THURSDAY
Jive Mother Mary
North Carolina southern rockers Jive Mother Mary did an impressive job last September, opening for Foreigner at Elmwood Park.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, jivemothermary.com
FRIDAY
Crobar Cane
This Roanoke Valley southern rock juggernaut split up a few years back, but has gotten a bit of the reunion itch. Bonus: If you request “Freebird,” this band will blow you away with it.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. facebook.com/crobarcane
January Jams: Charley Crockett, with Jaime Wyatt
Texas roots renaissance man Crockett has a wealth of talent and songwriting ability, plus good taste in classic covers. Read our July piece on Crockett at bit.ly/CrockettRT.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $18. abingdonmusicexperience.com, charleycrockett.com, jaimewyatt.com
Travers Brothership
Highly energetic original blues/rock/jam music from an Asheville, North Carolina, band of top instrumentalists and good singers.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, traversbrothership.com
Biscuit Miller and the Mix
The Biscuit is back! Miller, a bass-thumping funky bluesman, in 2019 dropped his fifth album, “Chicken Grease.”
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, biscuitmiller.com
Jimothy
Jim Bohon leads his Floyd-based band through his rock originals and covers.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/JimothyBand
Chad Prather
Conservative cowboy-hatted comic Prather is known for video rants from a pickup truck and his work on Blaze Media, Fox News and CNN.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $42, $27 (plus fee). watchchad.com
Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood
With The Ukuleladies
Jazz/pop-leaning Bocchi has again had a full turnover in her band. Hear music form her long-awaited album, “Organ Donor.” Singer-songwriter Catherine Backus has joined the act, on bass and trombone.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, amandabocchi.com, facebook.com/theukuleladies
Kyle Forry and Corey Hunley
Two of the busiest singing, picking and songwriting cats around get together at the SoRo Fork.
Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry
Thrillbillyz
Rock & Roll Diner recently re-opened and has a nice indoor stage setup. Blues-rockers Thrillbillyz hit it.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com
Steve Guidus
With The Friskies
Singer/songwriter Guidus is a stalwart on the valley’s folk scene.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jake Dodds
Dodds, a frequent performer at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, has singles including “My Shadow Wears a Cowboy Hat.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com
SATURDAY
sasha!
With Harvest Blaque, H.A.N.K.
Roanoke native and ex-Gryzzle singer/rapper/guitarist Will Landon headlines this lineup as sasha! Cool beats and smart lyrics are at the heart of their project.—
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org
Poco
Steel guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Rusty Young co-founded and still leads this country-rock/soft rock band, which hit the pop charts in decades past with “Crazy Love” and “Heart of the Night.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $62, $42 advance; $67, $47 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, pocoband.com
January Jams: Lilly Hiatt, with Momma Molasses
Road trip alert: Hiatt, in concert at Devil’s Backbone Basecamp, in Roseland, last August, sounded the best this reporter has heard her. She has good new songs from an upcoming album, too.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $18. $15. lillyhiatt.com, mommamolasses.org
Parkway Brewing Co. 7th Anniversary Party
With The Kind, Mad Iguanas, Blue Mule
The Roanoke Valley’s oldest craft brewer keeps rocking, and celebrates with a full day of live music.
Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thekind.org, themadiguanas.com, bluemulemusic.com
Girls Rock Roanoke Benefit
With The Falsies, The UnSubs, Huntington & Hillcrest, Cretin Mouth, Eastcoastpuke
A cadre of punk rock bands gathers to raise money for Girls Rock Roanoke, which hosts music camps for girls and young women to get into music and collaboration.
Details: 8 p.m. The Front Row. $5 suggested donation; 21-older. girlsrockroanoke.org, thefalsies.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/TheUnSubsUSA, huntingtonhillcrest.bandcamp.com, cretinmouth13.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/eastcoastpukemusic
Jeff Little Trio
Bluegrass piano master Little and his band roll up from North Carolina to Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15 advance, $18 day of show. jefflittle.net
Runaway Gin
A lauded Phish tribute band returns to 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $14 advance, $16 day of show general admission; $23, $20 floor seating; $30, $28 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, atributetophish.com
Downtown Abbey & The Echoes
See video from FloydFest of this band, winner of the 2019 festival’s fan-voted On the Rise Contest winner performing “Roll With Me,” at bit.ly/DowntownAbbyFF-FB.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. downtownabbyband.com
James Lagueux Band
Talented guitarist Lagueux and his band play rock, blues and jazz.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist
Ryan Ward
Solo guitar finger-picker and singer returns from Abingdon for Starr Hill sets.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/ryanward81
Mourn the Illusion
It’s a Lynchburg-based hard-rock foursome playing originals and covers.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, facebook.com/mourntheillusion
DJ RahBee
This Floyd-based performer has put many miles on the wheels of steel.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. soundcloud.com/djrahbee
SUNDAY
Virginia Hollow
Americana, bluegrass and more from singer/songwriter Carrie Hinkley and band.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/virginiahollowband
Isaac Hadden and Friends
Young guitarist/singer Hadden is just back from performing at last weekend’s Tropic of Cancer Concert Series, in Mexico’s Baja California.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden
TUESDAY
Jesse Smathers & Friends
Lonesome River Band singer/mandolinist, 2017 winner of IBMA’s Momentum Award for vocals, leads some hot pickers for dinner music enjoyment.
Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store. Free.
WEDNESDAY
Zach Wiley
Singer, guitarist (and drummer, too, just so you know) Wiley has been hitting stages left and right since returning home from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. zachwileymusic.com
