THURSDAY
Melvin Seals & JGB feat. John Kadlecik and Jennifer Hartswick
Onetime Jerry Garcia Band keyboardist Seals and his outfit are regulars at 5 Points. This time out, they bring Kadlecik, renowned for his ability to play music in the Garcia spirit, and Hartwick, a trumpeter, singer and Trey Anastasio associate who elevates any musical situation she is a part of.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $40 advance, $45 day of show general admission; $50 floor seating. 5pointsmusic.com, melvinsealsandjgb.com, johnkmusic.net, jenniferhartswick.com
FRIDAY
April B. & The Cool
From Asheville, North Carolina, via Greenville, South Carolina, singer and guitarist April Bennett has an idiosyncratic and energetic take on rock and jam music. She and her band, which features guitarist JP Miller of Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band and a slapping rhythm section, weave hip-hop, funk and reggae into their shows. It’s the band’s second time at Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, aprilbmusic.com
SATURDAY
Southern Culture On The Skids
It’s a cool thing for a band when its songs don’t get boring, even years after they were written. We challenge you to sit or stand still during a rendition of “Soul City,” “Camel Walk,” “Dirt Track Date,” “Firefly,” “House of Bamboo” or “Eight Piece Box.” It’s fried chicken and banana pudding time again in Rocky Mount, and a homecoming show for Roanoke natives Mary Huff and Dave Hartman.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $22 advance, $27 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, scots.com
SATURDAY
Halloween Havoc Rap Fest: Poe Mack, Big Lo, AoK, Face Valyou, DJ Case Jones
Roanoke rap kingpin Byron “Poe” Mack, on the cusp of releasing yet another album (“Aaliyah’s Day”), has put together another show at The Spot. Mack welcomes Pensacola, Florida-based performer Big Lo. Marcus “AoK” Anderson celebrates his birthday with this gig. Jason “Face Valyou” Lambert always has something to say.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, poemack.com, biglohiphop.com, facevalyou.bandcamp.com
THURSDAY
Zach Wiley
Former Savannah Shoulders member has returned to the valley, and has a new record, “Alberta Delft Blue.”
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, zachwileymusic.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Seph Custer
Original folk-rock music and covers from a cat who can pick and sing well.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com
FRIDAY
JP Harris and the Tough Choices
After a four-year recording hiatus, vintage country music revivalist Harris came back with “Sometimes Dogs Bark at Nothing.” Hear that and more in his return to Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $15 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, ilovehonkytonk.com
The California Honeydrops
With John Craigie
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $58, $38 (plus fee). cahoneydrops.com, johncraigiemusic.com
Meadow Mountain
Hear trad-leaning bluegrass from an energetic act that was one of this year’s IBMA World of Bluegrass showcase artists.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $14 day of show. meadowmountainmusic.com
Dharma Bombs
With Chupacabras
Here’s a contrast in performances. Dharma Bombs is a rollicking, ragtime/folk hybrid. Horn-blasting Chupacabras trucks in acid-surf and Afrobeat.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $18 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. dharmabombs.com, chupacabrasmusic.com
The Mojo Parker 3
Staunton blues man Parker hooks up with Roanokers Brian Mesko (bass, guitar) and Jason Hoffheins (drums).
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/Mojoparker
SVSA Showcase: Songwriters In The Round
A venerable collection of regional music creators does its thing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, svsasongs.com
Harwell Grice Band
Franklin County bluegrass band kicks it up in Boones Mill.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/harwellgrice
Road Less Traveled
Wes Winebarger and Josh Smelser, formerly of Place Called Home, have broken their Americana rock down into a duo.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, roadlesstraveledmusic.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jake Dodds
Dodds, a frequent performer at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, gets the weekend to himself.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 Friday, $10 Saturday. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com
SATURDAY
Martin’s Halloween Street Party
With My Posse in Effect (Beastie Boys Tribute), Drop it Like it’s Yacht (Empty Bottles yacht rock tribute), Greatest Hits (Shorefire tribute to Sublime), Half Who (Half Moon’s Tribute to The Who)
A St. Louis-based Beasties tribute has the ill communication, and your favorite local bands fete their favorite music.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12 advance via bit.ly/2Jdj37A, $15 day of show. myposseineffect.com
Grandin Chillage — Chillagefest
With Haus of Schmitt, JoJo Stockton, Charissa Morrison Project
Plenty of bands, plenty of food trucks, lots of beers and lots of fun are on the agenda for the season’s final Chillage.
