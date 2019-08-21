FRIDAY
Dharma Bombs Album Release
With Mackenzie Roark
Dharma Bombs, a Richmond band with multiple members from the Roanoke Valley, combine ragtime, country and bluegrass into an energetic Americana mix that gets plenty of kick from a two-piece horn section. Here the band, which sparked some parties last month at FloydFest, plays music from its new album, “Enjoy the View.” Opener Mackenzie Roark guested on one of the cuts, “94 Train.”
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, dharmabombs.com, mackenzieroark.com
SATURDAY
BOCO BBQ & Country Fest
With William Michael Morgan, The Low Low Chariot, 7 Mile Ford, True Cadence
Morgan, whose 2016 cut “I Met A Girl” was a top 10 in both the country singles and airplay charts, headlines a bill that is otherwise loaded with Roanoke Valley talent. The Low Low Chariot has added Jeremy Price (Stomp, Plastic Music) on drums, filling out a lineup that has been at it for a few years now.
Details: 2:30 p.m. Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke. $10 via bit.ly/2KNcV5Y, free 12-younger. biglickentertainment.com, jeterfarm.com, williammichaelmorgan.com, lowlowchariot.com
SATURDAY
The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage: Fuzzy Logic
Black Dog Salvage has been teasing its concert space on reality TV show “Salvage Dogs,” which has chronicled its acquisition of upcycled materials used to build a stage by the Roanoke River Greenway. The business has teamed with First Fridays to put on a music series, with proceeds going to local charities, according to a news release. Read more about it at roanoke.com/entertainment/music.
Details: 6 p.m. Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. $5, 12-younger free. 343-6200, blackdogsalvage.com, firstfridaysroanoke.com, gotfuzz.net
WEDNESDAY
Salem Star B-Q: Matt Stell, with Eric Gress
Here’s a chance to see a rising country act before the ticket prices get too crazy. Matt Stell was at No. 17 on the Billboard country radio airplay chart and rising after 29 weeks with “I Prayed For You,” a song he-cowrote about being faithful that the right person will come along. Opener Eric Gress is from Pulaski and getting plenty of experiences in the valley’s nightspots.
Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Salem Farmers Market, Salem. $13.59 (includes online purchase fee) via brownpapertickets.com/event/4305164. mattstell.com, ericgress.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
LOCKN’ Festival
With Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Gary Clark Jr. (Thursday), Trey Anastasio Band feat. Derek Trucks, The Revivalists (Friday), Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio, Vulfpeck, Oteil Burbridge & Friends feat. Bob Weir (Saturday), Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers feat. Susan Tedeschi and Mikaela Davis, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Sunday) and more
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about Friday evening performer Old Crow Medicine Show.
Details: 3 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Infinity Downs Farm, Arrington. General admission $69 Thursday, $139 Friday, Saturday and Sunday; $269 3-day, $299 4-day (plus fee); other prices at locknfestival.com/tickets. locknfestival.com
THURSDAY
Gone West feat. Colbie Caillat
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about the “Bubbly” singer and her new band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $30 door; 21-older. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, gonewestmusic.com
Box Era
Hear electro/pop/funk music from a band that sprang from the University of Maryland’s party scene.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, boxeramusic.com
Jarred King
Hear acoustic country from a Speedwell-based singer and songwriter.
Details: 7 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. Free. 563-4956, jaredkingmusic.com
FRIDAY
Y.A.L.E.
An all-star lineup of Roanoke-area cats jams out to music from the likes of Allan Toussaint, Stevie Wonder and Phish.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bit.ly/2PKd9gc (Y.A.L.E. Facebook page)
The Wildmans
This young string band features fiddler Aila Wildman, mandolinist Eli Wildman and banjoist Victor Furtado.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thewildmans.net
Randy Johnston 3
Johnston, who has backed organists Dr. Lonnie Smith and Jack McDuff, leads his own band, which typically features keyboardist Jonah Kane-West.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, randyjohnston.net
The Ambassador
Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis, a strong, original reggae performer, hits the Donk.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, theambassadormusic.com
Touch of Class
Jerome Claytor and crew play vintage R&B with a modern touch here and there.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, facebook.com/cromeo2016
J.E. Feazell & The Dive Bar Stars
Former Riverbank Ramblers front man Joey Feazell leads a new act, sure to be rootsy as you want.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic
Solacoustix
Stuart Brown, JoJo Stockton and company bring the party.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
The Sashimi Brothers
With Egan Green
It’s an offshoot of The Panini Brothers, who hit the coffeehouse with some frequency.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Derek Andrew
Andrew is a Nashville, Tennessee, boy, but moved to Georgia to home-base his career.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7 each night. derekandrewmusic.com
SATURDAY
The Hope Center Grand Re-opening
With The Ambassador, Quille Shamae, EyceKold, Tazzahol, Ann Artist and MOE Reese
Hear local hip-hop, soul and reggae at an independent community center.
