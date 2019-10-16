THURSDAY

Virginia Tech Homecoming Concert: Megan Thee Stallion

With Key Glock

It’s Hot Girl Autumn. Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked the charts with help from Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign with “Hot Girl Summer,” sparks a meme-worthy homecoming party at Virginia Tech. Megan hails from Houston, while opener Key Glock is the latest rapper from Memphis. Two strong traditions there.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Burruss Auditorium, Virginia Tech. $25, $15 VT students with ID via bit.ly/31W5Yqz. instagram.com/theestallion, twitter.com/KeyGLOCK

FRIDAY

Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio

If you’re a fan of hard-swinging, vintage jazz and fantastic guitar picking, you will want to catch this show. Guitar genius

and inventor Les Paul had Vignola listed among his favorite players.

The cats who round out this trio, Vinny Raniolo and Gary Mazzaroppi, have been playing with Vignola for 15 years, and are more than up for the musical hang. Frets will burn like mad on this night.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage, Rocky Mount. $34, $26. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, frankvignola.com

SATURDAY

Springfield Exit with Sammy Shelor

Singer Linda Lay and her traditional-leaning bluegrass and traditional country band has plenty of vocal and instrumental firepower. With Shelor onstage with them at Floyd Country Store, they aim to

kick up the intensity. Patrick County native Shelor, a Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass winner, is typically seen in these parts leading his Lonesome River Band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, bit.ly/2BaxIvJ (Springfield Exit Facebook), sammyshelor.com

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Blanco Brown

Billboard magazine kicked Lil Nas X and his “Old Town Road” off its country singles chart for not being country enough, but it did no such thing to Blanco Brown, who hit the top of that list in July with “The Git Up.” The latter song’s most likely advantage in that regard is that it is a line dance, with lyrics that give the instructions. Sidewinders is a spot with a lot of line dancers. Good combo.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $15 advance via brownpapertickets.com/event/4367904, $20 door. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, blancobrown.com

THURSDAY

Wild Adriatic

Albany, New York-area trio shows several facets of rock ’n’ roll.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, wildadriatic.com

Nights of Grief & Mystery, feat. Orphan Wisdom

Check out Tuesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment for more about this show.

Details: 7 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $40 general admission, $50 mezzanine (plus fee) via torchly.io/griefmystery. 5pointsmusic.com, orphanwisdom.com/nights-of-grief-and-mystery

FRIDAY

L.A. Dies Roanoke Release Show

With Pocket Vinyl, Doug Cheatwood

The headliner, an indie-rock outfit from Lynchburg, hits The Spot with some frequency, and brings new record “Drifting Still” to the venue.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, la-dies.bandcamp.com, pocketvinyl.com

The Company Stores

It’s the return of a self-styled “Appalachian rock” band from Charleston, West Virginia.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. thecompanystores.com

Matt Walsh and The Movers

Blues-rocker Walsh’s recent music has had a werewolf-adjacent lean, apropos for the season.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mattwalshmusic.net

A Metal Halloween: SUGAR

With Burgerkill, Suaka, Hateful Bones, Ethic, Solid State

System of a Down tribute band from Charlotte leads a multi-band bill at the Pot.

Details: 4 p.m. patio, 7 p.m. inside The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/SugarSOADtributeCLT, facebook.com/SuakaTribe, facebook.com/Burgerkill666

Steve Smith

With Kinnfolk

Delta-style bluesman Smith returns to Roanoke, with the duo formerly known as Beren and Luthien opening the show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, stevesmithandthemeteors.com, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music

Thrillbillyz

Blues rock originals and covers at Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thrillbillyz.com

Clint Roberts

Roberts, from Asheville, North Carolina, brings roots-rock music.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/clintrobertsmusic

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Garrett Speer

Florida-bred Speer’s “We Drink Beer,” released in May, was streamed more than 100,000 times, according to his online bio.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, garrettspeer.com

Marie Anderson

Is there a cover Anderson is afraid to try? Her playlist includes ZZ Ward and Pink Floyd, plus some originals.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com. 7 p.m. Saturday. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mariesmusic.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoke Go Outside Festival

With Southern Avenue (Friday), Andy Frasco & The U.N. (Saturday) and more

Read more about Friday headliner Southern Avenue in Wednesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. River’s Edge Sports Complex South. Free. roanokegofest.com, southernavenuemusic.com, andyfrasco.com

SATURDAY

Da Pack

With K.I.I.D.F., Anoindat & the Feel Good Music Movement feat. DJ Al D, Fat Boi Mike, DJ Balance, host Mr. Dynamite

It’s a 25-year celebration of a Roanoke hip-hop collective that included Duane “Mr. Dynamite” Whorley and Tracy “Tre’Mendous” Rivers.

Details: 9 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, 928 S. colorado St., Salem. Free. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr

Jimmy Thackery

Legit blues-rock guitar slinger and co-founder of The Nighthawks returns to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $32 advance, $37 day of show. jimmythackery.com

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

This bluegrass-based guitar and Dobro duo is red hot, with a show that sold out.

Details: 5 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. SOLD OUT. robandtrey.com

DJ Poe Mack

Roanoke rap entrepreneur spins music on Brambleton.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. poemack.com

Giles McConkey

Blacksburg rockers play a hometown gig.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/gilesmcconkey

The Wooks

This Kentucky band has done well in bluegrass contests, but can rock out, too.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. wookoutamerica.com

The New Habit Band

With Eric Wayne Band

Roanoke Valley bluegrass from the headliner, with southern rock and country from the opener.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. facebook.com/TheNewHabitBand, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Chris Shepard

Shepard adds thought-provoking and sometimes out-and-out goofy songs to your beer drinking.

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, chrisshepard.bandcamp.com

Jared Stout Band

Americana with a variety of other music in the mix.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. thejaredstoutband.com

James Lagueux Band

Blues rock and fusion jazz from a Roanoke band.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

Letters To Abigail

Traditional country-style band includes Snowville native James Harrell.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, letterstoabigail.net

Jeff Miller

Check out a live-looping guitarist influenced by the great Phil Keaggy.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. jeffmilleronline.com

Tobacco Apache

Sam Fochtman and crew have gritty and psychedelic elements in their grooving rock.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/TobaccoApache

AXIS Five

Roanoke hard rock act has a ’90s vibe.

Details: 9 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956, axisfiveband.com

SUNDAY

Lee Ann Womack

Look to Friday’s Extra to read more about country music hit maker Womack and her acoustic tour stop in Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $58, $38, $52 VIP. leeannwomack.com

The Rescue Story Tour, feat. Zach Williams, with Josh Baldwin

Christian music hit maker and Grammy Award winner Williams plays to a sold-out Rocky Mount church.

Details: 7 p.m. Franklin Heights Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. zachwilliamsmusic.com

Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul

Vaughan and and his soul/blues crew spark a SoRo soiree.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com

MONDAY

Juicy After Dark

With JoJo Stockton, Calvin Green, Marie Anderson

Erotic poetry and musical performances once a month. This time out, it’s a Halloween-centric “Sinners vs. Saints” theme.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com

TUESDAY

Jesse Cook

Toronto cat with an astounding classical guitar technique uses it in service of some intriguing world music.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. jessecook.com

Old Time Jam Kickoff

Blacksburg’s weekly old-time jam moves indoors for fall and winter.

Details: 7 p.m. Gillies Vegetarian Cuisine, Blacksburg. Free. 961-2703, gilliesrestaurant.net

WEDNESDAY

Foggy May

Baltimore trio likes to turn up the amps and rock the reggae.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. foggymay.com

