THURSDAY

Albert Castiglia

Blues/rock guitar burner Castiglia’s new album, “Masterpiece,” was inspired by meeting the daughter he never knew he had. He calls it his most meaningful record yet, according to his online bio.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $18. thespotonkirk.org, albertcastiglia.net

The Wood Brothers

With Nicole Atkins

Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music for our story, based on an interview with The Wood Brothers singer/guitarist Oliver Wood.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $52, $38, $32, $26 (plus fee, plus $1 donation to Thistle Farms). thewoodbros.com, thistlefarms.org

Allman Betts Band

With Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jackson Stokes

Check out Wednesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $55, $50, $45. thelyric.com/live-at-the-lyric, allmanbettsband.com, joanneshawtaylor.com, jacksonstokes.com

Emma’s Lounge

An Asheville, North Carolina, quartet that has played Floyd Yoga Jam brings some multi-layered, grooving rock and pop.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, emmasloungemusic.com

GOTE

With The Buck & Griz show

GOTE, a bewhiskered assemblage of strong pickers with a growing catalog of good rock tunes, makes its Milk Parlor debut.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5, 18-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, gotemusic.com, facebook.com/whitney1865

FRIDAY

Leo Kottke

If you have a thing for expertly performed, finger-picked, blues-, jazz- and folk-inspired acoustic guitar music, then surely you know Kottke. He has a humorous way with an audience, too.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $50.50, $46.50 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, leokottke.com

Chris Janson

With Clare Dunn

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $46, $36, $5 preferred parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, chrisjanson.com, claredunn.com

Machine Funk

With Mad Iguanas

A Widespread Panic tribute band returns to 5 Points. A Salem act inspired by Widespread opens the show.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, machinefunkband.com, facebook.com/MadIguanas

SIRSY

Pop-rocking, hard-traveling duo from upstate New York brings good riffs, grooves and energy.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. sirsy.com

Paulo Franco & the Freightliners

This Richmond-based act was booked to open for Los Lobos on Nov. 17 at Virginia Beach. Cool slot.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, peflmusic.com

Good Rocking Sam

A Durham, North Carolina, quartet with a singing drummer slings vintage-style blues.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, goodrockingsam.com

Airshow

A Nashville, Tennessee, band playing rock, bluegrass and jam music debuts at Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/Airshowband

Hollier

Louisiana man John Hollier brings his rocking tunes to Boones Mill.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, holliermusic.com

Howlin’ Mudbellies

Good old gut-bucket blues.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mudbellies.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Larry Frick

A Frick appearance at Sidewinders is as common as a frisky line dance.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com

SATURDAY

Blue Highway

An East Tennessee pack of bluegrassers celebrated 25 years as a band with the release last summer of the album “Somewhere Far Away.” Four of the original five members are still onstage.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, bluehighwayband.com

Songwriters in the Round IV: Josh Shilling, Corey Hunley, Crawford & Power, Emme Cannon

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this event.

Details: 8 p.m. Grandin Theatre. SOLD OUT. grandintheatre.com, joshshilling.com, coreyhunley.com, crawfordandpower.com

Erin & The Wildfire

FloydFest perennials Erin Lunsford and her band rate that festival via strong tunes and Lunsford’s crushing vocals.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $8, 21-older.

Villanova

Hard funk rockers from Columbia, South Carolina, return to the Martin’s stage.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. villanovarocks.com

Americana Afternoons: The New Macedon Rangers, Anya Hinkle & Tellico

Onetime New River Valley resident Hinkle and her Asheville band have been making a name for songcraft.

Details: Noon. Floyd Country Store. Free. tellicoband.com, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew

CurlyFest 3

With The Dead Reckoning, Mad Iguanas, GOTE, Medicinal Americana

Roanoke Valley bands celebrate a departed friend by raising money to fund a music scholarship for Salem High School students.

Details: 5 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $10. 728-0270, facebook.com/deadreckoningva, medicinalamericana.com

Comedy at The Spot: Jeff Simmermon & Derek Humphrey, host Johnny Camacho

Catch a couple of traveling stand-up comics with a collective resume including “This American Life” and Comedy Central appearances.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $15 day of show. jeffsimmermon.com, derekhumphrey.com

Black Dog Salvage Holiday Open House & 20th Anniversary

With Jordan Harman, Isaac Hadden, Elise and The Grease

Roanoke’s TV-famous salvage outfit celebrates a big anniversary with live music, a cash bar and food for sale (along with some free samples).

Details: 9 a.m. (music at 11:30 a.m.) Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, blackdogsalvage.com, jordanharman.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

The Floorboards

With The Great Dying

Americana/rockers The Floorboards hit Parkway, with a Mississippi singer/songwriter opening.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com, dialbacksound.com/great-dying

Jive Exchange

Keyboardist/singer Jonathan Barker leads this grooving outfit.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

Woolly and The Wingnutz Blues Revue

Check out some blues aces from North Carolina’s Triangle region.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/WoollysBigBluesJam

Timewave Zero

New River Valley blues and rock all-stars hit Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. reverbnation.com/timewavezerous

Shiloh Hill

Catch an indie-rock quartet from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/shilohhillmusic/

Vinyl-CD Show

Hey crate-diggers: Southern music dealers sell vinyl, CDs and more.

Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows

SUNDAY

Lonesome River Band

Trad-banjo master Sammy Shelor and his outfit hit the Harvester with a repertoire including songs from June release “Outside Looking In,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $22 advance, $26 day of show (plus fee). lonesomeriverband.com

The Quebe Sisters

While Lonesome River Band does its bluegrass upstairs, this Texas swinging, fiddle-sawing trio jams downstairs.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $25.50 advance, $30.50 day of show (plus fee). quebesisters.com

Charissa Morrison

Check out a performer with a strong voice and a diverse playlist.

Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. charissamorrisonproject.com

Electric Road

Folk-rock trio plays Grateful Dead, The Byrds and more.

Details: 3:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ElectricRoadBand

TUESDAY

REO Speedwagon

Look to Monday’s Extra for our piece on this classic rock outfit’s keyboardist, Neal Doughty.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $99.50, $69.50, $59.50, $5 parking. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, reospeedwagon.com

Old Crow Medicine Show

Ketch Secor and his bandmates, who brought the world “Wagon Wheel,” play a sold-out Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. SOLD OUT. crowmedicine.com

WEDNESDAY

Bazaar Presents: Rat Fancy, with Affliction Kid

Pop-punkers from Los Angeles headline. Catch the band’s “Never Is Forever” video at youtu.be/B-NXOsXjOT0. Roanoke’s own punk-adjacent Affliction Kid opening.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 at the door. ratfancyla.com, facebook.com/AfflictionKid

Coal Cave Hollow Boys

With Black Mountain Revival

Columbus, Ohio, bluegrass band mixes in some vintage rock and country.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thecoalcavehollowboys.com, blackmountainrevival.com

Neil Gregory Johnson

Oregon-based acoustic folk-rocker is on his “100 Breweries in 100 Days Tour.”

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. Free. neilgregoryjohnson.com

Tags

Load comments