Onetime Skid Row singer and longtime solo act Sebastian Bach is coming to Roanoke.
Bach, whose screaming tenor/alto reached for the pop-metal skies on "I Remember You" and "18 and Life," then later was featured on Broadway, is scheduled for an April 25, 2020 concert at Dr Pepper Park.
Tickets are $99 (skybox), $49 (pit, standing only) and $25 general admission ($30 g.a. day of show) — tax and fee is extra — and go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, via drpepperpark.com.
The show is part of Dr Pepper Park's Summer Sunset Series presented by the Bank of Botetourt. Aaron Lewis was that new series' first announcement.
