In “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” there’s a great bit in which Tom, Huckleberry Finn and Joe Harper fooled their whole town into believing they had died, then sneaked into church to watch their own funeral service.
Wesley Stace’s tribute to John Wesley Harding, Friday at The Spot on Kirk, is reminiscent — except that Stace was the alt-rock and folk singer John Wesley Harding.
Stace, who had much cult success with his stage name, is celebrating music he recorded and toured with in the 1990s, and having fun with it.
“That was just a joke,” he said of the show’s title, “because everyone’s always doing tributes to everybody. No one will ever do one for me, so I thought I might as well do one for myself.”
Stace, 54 and England born-and-bred, was finishing his doctorate in English literature while playing music and trying to keep the two separate.
“I didn’t really want people to know what I was doing in my spare time, because I assumed that my music career would crash and burn pretty quickly, but amazingly it didn’t,” Stace said in a recent phone call from the road. “It went very well, very quickly — for a variety of reasons, none to do with me or the quality of my work, I might say. I suddenly had a record deal, and I’d been using that name for the gigs on the tour that I was on, and it just stuck. Once you’re got something like that, it’s hard for people to get their heads around it.”
Such songs as “The Devil in Me,” “The People’s Drug,” “The Person You Are” and “I’m Wrong About Everything” (the latter from the “High Fidelity” movie soundtrack) conspired to keep him away from the life of an English professor. But he still aspired to write prose, and in 2005, Little Brown published his first novel, the commercially and critically successful “Misfortune.” He has written two more since.
“One of the things I’ve been most firm about in my life was, when the books came out, was insisting to Little Brown that I wasn’t going to use the name John Wesley Harding. And they were quite keen on using that name, in case a thousand of my fans wanted to buy the book, which would represent some serious book sales,” Stace said, in a bone dry tone. “But I was very very intent on not advertising the fact that I was a musician, or [alternatively] mentioning and being honest about, but not necessarily leading with it.”
He kept up the dual identity thing until he got bored with it, and in 2013 released the album “Self-Titled,” as Wesley Stace, on the Yep Roc label, which had also dropped a couple of recent John Wesley Harding discs.
“But a lot of the albums are John Wesley Harding albums, so this tour is to celebrate those John Wesley Harding records that I made back in the ‘90s, so I can pretend it’s a tribute to John Wesley Harding,” Stace said, with a laugh.
With this tour in the works, Harding set about setting up house shows for dates in between what his agent had booked. He reached out to folks including Roanoke resident Al Bloch, who grew up in Seattle playing bass guitar with his older brother, guitarist/producer Kurt Bloch (The Fastbacks, Young Fresh Fellows). Their band was The Cheaters, which Stace described as a “seminal Seattle punk band.”
Stace said the older Bloch brother is a longtime musical ally, who has played lead guitar with Stace and produced two of the recent Harding albums. Al Bloch is a bit of a secret in Roanoke, having played in punk-adjacent Los Angeles rock act Wool and Concrete Blonde. In an email exchange, Al Bloch said he and his wife, Cathy Watson-Bloch, who grew up in Roanoke, brought their daughter here about 20 years ago. Bloch settled into the day gig life — he does sales for Comcast — and doesn’t play out, but still collaborates with his brother.
“L.A. got a little too crazy to raise a child in,” he wrote.
Al Bloch became friends with Stace through visits to Seattle, where his brother still lives, and in L.A.
“He used to play McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Santa Monica, which is a fantastic venue, not unlike the Spot on Kirk, except that it has guitars on the walls!” Al Bloch wrote.
Originally, the idea was to do a house show, then Bloch suggested putting Stace in The Spot.
“And so I said, absolutely fine, and I’m really looking forward to coming, if only to hang out with Al,” Stace said, laughing.
Along with people who remember Harding’s work from the 1990s. Much more fun than a funeral.
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read Stace’s thoughts on how the old Harding material has held up.
