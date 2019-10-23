THURSDAY

Melvin Seals & JGB feat. John Kadlecik and Jennifer Hartswick

Onetime Jerry Garcia Band keyboardist Seals and his outfit are regulars at 5 Points. This time out, they bring Kadlecik, renowned for his ability to play music in the Garcia spirit, and Hartwick, a trumpeter, singer and Trey Anastasio associate who elevates any musical situation she is a part of. 

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $40 advance, $45 day of show general admission; $50 floor seating. 5pointsmusic.com, melvinsealsandjgb.com, johnkmusic.net, jenniferhartswick.com

Zach Wiley

Former Savannah Shoulders member has returned to the valley, and has a new record, “Alberta Delft Blue.”

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, zachwileymusic.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Seph Custer

Original folk-rock music and covers from a cat who can pick and sing well.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com

FRIDAY

April B. & The Cool

From Asheville, North Carolina, via Greenville, South Carolina, singer and guitarist April Bennett has an idiosyncratic and energetic take on rock and jam music. She and her band, which features guitarist JP Miller of Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band and a slapping rhythm section, weave hip-hop, funk and reggae into their shows. It’s the band’s second time at Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, aprilbmusic.com

JP Harris and the Tough Choices

After a four-year recording hiatus, vintage country music revivalist Harris came back with “Sometimes Dogs Bark at Nothing.” Hear that and more in his return to Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $15 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, ilovehonkytonk.com

The California Honeydrops

With John Craigie

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $58, $38 (plus fee). cahoneydrops.com, johncraigiemusic.com

Meadow Mountain

Hear trad-leaning bluegrass from an energetic act that was one of this year’s IBMA World of Bluegrass showcase artists.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $14 day of show. meadowmountainmusic.com

Dharma Bombs

With Chupacabras

Here’s a contrast in performances. Dharma Bombs is a rollicking, ragtime/folk hybrid. Horn-blasting Chupacabras trucks in acid-surf and Afrobeat.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $18 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. dharmabombs.com, chupacabrasmusic.com

The Mojo Parker 3

Staunton blues man Parker hooks up with Roanokers Brian Mesko (bass, guitar) and Jason Hoffheins (drums).

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/Mojoparker

SVSA Showcase: Songwriters In The Round

A venerable collection of regional music creators does its thing.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, svsasongs.com

Harwell Grice Band

Franklin County bluegrass band kicks it up in Boones Mill.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/harwellgrice

Road Less Traveled

Wes Winebarger and Josh Smelser, formerly of Place Called Home, have broken their Americana rock down into a duo.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, roadlesstraveledmusic.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Jake Dodds

Dodds, a frequent performer at the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, gets the weekend to himself.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 Friday, $10 Saturday. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com

SATURDAY

Southern Culture On The Skids

It’s a cool thing for a band when its songs don’t get boring, even years after they were written. We challenge you to sit or stand still during a rendition of “Soul City,” “Camel Walk,” “Dirt Track Date,” “Firefly,” “House of Bamboo” or “Eight Piece Box.” It’s fried chicken and banana pudding time again in Rocky Mount, and a homecoming show for Roanoke natives Mary Huff and Dave Hartman.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $22 advance, $27 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, scots.com

Halloween Havoc Rap Fest: Poe Mack, Big Lo, AoK, Face Valyou, DJ Case Jones

Roanoke rap kingpin Byron “Poe” Mack, on the cusp of releasing yet another album (“Aaliyah’s Day”), has put together another show at The Spot. Mack welcomes Pensacola, Florida-based performer Big Lo. Marcus “AoK” Anderson celebrates his birthday with this gig. Jason “Face Valyou” Lambert always has something to say.

Details: 8:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, poemack.com, biglohiphop.com, facevalyou.bandcamp.com

Martin’s Halloween Street Party

With My Posse in Effect (Beastie Boys Tribute), Drop it Like it’s Yacht (Empty Bottles yacht rock tribute), Greatest Hits (Shorefire tribute to Sublime), Half Who (Half Moon’s Tribute to The Who)

A St. Louis-based Beasties tribute has the ill communication, and your favorite local bands fete their favorite music.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12 advance via bit.ly/2Jdj37A, $15 day of show. myposseineffect.com

Grandin Chillage — Chillagefest

With Haus of Schmitt, JoJo Stockton, Charissa Morrison Project

Plenty of bands, plenty of food trucks, lots of beers and lots of fun are on the agenda for the season’s final Chillage.

