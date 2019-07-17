THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward, with Acid Cats

Hear soul, blues and jazz classics from 7-string guitarist Hunter and powerful singer Woodward, both veterans of Snarky Puppy’s “Family Dinner” series, and notable performers in their own right. With inimitable drummer Keita Ogawa (Banda Magda, Bokante) along to make it a trio, this show promises to be groove central. The opener will be playing sets at FloydFest later this month.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, charliehunter.com, lucywoodward.com, acidcatsmusic.com

THURSDAY

Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs

Trumpet man Allen, from The Big Easy’s storied 9th Ward, plays a brand of music he calls “True Orleans,” and it’s the name of his recent album, too. Allen slips Caribbean, hip-hop and rock influences into his music. Allen’s trumpet playing is hot, and so is his backing quintet. If you like Trombone Shorty, you’ll like this act, too. You’ll feel like moving and grooving at 5 Points.

Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $14 general admission advance, $16 door; $20 seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, shamarrallen.com

THURSDAY

The Joiner Jazz Series Presents: LowDown Brass Band

A new series at The Spot is sponsored by a Roanoke father and daughter, Murray and Lauren Joiner. Chicago-based LowDown Brass Band infuses reggae, New Orleans funk, hip-hop and pop, with a tuba and drum set holding down the horn-happy octet. Check out “Dividends,” from the band’s latest album, “LowDown Breaks,” at youtu.be/D5v94li7hbo, with rhymes from the band’s M.C., Billa Camp.

Details: 7:30 p.m. (7 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, lowdownbrassband.com

SUNDAY

House of Waters, and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

Here are two acts bringing fresh ideas and instrumentation to jazz music. House of Waters features Max ZT, whom NPR called the “Jimi Hendrix of the hammered dulcimer,” if you can imagine that. Hear for yourself via youtu.be/JWHEnr6XQuc. Steel drums master Scales has been coming to Roanoke for years, with various amazing sidemen. His musicianship and composition are world-class.

Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15 general admission; $20 seating, $25 mezzanine via torchly.io/8IsWfwyAwm. houseofwaters.com, jonscales.com

THURSDAY

JJ Grey & Mofro

Southern soul man Grey and his band return to Southwest Virginia with music from a lengthy and rootsy career. The band’s latest record is “Ol’ Glory.”

Details: 8 p.m. (6:30 p.m. gates) Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $35 advance, $40 door (season passes not accepted). limekilntheater.org, jjgrey.com

Thursday Jams: John Paul White, with Caleb Elliott

Road trip alert: Headliner White, formerly half of The Civil Wars, returns to Abingdon to close this year’s Thursday Jams schedule. White’s latest album, “The Hurting Kind,” dropped in April.

Details: 7 p.m. Abingdon Market Pavilion, Abingdon. Free. abingdonmusicexperience.com, johnpaulwhite.com, calebelliott.com

Medicinal Americana

Brian Mehalso is a strong guitarist leading a roots-rocking band.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, medicinalamericana.com

Ryan Greer Band

Hear plenty of originals and Americana covers from Greer.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, reverbnation.com/ryangreer

FRIDAY

Parker Millsap

With Sierra Ferrell

Look to Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on this show.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, Roanoke. $34 (includes purchase fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org/parkermillsap, parkermillsap.com, sierraferrellmusic.com

JoJo Stockton

It’s Stockton’s birthday, and he’s using this gig for a birthday party and roast, with his band, Solacoustix.

Details: 8 p.m. The Quarter, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, thequarterrestaurant.com

Five Mile Mountain Road

Fiddle man Billy C. Hurt and his cohorts bring dance-ready bluegrass.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $12 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, facebook.com/fivemilemountainroad

Cinémathèque

With OmegaWolfe

The headliner features some of Roanoke’s best musicians playing surf, jazz and more.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/cinemathequeband, reverbnation.com/omegawolfe

First Fridays: SuperHold

The monthly “Party with a Purpose” turns its attention to hits from the 1980s.

Details: 5 p.m. 510 Jefferson St., Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, facebook.com/superhold

Mended Fences

Country on the rock side and other popular covers are in this band’s wheelhouse.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $10. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/MendedFencesBand

Billy Kemp

With Bill Stanton opening

Hear a variety of folk styles from Tennessee-based, Baltimore-bred Kemp.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, billykemp.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Corey Cox

Cox, who recently covered the Deana Carter hit “Strawberry Wine,” is headed for some concerts in Belize after this weekend of Sidewinders shows.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, coreycoxmusic.com

Dirt Road Breakdown

These Americana rock covers come from a duo that sounds much bigger than that.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

SATURDAY

Molly Tuttle

With catherine the great

The 2018 Americana Music Awards instrumentalist of the year and IBMA 2017 guitar player of the year is way more than a hot six-stringer. She’s got songs, too.

