THURSDAY

Toubab Krewe

You’ll have a time finding something that feels as good as this show. Asheville, North Carolina, Afro-folk fusionists are back at it, always worth a listen.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $16 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $30, $25 floor seating; $35, $27 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, toubabkrewe.com

Isaac Hadden

Young guitarist and singer Hadden has been making good noise lately, and partners up on this gig with bassist Jake Dempsey, drummer Matt Leonard, and singer/guitarist Foster Burton.

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Black Garlic

A West Virginia rock and soul quintet has riffs and grooves for days.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. blackgarlicband.com

No/Mas

With Organ Trail, Voarm, Nailcrown, Choose To Suffer

It’s pit time. Five bands blasting metal and hardcore hit Salem Avenue.

Details: 8 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5; 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, nomasgrind.bandcamp.com, xorgantrailx.bandcamp.com

FRIDAY

People’s Blues of Richmond Farewell Show

A sweaty era of rock music from a hell-raising Richmond trio is coming to an end. People’s Blues has announced its indefinite hiatus. Catch the act’s final Roanoke gig.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, peoplesblues.com

Bazaar Presents: Woolens, with Falcor

Roanoke indie-rock trio Woolens returns to rock a stage after three years apart. Opener Falcor is multi-instrumentalist (and Eternal Summers) bassist Jonathan Woods.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/woolensmusic, facebook.com/FalcorMusic

Audacity Brass Band

It’s hard to find anything more fun than a New Orleans-style horn band, when it’s on its game. This one, from Richmond via Farmville, checks the boxes for a funky good time.

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. audacitybrassband.com

Eric Gress

Gress leads his own country band and also plays lead guitar with Crawford & Power.

Detals: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, ericgress.com

Solacoustix

Dig blues, R&B and rock from a quartet featuring singer Stuart Brown and bassist/guitarist JoJo Stockton.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bit.ly/solacoustix

James Lagueux

A talented guitarist leads a trio through jazz-tinged blues and rock.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

Sid Kingsley

Piano man and singer Kingsley delivers strong blues, rock and soul originals and covers.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, sidkingsleymusic.com

JE Feazell and Th’ Dive Bar Stars

Feazell, formerly of the Riverbank Ramblers, plays folk and country with a rock lean.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic

CC Coates Band

Coates, a strong singer and good guitarist, leads a Texas- and Chicago-mining blues outfit.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/CCCoatesFB

Seph Custer

Hear folk, rock and Americana from a multi-instrumentalist with a compelling voice.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com

SATURDAY

Poe Mack

Fun local music fact: Byron “Poe” Mack has done 24 albums. The latest, “Aaliyah’s Day,” shows continuing high quality from the tireless beatmaker and rhyme-spitter.

Detail: 9 p.m. Pirate Sip Barrr, Salem. Free; 21-older. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr, poemack.com

iRon Lion

Harrisonburg-based reggae music stalwart throws an irie Christmas party in Salem, with brews galore.

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. reverbnation.com/ironlionworld

Glow

With Firebrand, The Practice Squad, and Regen Tate

Rock band from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, celebrates the release of its album, “Cope.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. facebook.com/MusicByGlow, www.facebook.com/firebrandva

Sway Katz Big Band Holiday Gala

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to swing with this horn-powered jazz party band.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admssion; $27, $23 floor seats; $35, $30 mezzanine. swaykatz.com

Mad Iguanas

Salem-based jam-rockers Mad Iguanas, inspired deeply by Widespread Panic, play a tribute show to that Georgia band.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. themadiguanas.com

Adam Calvert

Country singer Calvert grew up in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — Dolly Parton country.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. adamcalvertmusic.com

Five Mile Mountain Road

Dig old-school mountain music, ragtime and more from fiddler Billy Hurt Jr. and crew.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. Free. fivemilemountainroadmusic.com

Jordan Harman

Blue-eyed soul and blues from a talented singer, guitarist and loop-maker.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. jordanharman.com

Virginia Electric

Hear punk-spiked original rock with dashes of country and folk from a Roanoke foursome.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

Randy Johnston 3

Soul-jazz and blues is in this outfit’s wheelhouse.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, randyjohnston.net

Roger Handy & Friends

Onetime singer in storied bluegrass band The Lost & Found fronts his own Franklin County-based act of pickers and singers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

The Do Right Daddies

Stalwart Blacksburg-area blues dudes head up to Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/dorightdaddies

The Worx

One of Southwest Virginia’s premier party bands fires it up.

Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, theworxband.com

Sam & Lilly

A pair of young pickers and singers reunites. They’re playing for tips, by the way.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, 2440 Roanoke St., Christiansburg. Free.

Marc Baskind

Baskind comes from the home of the Mississippi Delta blues. He’s got some blues licks, but plenty of jazz and rock, too.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades, 168 Village St., Eggleston. Free. 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, marcbaskind.com

Tags

Load comments