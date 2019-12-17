FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest has added three more intriguing names to the lineup for its July 22-26, 2020 go-round.
Jam-rock favorite Umphrey’s McGee, Umphrey's spinoff synth project Doom Flamingo, and self-styled "sci-fi/metal/fusion" combo Consider the Source are in.
Already on the lineup for version 20 (or so) — two nights of The String Cheese Incident, Grace Potter, TURKUAZ feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew playing Talking Heads 40-year-old classic "Remain In Light." Also — Toots and the Maytals, Leftover Salmon, Cory Wong (Vulfpeck), Keller Williams, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Brent Cobb, Molly Tuttle, All Them Witches, Southern Avenue, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller and The Keels, Hogslop String Band, The Broadcast, 2019 On-the-Rise Competition winners DownTown Abby & The Echoes (1st) and Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.