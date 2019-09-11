THURSDAY
PJ Morton
With Free Union
Road trip alert: Alt-soul man Morton’s “How Deep Is Your Love” won the 2019 Grammy Award for Traditional R&B performance. Check his NPR Tiny Desk concert at youtu.be/SZxnLj2cSzY.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg. $28. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, pjmortonmusic.com
Shaun Peace Band
Midlothian guitar rocker Peace returns to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, shaunpeaceband.com
FRIDAY
The Kingston Trio
With The Brothers Four, The Limeliters
Hear hits from Kingston Trio (“Where Have All The Flowers Gone”) and The Brothers Four (“Try To Remember”). Maybe the Limeliters will sing their Coca-Cola jingle. There are no original members, in case you were wondering.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $82, $70 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, officialkingstontrio.org, brothersfour.com, limeliters.com
Roots of Creation
With Signal Fire
Reggae-centric band Roots of Creation recently released the record “Grateful Dub,” which as you might guess, is reggae covers of Grateful Dead songs.
Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seats; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, rootsofcreation.com, signalfireband.com
Matt Walsh & The Movers
Americana blues man Walsh, from Statesville, North Carolina, leads his act trio through a plethora of sharp originals. The man can play guitar, too.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mattwalshmusic.net
Bazaar Presents: Dominy, with The Lousy Ferns
The headliner, from Philadelphia, has an eclectic sound that veers from spooky dream-pop to hook-laden rock, among other catchy vibes.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 at the door. dominymusic.com, thelousyferns.bandcamp.com
AFTM
Athens, Georgia, sextet rocks out a passel of original songs with horns, clavinet and bouncy grooves on 2019 album “Around for the Moment.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. aftmmusic.com
Jangling Sparrows
Asheville, North Carolina, singer/songwriter Paul Edelman brings a full band to back him in Floyd. Check out his “Bootstraps” at youtu.be/VnUtFsJx2Ik.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, janglingsparrows.com
Fridays on the Quad: Solazo
Hot, jazzy Latin from outstanding musicians is a nice weekend-sparking gift to Roanoke College students.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Roanoke College Back Quad, Salem. Free. roanoke.edu
Songwriters Showcase: Wayne Willingham, Mike Franke, Bob Schmucker
Singer/songwriter Willingham, from Fort Worth, Texas, via Detroit, trades songs with a couple of Roanoke-area folkies.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, waynewillingham.com
Goth Night Friday The 13th Special: Tragic Impulse, DJ Night Terror
If you’re into industrial rock, this is your lucky night.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 45-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, tragicimpulse.com, facebook.com/djnightterrors
Crockett & McSherry
Hear acoustic rock and pop covers from decades and decades.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/CrockettandMcsherry
Ol # Seven
A Roanoke-area classic rock and country cover band hits at Schooners.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, facebook.com/OlNumberSeven
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shelby Lee Lowe
A Sidewinders favorite gets the weekend. Check out the Nashville, Tennessee-area native’s song, “History,” at youtu.be/AP-PuaBRv9Q.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com
SATURDAY
Keller & The Keels
Keller Williams, a jam scene king who seems to have worked with everybody in all of that scene’s subsets, reunites with a particularly fun and Lexington-centric lineup. Blazing guitarist Larry Keel and his bassist wife, Jenny Keel, round out a trio that plays originals and covers that include Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” and Marcy Playground’s “Sex & Candy.” Check out a video of the three ripping through The Raconteurs’ “The Switch and the Spur,” via youtu.be/v8ekm4YN3z4. People like it so much, they already bought up all the tickets.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org, kellerwilliams.net, larrykeel.com
iRon Lion Reggae Band
Harrisonburg-based reggae stalwart Ronnie “iRon Lion” Brandon returns to the valley, bringing his irie vibe to Parkway Brewing.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. ironlionworld.com
The Dead Reckoning
Some of Southwest Virginia’s best and most multi-faceted musicians put their distinctive imprint on Grateful Dead music.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $10 day of show. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Solacoustix 3rd Anniversary Party
JoJo Stockton, Stuart Brown and company have been working like crazy in the valley. Start time is an hour later than the norm here, so a post-Henry Street Festival crowd can do the late-night hang.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com
Freeway Jubilee
Asheville rockers meld a lot of styles into a grooving whole, and can cover Allman Brothers Band classics pretty effectively.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. freewayrevival.com
Muscadine Bloodline
With Faren Rachels
A promising country act from Mobile, Alabama, headlines in the Harvester’s basement.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester “Landing Pad.” $17 advance, $20 day of show (plus fee). muscadinebloodline.com, facebook.com/FarenRachels
New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters
One of The Floyd Country Store’s favorite bands returns for a dance party.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/thenewballardsbranchbogtrotters
Litz
Funky jams from Gaithersburg, Maryland, debuting at Blacksburg’s newest venue (formerly the Sycamore Deli).
