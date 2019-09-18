THURSDAY
Scott Mulvahill
With Szlachetka
Mulvahill, bassist for Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, has a more pop-leaning thing going with his solo project, which features his own songs and lead vocals, not to mention outstanding upright work.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via bit.ly/2lUwG2z, $17 day of show. scottmulvahill.com, szlachetkamusic.com
Lobo Marino
Indie-folk duo from Richmond is near hypnotic with sparse work on such songs as “Don’t Steal the Water.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, lobomarino.bandcamp.com
Lord Nelson
Nelson County quintet swings some rocking Americana.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, lordnelsonband.com
William Seymour
Acoustic solo act brings covers as well as originals from a recent album, “Quicksand.”
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley front yard, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
FRIDAY
Popa Chubby
If blues-rock guitar man and singer Popa Chubby’s only responsibility was writing song titles, we’d get a kick out of him. His original music catalog includes songs called “Sweet Goddess of Love and Beer” and “Life Is A Beatdown.” Just so happens, he slings a mean guitar, too, and brings his blues with vintage tones. Chubby, whose stage name is itself a play on words, hits Rocky Mount for the first time.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $30 advance, $34 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, popachubby.com
Cinematheque
With Oomami
The headliner was reborn after a schism in the original lineup of Los Chupacabras. Ben Hudson and John Pence lead this outfit, which features drummer Adam Baber and bassist Max Lee.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/cinemathequeband
Jordan Harman
Solo soul with looping from Harman, director of the Music Lab at Jefferson Center and a steady presence at FloydFest.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. jordanharman.com
Carlene Carter
Road trip alert: Carter, a fantastic all-around entertainer, comes by it naturally. Her parents were Carl Smith and June Carter (later Cash).
Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $25, $20. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, carlenecarter.net
Canaan Cox
Cox leans into pop and rock in his country mix.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, canaancox.com
Isaac Hadden
Hadden, still a high school student, is steadily reaching a higher level with his guitar playing and singing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, front year. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden
Dollar and Walker
With 4Random Notes
Local folk from the headliner, a longtime musical duo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/dollarandwalker
Cliff Beach
Guitarist and singer Beach has originals and covers of all sorts.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, bit.ly/2QDJJUu (Beach’s Facebook page)
FAMZ and The Hooligans
Princeton, West Virginia act’s tracks run the gamut from trap to metal.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, ffamz304.com
First Fridays: Uptown Band
Another “Party with a Purpose” features a band with a playlist that can spark that party.
Details: 5 p.m. 510 Jefferson St., Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, uptownbandva.com
FRIDAY and SUNDAY
Swampcandy
Annapolis, Maryland, eclectic blues rock act brings its amped-up, stripped-down sound to two Salem gigs.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Fridays on the Quad, Roanoke College Back Quad, Salem. Free. roanoke.edu. 1 p.m. Sunday. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, swampcandy.com
SATURDAY
B.o.B
It’s been a while since the Atlanta-area rapper and singer born Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. played Southwest Virginia. Since then, the “Nothin’ On You,” “Airplanes” and “Strange Clouds” guy has become a flat-earther. Any physics majors hitting the show? Regardless of his astronomical stance, the T.I. acolyte’s June release, “Southmatic,” should be trending around the hip-hop world and beyond.
Details: 8 p.m. Homer T. Bast Gym, Roanoke College, Salem. $15 via bit.ly/2kMFasp, $10 students with ID at Colket Center information desk. roanoke.edu, bobatl.com
Ana Popovic
Blues-rock guitar work doesn’t get any hotter, louder or more energetic than Popovic’s. The Los Angeles-based Serbian native has gotten love from USA Today and NPR, and has a repertoire of about a dozen album. The non-profit venue hosting her will launch a fund at the show to aid families affected by Usher’s Syndrome, a genetic, untreatable, uncurable condition causing both deafness and blindness.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $30 advance, $35 day of show general admission; $40 floor seating; $50 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, anapopovic.com
Big Lick Brewing Co. 5-Year Anniversary Party: Wake The Sun, The Remarks
Some of the valley’s finest brewmasters celebrate five years of steady growth while continuing to keep the quality right. As usual for a Big Lick Brewing Saturday, live music is a centerpiece. Headliner Wake The Sun hits Roanoke from its home base in New York, where it has crafted a gritty, riff-rocking, blues-rock style. The opener has a college rock lean with atmospheric guitar work. Drink up!
