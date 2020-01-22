THURSDAY

Jive Mother Mary

North Carolina southern rockers Jive Mother Mary did an impressive job last September, opening for Foreigner at Elmwood Park.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, jivemothermary.com

FRIDAY

Crobar Cane

This Roanoke Valley southern rock juggernaut split up a few years back, but has gotten a bit of the reunion itch. Bonus: If you request “Freebird,” this band will blow you away with it.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. facebook.com/crobarcane

January Jams: Charley Crockett, with Jaime Wyatt

Texas roots renaissance man Crockett has a wealth of talent and songwriting ability, plus good taste in classic covers. Read our July piece on Crockett at bit.ly/CrockettRT.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $18. abingdonmusicexperience.com, charleycrockett.com, jaimewyatt.com

Travers Brothership

Highly energetic original blues/rock/jam music from an Asheville, North Carolina, band of top instrumentalists and good singers.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, traversbrothership.com

Biscuit Miller and the Mix

The Biscuit is back! Miller, a bass-thumping funky bluesman, in 2019 dropped his fifth album, “Chicken Grease.”

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, biscuitmiller.com

Jimothy

Jim Bohon leads his Floyd-based band through his rock originals and covers.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/JimothyBand

Chad Prather

Conservative cowboy-hatted comic Prather is known for video rants from a pickup truck and his work on Blaze Media, Fox News and CNN.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $42, $27 (plus fee). watchchad.com

Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood

With The Ukuleladies

Jazz/pop-leaning Bocchi has again had a full turnover in her band. Hear music form her long-awaited album, “Organ Donor.” Singer-songwriter Catherine Backus has joined the act, on bass and trombone.

Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, amandabocchi.com, facebook.com/theukuleladies

Kyle Forry and Corey Hunley

Two of the busiest singing, picking and songwriting cats around get together at the SoRo Fork.

Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry

Thrillbillyz

Rock & Roll Diner recently re-opened and has a nice indoor stage setup. Blues-rockers Thrillbillyz hit it.

Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com

Steve Guidus

With The Friskies

Singer/songwriter Guidus is a stalwart on the valley’s folk scene.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Jake Dodds

Dodds, a frequent performer at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, has singles including “My Shadow Wears a Cowboy Hat.”

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com

SATURDAY

sasha!

With Harvest Blaque, H.A.N.K.

Roanoke native and ex-Gryzzle singer/rapper/guitarist Will Landon headlines this lineup as sasha! Cool beats and smart lyrics are at the heart of their project.—

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org

Poco

Steel guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Rusty Young co-founded and still leads this country-rock/soft rock band, which hit the pop charts in decades past with “Crazy Love” and “Heart of the Night.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $62, $42 advance; $67, $47 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, pocoband.com

January Jams: Lilly Hiatt, with Momma Molasses

Road trip alert: Hiatt, in concert at Devil’s Backbone Basecamp, in Roseland, last August, sounded the best this reporter has heard her. She has good new songs from an upcoming album, too.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $18. $15. lillyhiatt.com, mommamolasses.org

Parkway Brewing Co. 7th Anniversary Party

With The Kind, Mad Iguanas, Blue Mule

The Roanoke Valley’s oldest craft brewer keeps rocking, and celebrates with a full day of live music.

Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thekind.org, themadiguanas.com, bluemulemusic.com

Girls Rock Roanoke Benefit

With The Falsies, The UnSubs, Huntington & Hillcrest, Cretin Mouth, Eastcoastpuke

A cadre of punk rock bands gathers to raise money for Girls Rock Roanoke, which hosts music camps for girls and young women to get into music and collaboration.

Details: 8 p.m. The Front Row. $5 suggested donation; 21-older. girlsrockroanoke.org, thefalsies.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/TheUnSubsUSA, huntingtonhillcrest.bandcamp.com, cretinmouth13.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/eastcoastpukemusic

Jeff Little Trio

Bluegrass piano master Little and his band roll up from North Carolina to Floyd.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15 advance, $18 day of show. jefflittle.net

Runaway Gin

A lauded Phish tribute band returns to 5 Points.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $14 advance, $16 day of show general admission; $23, $20 floor seating; $30, $28 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, atributetophish.com

Downtown Abbey & The Echoes

See video from FloydFest of this band, winner of the 2019 festival’s fan-voted On the Rise Contest winner performing “Roll With Me,” at bit.ly/DowntownAbbyFF-FB.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. downtownabbyband.com

James Lagueux Band

Talented guitarist Lagueux and his band play rock, blues and jazz.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

Ryan Ward

Solo guitar finger-picker and singer returns from Abingdon for Starr Hill sets.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/ryanward81

Mourn the Illusion

It’s a Lynchburg-based hard-rock foursome playing originals and covers.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, facebook.com/mourntheillusion

DJ RahBee

This Floyd-based performer has put many miles on the wheels of steel.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. soundcloud.com/djrahbee

SUNDAY

Virginia Hollow

Americana, bluegrass and more from singer/songwriter Carrie Hinkley and band.

Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/virginiahollowband

Isaac Hadden and Friends

Young guitarist/singer Hadden is just back from performing at last weekend’s Tropic of Cancer Concert Series, in Mexico’s Baja California.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden

TUESDAY

Jesse Smathers & Friends

Lonesome River Band singer/mandolinist, 2017 winner of IBMA’s Momentum Award for vocals, leads some hot pickers for dinner music enjoyment.

Details: 6 p.m. Floyd Country Store. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Zach Wiley

Singer, guitarist (and drummer, too, just so you know) Wiley has been hitting stages left and right since returning home from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. zachwileymusic.com