Details: 5 p.m. The Hope Center, 506 11th St. N.W., Roanoke. Free. (Donations encouraged) facebook.com/hopecenterofnw, soundcloud.com/quille-shamae, reverbnation.com/eycekold, soundcloud.com/tazzahol, facebook.com/ moereese3rd
Fireside Collective
With The Trailblazers
Asheville, North Carolina, folk-grassers toured with Yonder Mountain String Band this year and played Harvester Performance Center and FloydFest 2018, too.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $15, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, firesidecollectiveband.com, thetrailblazersmusic.com
Isasa
With Magic Tuber String Band, Eight Point Star, A. Talmadge, Bob Canter
Madrid, Spain-based guitarist and composer Isasa has been part of that city’s underground music scene, with a sadly haunted style that pays homage to John Fahey.
Details: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge No. 20, 199 Wilson Ave., Blacksburg. Free (donations appreciated); park at public lots on Progress Street. isasa.bandcamp.com, bit.ly/31KeVCW (Eight Point Star Facebook)
Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix
Check out the second-place finisher in this year’s FloydFest On the Rise audience-voted contest.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. masonvia.com/hot-trail-mix.html
Rt. 23 Music Festival
With The Fritz, 49 Winchester, The Golden Age
Road trip alert: Funk, rock and soul cats The Fritz, from Asheville, headline this free festival.
Details: 5 p.m. University of Virginia at Wise. Free. rte23musicfestival.com, thefritzmusic.com, 49winchester.com
Strong Water
Harrisonburg-based Americana band returns to the Star City.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, strongwater.band
Mill Mountain Zoo Acoustic Fest: Ryan Greer Band, Joy Tru
Check out some funky beasts like the Chinese water dragon, the Asian small-clawed otter and the fishing cat — and hear some cool music, too.
Details: 1 p.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke. $10, $8 children; members free; $5 drink tickets. 343-3241, mmzoo.org, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
Buddhagraph Spaceship
With Joe Benjamin
The jamband headliner, formed in Floyd, has moved to Asheville and returns to Virginia for a gig at 622 North.
Details: 10 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5, 21-older. 951-1022, 622north.com, buddhagraphspaceship.com, joe-benjamin.com
Tin Can Locomotive
In this Roanoke-area band of rock and Americana purveyors, every member has multiple other acts.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. facebook.com/tincanlocomotive
The Bangtails
Check out a hard-hitting blues-rock trio.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/thebangtails
Junior & The Jar Shakers
Catch a band that covers Robert Cray, Albert King and Ike Turner, among others.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/JarShakers
Seven Mile Ford
Hear your favorite country and rock hits by the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, sevenmileford.net
Mason Creek Duo
Hear stripped-down trad-grass from some experienced cats.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
Big Lick Conspiracy
Comedy troupe returns to The Spot.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/306i8MD. biglickconspiracy.com
SUNDAY
Jon Bertrand
A member of southwest Louisiana-based Cajun band the Pine Leaf Boys brings his own show to Eggleston.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/pineleafboys
John Denver Tribute: Seph Custer, Carrie Hinkley, TK Wimmer, Stella Trudel, Emily Tucker-Blankenship, Jerry Wood, host band Souvenirs and more
Take a country or city road to a Rocky Mountain high.
Details: 2 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse. $5 suggested donation.
Adam Markham
Singer/guitarist Markham covers The Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Otis Redding and more.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
The OddFellows
Hear a variety of covers from a quartet of strong players.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
TUESDAY
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
This power couple of the banjo sold out its Floyd gig quite soon after tickets went on sale.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. belafleck.com/featured/bela-fleck-abigail-washburn
WEDNESDAY
Dirt Road Breakdown
Want to cut loose on the midweek, with swampy, bluesy, trancy roots music? This is the spot.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
Wall Street Unplugged with JoJo Stockton
It’s a Michael Jackson karaoke tribute on Wall Street, with Tommy Fleshman and DJ Tyrone Chavers.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free.