Details: 8 p.m. (6:30 p.m. gates) Lime Kiln Theater. $20 advance, $25 gate. mollytuttlemusic.com, catherinethegreatmusic.com

Freekbass & The Bump Assembly

Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra to read more about this show, which features singer Sammi Garett, of Turkuaz.

Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music. $15 general admission, $18 day of show; $20 seating; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/tfFTqYkCjw. freekbass.com

Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Club 50th Anniversary Celebration

With Falling Creek, Dobie Toms & Faith Ridge, The Southern Gentlemen, Blue Connection and more, including open mic session

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about this event.

Details: 2 p.m. Braeloch on Glenburn Farms, 2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton. Free (donations welcome). fiddleandbanjoclub.org

Salem’s Jazz in July Festival

With Jstop Latin Soul, Lenny Marcus & the Big Easy Band, Shawn Spencer and Star City Swag, Vosbein-MaGee Big Band, Jazzalachian Playboys

It’s hard to tell by the valley’s night life, but there are some outstanding jazz musicians here. Catch many of them in one place at Salem’s Longwood Park.

Details: 3 p.m. Longwood Park, Salem. Free. salemva.gov, facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul, lennymarcusmusic.com

Reggae by the River: Lazy Man Dub Band, Shorefire

This Buchanan event is exactly what is says it is. Lazy Man plays the event for the fifth consecutive year.

Details: 5 p.m. (4:30 gate) Town Park, Buchanan. $10, 12-younger free. townofbuchanan.com, reverbnation.com/lazymandubband, shorefiremusic.com

The Steel Wheels

With Hoot and Holler

The headliner, fresh off hosting its annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival (and before that, playing Rooster Walk), travels to Galax.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20, $10 to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thesteelwheels.com

Bill & The Belles

This vintage country-playing band from Johnson City, Tennessee, has become a favorite at Floyd Country Store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, billandthebelles.com

Steve Miller Band

With Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Matt Anderson

Road trip alert: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Miller is still drawing big crowds, who know he speaks of the pompatus of love.

Details: 7 p.m. Riverfront Park, Lynchburg. $60, $125 VIP (tax and fee not included). cityauditorium.com, stevemillerband.com, martystuart.net, stubbyfingers.ca

McFadden & Friends

Harmonica man Roscoe McFadden and his band are a guaranteed bluesy good time.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, soundcloud.com/mcfadden-and-friends

Dr. Bacon

This band has a rootsy, bluesy, swampy, soulful thing going on with its music.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. drbaconband.com

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners

Richmond-based singer/songwriter Franco has a multi-faceted batch of originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, peflmusic.com

Electric Woodshed

Hear a band of stellar players rock Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, Little Feat and more.

Details: 8 p.m. The Pine Tavern, Floyd. $6 advance at Pine Tavern and Republic of Floyd, $8 door. 745-4482, thepinetavern.com, facebook.com/electricwoodshed

Suits For Ghosts

Original music in a classic rock vein, with room for improvisation.

Details: The Front Row, Roanoke. $5. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, facebook.com/SuitsForGhosts

SUNDAY

Mason Creek

It’s a trad-grass, brunch-style, beery Sunday shindig.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

FITA Front Yard Summer Music Series: Hoot and Holler

This Asheville, North Carolina, act is spending the weekend in Southwest Virginia, after opening for aforementioned The Steel Wheels at Blue Ridge Music Center.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, front yard bar area, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hootandhollermusic.com

TUESDAY

Ralph White

With Mark Perry, Kaily M Schenker

The headliner, a founding member of cult-grass band The Bad Livers, returns to Art Rat. Heevahava frontman Perry is among the openers.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (donations welcome), BYOB, 18-older. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, ralphewhite.com

WEDNESDAY

FloydFest Day One: Magnolia Boulevard, The Dead Reckoning, Travers Brothership, American Aquarium, GOTE and more

It’s move-in day, with music to jazz up the folks for the rest of FloydFest 19: Voyage Home. Read more in Sunday’s Extra or at roanoke.com/entertainment/music about the festival, which runs through July 28.

Details: Noon. Blue Cow Pavilion, Milepost 170.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd. Tickets prices and camping info at floydfest.com

Band of Tomorrow

Eclectic act from D.C. calls itself an “auditory contraband collective.”

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. bandoftomorrow.com

Wall Street Unplugged with Charissa Morrison

Hear more of host Morrison’s work on this Wall Street Wednesdays event, with a show that features alt-folk singer/songwriter Sharayah Spears.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, charissamorrisonproject.com, sharayah.bandcamp.com

