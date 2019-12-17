Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey's McGee

 Across-the-Way Productions photo

FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest has added three more intriguing names to the lineup for its July 22-26, 2020 go-round.

Jam-rock favorite Umphrey’s McGee, Umphrey's spinoff synth project Doom Flamingo, and self-styled "sci-fi/metal/fusion" combo Consider the Source are in.

Already on the lineup for version 20 (or so) — two nights of The String Cheese Incident, Grace Potter, TURKUAZ feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew playing Talking Heads 40-year-old classic "Remain In Light." Also — Toots and the Maytals, Leftover Salmon, Cory Wong (Vulfpeck), Keller Williams, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Brent Cobb, Molly Tuttle, All Them Witches, Southern Avenue, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller and The Keels, Hogslop String Band, The Broadcast, 2019 On-the-Rise Competition winners DownTown Abby & The Echoes (1st) and Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix. 

