get them at the Berglund Center box office, 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com/847/Lauren-Daigle or laurendaigle.com/tour.
It's Daigle's "Look Up Child" tour, her first as an arena headliner. Johnnyswim will open. Daigle is clearly not afraid of warmup acts that feature great singers. When she played the coliseum's sister theater in November 2018, on that Christmas tour, The War & Treat open. But she's got a legit vocal delivery system herself. Read our review.
