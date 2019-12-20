No matter where you are on the pop music spectrum, music from the Temps and Tops is locked into your system. For me, it's "Ball of Confusion" (The Temptations) and "I Can't Help Myself" (The Four Tops).
Want to hear the current versions of these Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acts? Berglund Center has your ticket.
The two vintage, Detroit-born, soul and R&B vocal groups are scheduled to play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Feb. 28, 2020. Tickets are $89, $69 and $49 and are on sale now, at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those pesky fees) and via 877-482-8496 or roanokelive.com.
The Temptations still feature a founding member, baritone singer Otis Williams, and Abdul "Duke" Fakir remains from The Four Tops' original crew.