Details: 2:30 p.m. (venue opens noon) Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, wakethesun.com, theremarksband.com
Terry Brown Ascension Project feat. Jayna Brown
2016 “America’s Got Talent” semifinalist Jayna Brown has returned to Roanoke, where she was part of Snarky Puppy’s breakthrough “Family Dinner” project at Jefferson Center. Here, she sits in with her granddad’s band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, facebook.com/missjay0926
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about Hubbard.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $26 (plus fee). raywylie.com
Replenish Festival: JJ Weeks, Larnell Starkey & The Spiritual Seven Gospel Singers, The Replenish Worship Band
For its fifth year, this event has moved indoors, from Willis to Christiansburg. JJ Weeks returns for the third time, with Starkey and his band returning for a second fest.
Details: 6 p.m. Christiansburg High School, Christiansburg. $15 at the door. replenishfest.com, jjweeks.org,larnellstarkeyandthespiritualseven.com
Larry Frick
This regular performer at Nashville, Tennessee’s Wildhorse Saloon is also a Sidewinders regular.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7. larryfrick.com
The Kind
One of Southwest Virginia’s beloved jamband institutions focuses largely on Grateful Dead music.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg, outside stage. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, thekind.org
Half Moon Band
Soul, funk and rock from a Roanoke-centric quartet.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. halfmoonva.com
The Ruckus
Lynchburg rock and pop band has added a growing list of originals to its repertoire.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/theruckusmusic
Apple Butter Soul
This Lynchburg variety band will hit you with a heaping helping of funk.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, applebuttersoul.com
Dave Porter
Porter accompanies himself with live loops and backing tracks on a variety of covers and originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, daveporterband.com
Trial By Fire
A Journey tribute band plays Chantilly Farm’s VW Bus Campout.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Chantilly Farm, Floyd. $12 general admission advance. 808-4984, chantillyfarm.com, trialbyfirejourney.net
SUNDAY
Deschutes Kirkfest: Nicole Yun, Appalachian Soul, Clean Hearts Club, Cinemateque, DJ Stevie D
Beers from Deschutes Brewery, food from Lucky Restaurant (which will also sling cocktails) and Martin’s Downtown will pair nicely with some of Roanoke’s most interesting music. Headliner Yun, of Eternal Summers, will play songs from her recently released solo album, “Paper Suit.”
Details: 2 p.m. Kirk Avenue Southwest, in front of The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10, $60 VIP (plus fee). thespotonkirk.org, nicoleyun.bandcamp.com, appalachiansoulband.com, facebook.com/cinemathequeband
A Tribute to Roy Buchanan, feat. Billy Price, Mike Zito, Tom Principato and more
Road trip alert: Some classic players with a lot of road miles pay tribute to a legendary blues-rock guitarist.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Birchmere, Alexandria. $25. 703-549-7500, birchmere.com, billyprice.com, mikezito.com
TUESDAY
Holly Bowling
Classically trained Bowling does improvisational takes on Phish and Grateful Dead songs. This will be at least her third time at 5 Points. She is worth hearing, even if you don’t dig Phish and the Dead.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20 advance, $22 day of show general admission; $30 seating; $35 mezzanine via torchly.io/tqN0pgOPml. hollybowling.com
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Hardy, with Steven Metz
Michael Hardy wrote hit songs for Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen, but is pushing his own career and his single, “Rednecker,” is gradually rising above the No. 30 mark on Billboard’s country singles chart. His “Hardy Hixtape Vol. 1” has guest spots including Keith Urban, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Joe Diffie, even metal guitarist Zakk Wylde. Sounds interesting.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $20 advance (plus fee) via brownpapertickets.com/event/4329711, $25 door. hardyofficial.com, stevenmetzmusic.com
The Toasters
With The Mallrats
Rob “Bucket” Hingley has been leading this New York City-based second wave ska band since 1981. Cool songs.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thetoasters.band, reverbnation.com/themallrats1
Wall Street Unplugged with Charissa Morrison
Macklyn Mosley and Harvest Blaque join Morrison for this night of music.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. charissamorrisonproject.com, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque
