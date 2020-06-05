Dori Freeman

THURSDAY

Sun Sing in Place

A performers’ collective focused on environmental issues, particularly fracking, live-streams an our from various locations, delivering pipeline updates and more along the way.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/artivismvirginia, youtube.com/c/artivismvirginia, crowdcast.io/e/that-sounds-like-jimmie. Donations accepted. facebook.com/ArtivismVirginia

The Songs & Guitar Style of Jimmie Rodgers, with Kris Truelsen

Truelsen, of Bill and the Belles, teaches about one of the “Big Bang of Country Music” stars.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation. crowdcast.io/e/that-sounds-like-jimmie, floydcountrystore.com/handmade-music-school facebook.com/BillandtheBelles

FRIDAY

Roots2Rock at The Spot with Poe Mack

Roanoke rapper/producer/promoter Byron “Poe” Mack performs, with live-streaming assist from music video producer/presenter Roots2Rock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk, Roanoke. Donation-based. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/PoeMackMusic, facebook.com/RootstoRock

Berglund Center Play at Home Concert Series: Negavit Lee Nyce

Yes, there is a hip-hop scene in Alleghany County, and it’s quality. Travis “Negative Lee Nyce” Nicely slings some from from his Killwolf studio, in Covington.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from facebook.com/theberglundcenter and instagram.com/berglundctr. negativeleenyce.bandcamp.com

Livestream Concert — Mike Franke with Shawn Byrne

High quality folk music from Roanoke Valley-based Franke and Byrne, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, mikefrankemusic.com, shawnbyrnecountry.com

SATURDAY

Anatomy of a Song, with Dori Freeman and Nicholas Falk

Galax-based Americana/country singer Dori Freeman developed her national profile with songs in including “You Say.” She and her husband and drummer, Nicholas Falk, perform and dissect it for a live-streaming songwriters workshop.

3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School. $15 suggested donation. crowdcast.io/e/anatomy-of-a-song, dorifreeman.com

Doug & Robin

Chaos Mountain Brewing has live music outdoors on Saturdays these days. On this one, hear classic rock and other covers from the betrothed Settles.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com