Details: 4 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment; leashed pets welcome. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, facebook.com/hausofschmitt, facebook.com/CharissaMorrisonProject
Parkway Pig Pickin:’ JStop Latin Soul, The Jive Exchange, Seph Custer Band
A variety of musical styles — grooving Afro-Cuban from JStop, funk and soul from The Jive Exchange and folk-rock from Custer and company — smoked pork and beer.
Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul
Blue Ridge Folklife Festival
With Twin Creeks Stringband, Jeffrey Scott, Gap Civil, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Mt. Olivet Apostolic Church Mass Choir, Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven and more
Details: 10 a.m. Ferrum College, Ferrum. $10, $5 ages 6-14, $5 55-older, free 5-younger; free parking. 365-4412, ferrum.edu/blue-ridge-folklife-festival
Dead Reckoning Halloween
This is becoming a tradition — a Roanoke-based Grateful Dead tribute band provides the jammy soundtrack to a fun costume party at 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music. $15 advance, $17 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
John King
Country singer King co-wrote Randy Houser hit “We Went” and new Hootie and the Blowfish song “Rollin.’ ” His own “Try Saying Goodbye” was a streaming hit on Spotify and Apple Music.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle. $28 via bit.ly/2W6RT7t. 473-2979, vmvines.com, johnkingcountry.com
Andy McLeod
With Eight Point Star, Bob Canter
Fredericksburg-based McLeod is a finger-picking guitarist with a melodic sense and an experimental bent.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Oddfellows Lodge #20, Blacksburg. $10 suggested donation goes to musicians and to lodge upkeep. andymcleod.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/eightpointstarband
The Sea, The Sea
Pretty harmonies and spooky music from this folk-pop act.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Bedford Central Library, Bedford. $15. 586-8911, friendsofbedfordlibrary.org, theseathesea.com
Morgan Wade & the Stepbrothers
With Chris Ross & the North
It’s an Americana, country and rock double-bill.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10. morganwadeandthestepbrothers.com, chrisrossandthenorth.com
Whitetop Mountain Band
Join some deeply talented mountain music makers for a Halloween dance at the country store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com
Jared Stout Band
Hear a variety of originals and covers from this quartet.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, thejaredstoutband.com
5 Shades of Gray
Rocking Roanoke act plays Big Lick’s Halloween Party.
Details: 1 p.m. (music at 6:30 p.m.) Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. https://bit.ly/2W86pKS (band’s Facebook page)
Radio Rehab
Three decades of rock covers from a Roanoke trio.
Details: 6 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/RadioRehabBand
Junior and The Jar Shakers
Wytheville blues band returns to Blue 5.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/JarShakers
Mourn the Illusion
Metal band from Forest hits the Schoon.’
Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, reverbnation.com/mourntheillusion
Huckleberry Jam
Classic rock and top 40 quartet plays a Halloween party with cash prizes for costumes.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/huckleberryjam
SUNDAY
Winnebago Vacation
With Foxy Dads, Saving Thoreau
A couple of kinda out-there New York bands with catchy songs hit Roanoke. Roanoke’s Saving Thoreau opens.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 at the door; all ages. winnebagovacation.bandcamp.com, foxydads.bandcamp.com, savingthoreau.bandcamp.com
Special Consensus
High class bluegrass on a Sunday in Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show. specialc.com
Tales from the Stripped Burlesque
Bebe Demure, Caza Blanca, Franki Boom-Boom, Honey Yvonne and other dancers work to sounds by DJ Shenanikenz.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 general admission; $20 floor seating; $25 mezzanine.
JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix
This quartet brings a passel of covers to make you shake your hips.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, bit.ly/33NRGJ0 (band’s Facebook)
WEDNESDAY
Into the Fog
Raleigh, North Carolina, band bases its sound in bluegrass.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. intothefogmusic.com
