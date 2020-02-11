Salem Civic Center has lately been positioning itself as a place for critically lauded acoustic music, with such acts as Mandolin Orange and Railroad Earth (the latter due in the building on Feb. 19) playing shows there.
Add gritty, Asheville, North Carolina-based bluegrass band Town Mountain to the list.
Town Mountain is scheduled to hit Salem Civic Center on April 3. Dublin, Ireland, act I Draw Slow is the opener. Tickets are $25 and $20 via ticketmaster.com, with a 10 a.m. Thursday presale (password HEART) and the box office opening at 10 a.m. Friday (avoid pesky fees) for general sales.
The headliner has been a steady presence over the years in smaller Southwest Virginia rooms. Most recently, though, the band headlined in Martinsville, at Rooster Walk home Pop's Farm. Town Mountain has enjoyed a recent association with ascending alt-country star Tyler Childers. See and hear the quintet picking with Childers at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
