THURSDAY
Albert Castiglia
Blues/rock guitar burner Castiglia’s new album, “Masterpiece,” was inspired by meeting the daughter he never knew he had. He calls it his most meaningful record yet, according to his online bio.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $18. thespotonkirk.org, albertcastiglia.net
The Wood Brothers
With Nicole Atkins
Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music for our story, based on an interview with The Wood Brothers singer/guitarist Oliver Wood.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $52, $38, $32, $26 (plus fee, plus $1 donation to Thistle Farms). thewoodbros.com, thistlefarms.org
Allman Betts Band
With Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jackson Stokes
Check out Wednesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $55, $50, $45. thelyric.com/live-at-the-lyric, allmanbettsband.com, joanneshawtaylor.com, jacksonstokes.com
Emma’s Lounge
An Asheville, North Carolina, quartet that has played Floyd Yoga Jam brings some multi-layered, grooving rock and pop.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, emmasloungemusic.com
GOTE
With The Buck & Griz show
GOTE, a bewhiskered assemblage of strong pickers with a growing catalog of good rock tunes, makes its Milk Parlor debut.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5, 18-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, gotemusic.com, facebook.com/whitney1865
FRIDAY
Leo Kottke
If you have a thing for expertly performed, finger-picked, blues-, jazz- and folk-inspired acoustic guitar music, then surely you know Kottke. He has a humorous way with an audience, too.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $50.50, $46.50 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, leokottke.com
Chris Janson
With Clare Dunn
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $46, $36, $5 preferred parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, chrisjanson.com, claredunn.com
Machine Funk
With Mad Iguanas
A Widespread Panic tribute band returns to 5 Points. A Salem act inspired by Widespread opens the show.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, machinefunkband.com, facebook.com/MadIguanas
SIRSY
Pop-rocking, hard-traveling duo from upstate New York brings good riffs, grooves and energy.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. sirsy.com
Paulo Franco & the Freightliners
This Richmond-based act was booked to open for Los Lobos on Nov. 17 at Virginia Beach. Cool slot.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, peflmusic.com
Good Rocking Sam
A Durham, North Carolina, quartet with a singing drummer slings vintage-style blues.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, goodrockingsam.com
Airshow
A Nashville, Tennessee, band playing rock, bluegrass and jam music debuts at Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/Airshowband
Hollier
Louisiana man John Hollier brings his rocking tunes to Boones Mill.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, holliermusic.com
Howlin’ Mudbellies
Good old gut-bucket blues.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mudbellies.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Larry Frick
A Frick appearance at Sidewinders is as common as a frisky line dance.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com
SATURDAY
Blue Highway
An East Tennessee pack of bluegrassers celebrated 25 years as a band with the release last summer of the album “Somewhere Far Away.” Four of the original five members are still onstage.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, bluehighwayband.com
Songwriters in the Round IV: Josh Shilling, Corey Hunley, Crawford & Power, Emme Cannon
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this event.
Details: 8 p.m. Grandin Theatre. SOLD OUT. grandintheatre.com, joshshilling.com, coreyhunley.com, crawfordandpower.com
Erin & The Wildfire
FloydFest perennials Erin Lunsford and her band rate that festival via strong tunes and Lunsford’s crushing vocals.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $8, 21-older.
Villanova
Hard funk rockers from Columbia, South Carolina, return to the Martin’s stage.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. villanovarocks.com
Americana Afternoons: The New Macedon Rangers, Anya Hinkle & Tellico
Onetime New River Valley resident Hinkle and her Asheville band have been making a name for songcraft.
Details: Noon. Floyd Country Store. Free. tellicoband.com, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew
CurlyFest 3
With The Dead Reckoning, Mad Iguanas, GOTE, Medicinal Americana
Roanoke Valley bands celebrate a departed friend by raising money to fund a music scholarship for Salem High School students.
Details: 5 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $10. 728-0270, facebook.com/deadreckoningva, medicinalamericana.com
Comedy at The Spot: Jeff Simmermon & Derek Humphrey, host Johnny Camacho
Catch a couple of traveling stand-up comics with a collective resume including “This American Life” and Comedy Central appearances.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $15 day of show. jeffsimmermon.com, derekhumphrey.com
Black Dog Salvage Holiday Open House & 20th Anniversary
With Jordan Harman, Isaac Hadden, Elise and The Grease
Roanoke’s TV-famous salvage outfit celebrates a big anniversary with live music, a cash bar and food for sale (along with some free samples).
Details: 9 a.m. (music at 11:30 a.m.) Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, blackdogsalvage.com, jordanharman.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
The Floorboards
With The Great Dying
Americana/rockers The Floorboards hit Parkway, with a Mississippi singer/songwriter opening.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com, dialbacksound.com/great-dying
Jive Exchange
Keyboardist/singer Jonathan Barker leads this grooving outfit.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Woolly and The Wingnutz Blues Revue
Check out some blues aces from North Carolina’s Triangle region.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/WoollysBigBluesJam
Timewave Zero
New River Valley blues and rock all-stars hit Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. reverbnation.com/timewavezerous
Shiloh Hill
Catch an indie-rock quartet from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/shilohhillmusic/
Vinyl-CD Show
Hey crate-diggers: Southern music dealers sell vinyl, CDs and more.
Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows
SUNDAY
Lonesome River Band
Trad-banjo master Sammy Shelor and his outfit hit the Harvester with a repertoire including songs from June release “Outside Looking In,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $22 advance, $26 day of show (plus fee). lonesomeriverband.com
The Quebe Sisters
While Lonesome River Band does its bluegrass upstairs, this Texas swinging, fiddle-sawing trio jams downstairs.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $25.50 advance, $30.50 day of show (plus fee). quebesisters.com
Charissa Morrison
Check out a performer with a strong voice and a diverse playlist.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. charissamorrisonproject.com
Electric Road
Folk-rock trio plays Grateful Dead, The Byrds and more.
Details: 3:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ElectricRoadBand
TUESDAY
REO Speedwagon
Look to Monday’s Extra for our piece on this classic rock outfit’s keyboardist, Neal Doughty.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $99.50, $69.50, $59.50, $5 parking. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, reospeedwagon.com
Old Crow Medicine Show
Ketch Secor and his bandmates, who brought the world “Wagon Wheel,” play a sold-out Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. SOLD OUT. crowmedicine.com
WEDNESDAY
Bazaar Presents: Rat Fancy, with Affliction Kid
Pop-punkers from Los Angeles headline. Catch the band’s “Never Is Forever” video at youtu.be/B-NXOsXjOT0. Roanoke’s own punk-adjacent Affliction Kid opening.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 at the door. ratfancyla.com, facebook.com/AfflictionKid
Coal Cave Hollow Boys
With Black Mountain Revival
Columbus, Ohio, bluegrass band mixes in some vintage rock and country.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thecoalcavehollowboys.com, blackmountainrevival.com
Neil Gregory Johnson
Oregon-based acoustic folk-rocker is on his “100 Breweries in 100 Days Tour.”
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. Free. neilgregoryjohnson.com