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $7, 18-older. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, litzmusic.com
Chill & Grill Cookout
With DJ Flex, DJ Palmz and more
A family friendly, park-style cookout includes food, drink, and ice cream truck, a bouncy house, live music and more.
Details: Noon. Washington Park, Roanoke. Free. 904-3165
Jonah Carden
Can grunge/Americana be a subgenre? This West Virginia act plays it that way.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, reverbnation.com/jonahcarden
Uptown! Band
Funky dance band has a fret-burning guitarist in Kenny Seay.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, uptownbandva.com
Nancy Jones & The Rival
Hear eclectic and jazzy folk originals and some covers.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/nancyjonesandtherival
Gasoline Alley
Dig classic hard rock covers done expertly? Catch this act.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com
Suede Basement
Blues-rock originals and covers from a tight and gritty Blacksburg band.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/SuedeBasement
SUNDAY
Bazaar of Roanoke 10 Year Anniversary Show
With Lost in Space Camp, Gaffer Project, White Petals, One Too Many Harolds
The Bazaar has gone though many iterations, from a brick-and-mortar complex or two to a mobile unit, from consignment shop to non-profit record shop and art gallery. Live music has always been at the center of it.
Details: 7 p.m. (6 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 suggested donation. thespotonkirk.org, bazaarofroanoke.com, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com, gafferproject.bandcamp.com, whitepetals.bandcamp.com
TUESDAY
Drive-By Truckers
Upstairs: The release 15 years ago of “The Dirty South” was a big deal for the Athens, Georgia-born Drive-By Truckers. It remains the band’s biggest selling record to date, loaded with such songwriting and rocking qualilty as “Carl Perkins’ Cadillac” and “Danko/Manuel.” The band’s done plenty more good stuff since then. It’s thinking man’s southern rock, and it retains its edge. It’s also the kind of band that rates an editorial on The Roanoke Times opinion page. Read it on the day of the show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $37 advance, $42 day of show general admission, standing only (plus fee). drivebytruckers.com
Penny & Sparrow
With Caroline Spence
Downstairs: Hear soulful, folk-leaning music with great harmonies from the headliner, with a new album, “Finch,” that is getting critical love from Pop Matters, No Depression and NPR. Singer and songwriter Spence is a Nashville, Tennessee, act, but originally from Charlottesville.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $26, advance, $32 day of show (plus fee); $42 meet-and-greet add-on. pennyandsparrow.com, carolinespencemusic.com
Shinedown
With Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight
Look to Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read our story with Shinedown frontman Brent Smith.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $75, $59.50, $49.50, $29.50, $5 parking. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, shinedown.com, paparoach.com, askingalexandria.com, savageaftermidnight.com
Ben Trout
Trout jams on a deep songbook of classic rock, and he has some cool originals.
Details: 9 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, bit.ly/2UE0RLP (Trout’s Facebook page)
Brother & The Brothers Premier
Check out the first night in what organizers hope will be many of a rotating cast of musicians taking musical excursions.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $2 door to 21-older, $5 20-younger before 11 p.m. (no re-entry for 20-younger).
WEDNESDAY
Band Jam: A Benefit for 5 Points & Rives Theatre
This night of musical adventure was originally scheduled to benefit the host, non-profit music venue 5 Points Music Sanctuary. After fire claimed Martinsville’s Rives Theatre, the mission became two-fold. Performances from Blue Mule, The Dead Reckoning, GOTE, Brittany Sparks and Tom Snediker are part of the schedule.
Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15 advance, $ door general admission; $20 floor seating; $25 mezzanine.- https://www.facebook.com/events/2805807059446903
Sid Kingsley Duo
Richmond-based piano man and singer has a bluesy take on Americana.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. sidkingsleymusic.com