Details: 4 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment; leashed pets welcome. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, facebook.com/hausofschmitt, facebook.com/CharissaMorrisonProject

Parkway Pig Pickin:’ JStop Latin Soul, The Jive Exchange, Seph Custer Band

A variety of musical styles — grooving Afro-Cuban from JStop, funk and soul from The Jive Exchange and folk-rock from Custer and company — smoked pork and beer.

Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul

Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

With Twin Creeks Stringband, Jeffrey Scott, Gap Civil, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Mt. Olivet Apostolic Church Mass Choir, Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven and more

Details: 10 a.m. Ferrum College, Ferrum. $10, $5 ages 6-14, $5 55-older, free 5-younger; free parking. 365-4412, ferrum.edu/blue-ridge-folklife-festival

Dead Reckoning Halloween

This is becoming a tradition — a Roanoke-based Grateful Dead tribute band provides the jammy soundtrack to a fun costume party at 5 Points.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music. $15 advance, $17 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. facebook.com/deadreckoningva

John King

Country singer King co-wrote Randy Houser hit “We Went” and new Hootie and the Blowfish song “Rollin.’ ” His own “Try Saying Goodbye” was a streaming hit on Spotify and Apple Music.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle. $28 via bit.ly/2W6RT7t. 473-2979, vmvines.com, johnkingcountry.com

Andy McLeod

With Eight Point Star, Bob Canter

Fredericksburg-based McLeod is a finger-picking guitarist with a melodic sense and an experimental bent.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Oddfellows Lodge #20, Blacksburg. $10 suggested donation goes to musicians and to lodge upkeep. andymcleod.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/eightpointstarband

The Sea, The Sea

Pretty harmonies and spooky music from this folk-pop act.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Bedford Central Library, Bedford. $15. 586-8911, friendsofbedfordlibrary.org, theseathesea.com

Morgan Wade & the Stepbrothers

With Chris Ross & the North

It’s an Americana, country and rock double-bill.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $10. morganwadeandthestepbrothers.com, chrisrossandthenorth.com

Whitetop Mountain Band

Join some deeply talented mountain music makers for a Halloween dance at the country store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com

Jared Stout Band

Hear a variety of originals and covers from this quartet.

Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, thejaredstoutband.com

5 Shades of Gray

Rocking Roanoke act plays Big Lick’s Halloween Party.

Details: 1 p.m. (music at 6:30 p.m.) Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. https://bit.ly/2W86pKS (band’s Facebook page)

Radio Rehab

Three decades of rock covers from a Roanoke trio.

Details: 6 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/RadioRehabBand

Junior and The Jar Shakers

Wytheville blues band returns to Blue 5.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/JarShakers

Mourn the Illusion

Metal band from Forest hits the Schoon.’

Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, reverbnation.com/mourntheillusion

Huckleberry Jam

Classic rock and top 40 quartet plays a Halloween party with cash prizes for costumes.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/huckleberryjam

SUNDAY

Winnebago Vacation

With Foxy Dads, Saving Thoreau

A couple of kinda out-there New York bands with catchy songs hit Roanoke. Roanoke’s Saving Thoreau opens.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 at the door; all ages. winnebagovacation.bandcamp.com, foxydads.bandcamp.com, savingthoreau.bandcamp.com

Special Consensus

High class bluegrass on a Sunday in Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show. specialc.com

Tales from the Stripped Burlesque

Bebe Demure, Caza Blanca, Franki Boom-Boom, Honey Yvonne and other dancers work to sounds by DJ Shenanikenz.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 general admission; $20 floor seating; $25 mezzanine.

JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

This quartet brings a passel of covers to make you shake your hips.

Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, bit.ly/33NRGJ0 (band’s Facebook)

WEDNESDAY

Into the Fog

Raleigh, North Carolina, band bases its sound in bluegrass.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. intothefogmusic.com

