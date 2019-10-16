THURSDAY
Virginia Tech Homecoming Concert: Megan Thee Stallion
With Key Glock
It’s Hot Girl Autumn. Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked the charts with help from Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign with “Hot Girl Summer,” sparks a meme-worthy homecoming party at Virginia Tech. Megan hails from Houston, while opener Key Glock is the latest rapper from Memphis. Two strong traditions there.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Burruss Auditorium, Virginia Tech. $25, $15 VT students with ID via bit.ly/31W5Yqz. instagram.com/theestallion, twitter.com/KeyGLOCK
Wild Adriatic
Albany, New York-area trio shows several facets of rock ’n’ roll.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, wildadriatic.com
Nights of Grief & Mystery, feat. Orphan Wisdom
Check out Tuesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment for more about this show.
Details: 7 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $40 general admission, $50 mezzanine (plus fee) via torchly.io/griefmystery. 5pointsmusic.com, orphanwisdom.com/nights-of-grief-and-mystery
FRIDAY
Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio
If you’re a fan of hard-swinging, vintage jazz and fantastic guitar picking, you will want to catch this show. Guitar genius
and inventor Les Paul had Vignola listed among his favorite players.
The cats who round out this trio, Vinny Raniolo and Gary Mazzaroppi, have been playing with Vignola for 15 years, and are more than up for the musical hang. Frets will burn like mad on this night.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage, Rocky Mount. $34, $26. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, frankvignola.com
L.A. Dies Roanoke Release Show
With Pocket Vinyl, Doug Cheatwood
The headliner, an indie-rock outfit from Lynchburg, hits The Spot with some frequency, and brings new record “Drifting Still” to the venue.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, la-dies.bandcamp.com, pocketvinyl.com
The Company Stores
It’s the return of a self-styled “Appalachian rock” band from Charleston, West Virginia.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. thecompanystores.com
Matt Walsh and The Movers
Blues-rocker Walsh’s recent music has had a werewolf-adjacent lean, apropos for the season.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mattwalshmusic.net
A Metal Halloween: SUGAR
With Burgerkill, Suaka, Hateful Bones, Ethic, Solid State
System of a Down tribute band from Charlotte leads a multi-band bill at the Pot.
Details: 4 p.m. patio, 7 p.m. inside The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/SugarSOADtributeCLT, facebook.com/SuakaTribe, facebook.com/Burgerkill666
Steve Smith
With Kinnfolk
Delta-style bluesman Smith returns to Roanoke, with the duo formerly known as Beren and Luthien opening the show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, stevesmithandthemeteors.com, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
Thrillbillyz
Blues rock originals and covers at Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thrillbillyz.com
Clint Roberts
Roberts, from Asheville, North Carolina, brings roots-rock music.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/clintrobertsmusic
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Garrett Speer
Florida-bred Speer’s “We Drink Beer,” released in May, was streamed more than 100,000 times, according to his online bio.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, garrettspeer.com
Marie Anderson
Is there a cover Anderson is afraid to try? Her playlist includes ZZ Ward and Pink Floyd, plus some originals.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com. 7 p.m. Saturday. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mariesmusic.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Roanoke Go Outside Festival
With Southern Avenue (Friday), Andy Frasco & The U.N. (Saturday) and more
Read more about Friday headliner Southern Avenue in Wednesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. River’s Edge Sports Complex South. Free. roanokegofest.com, southernavenuemusic.com, andyfrasco.com
SATURDAY
Springfield Exit with Sammy Shelor
Singer Linda Lay and her traditional-leaning bluegrass and traditional country band has plenty of vocal and instrumental firepower. With Shelor onstage with them at Floyd Country Store, they aim to
kick up the intensity. Patrick County native Shelor, a Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass winner, is typically seen in these parts leading his Lonesome River Band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, bit.ly/2BaxIvJ (Springfield Exit Facebook), sammyshelor.com
Da Pack
With K.I.I.D.F., Anoindat & the Feel Good Music Movement feat. DJ Al D, Fat Boi Mike, DJ Balance, host Mr. Dynamite
It’s a 25-year celebration of a Roanoke hip-hop collective that included Duane “Mr. Dynamite” Whorley and Tracy “Tre’Mendous” Rivers.
Details: 9 p.m. The Pirate Sip Barrr, 928 S. colorado St., Salem. Free. 404-9215, facebook.com/ThePirateSipBarrr
Jimmy Thackery
Legit blues-rock guitar slinger and co-founder of The Nighthawks returns to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $32 advance, $37 day of show. jimmythackery.com
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
This bluegrass-based guitar and Dobro duo is red hot, with a show that sold out.
Details: 5 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. SOLD OUT. robandtrey.com
DJ Poe Mack
Roanoke rap entrepreneur spins music on Brambleton.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. poemack.com
Giles McConkey
Blacksburg rockers play a hometown gig.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/gilesmcconkey
The Wooks
This Kentucky band has done well in bluegrass contests, but can rock out, too.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. wookoutamerica.com
The New Habit Band
With Eric Wayne Band
Roanoke Valley bluegrass from the headliner, with southern rock and country from the opener.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. facebook.com/TheNewHabitBand, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Chris Shepard
Shepard adds thought-provoking and sometimes out-and-out goofy songs to your beer drinking.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, chrisshepard.bandcamp.com
Jared Stout Band
Americana with a variety of other music in the mix.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. thejaredstoutband.com
James Lagueux Band
Blues rock and fusion jazz from a Roanoke band.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist
Letters To Abigail
Traditional country-style band includes Snowville native James Harrell.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, letterstoabigail.net
Jeff Miller
Check out a live-looping guitarist influenced by the great Phil Keaggy.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. jeffmilleronline.com
Tobacco Apache
Sam Fochtman and crew have gritty and psychedelic elements in their grooving rock.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/TobaccoApache
AXIS Five
Roanoke hard rock act has a ’90s vibe.
Details: 9 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956, axisfiveband.com
SUNDAY
Lee Ann Womack
Look to Friday’s Extra to read more about country music hit maker Womack and her acoustic tour stop in Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $58, $38, $52 VIP. leeannwomack.com
The Rescue Story Tour, feat. Zach Williams, with Josh Baldwin
Christian music hit maker and Grammy Award winner Williams plays to a sold-out Rocky Mount church.
Details: 7 p.m. Franklin Heights Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. zachwilliamsmusic.com
Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul
Vaughan and and his soul/blues crew spark a SoRo soiree.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hoppievaughan.com
MONDAY
Juicy After Dark
With JoJo Stockton, Calvin Green, Marie Anderson
Erotic poetry and musical performances once a month. This time out, it’s a Halloween-centric “Sinners vs. Saints” theme.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com
TUESDAY
Jesse Cook
Toronto cat with an astounding classical guitar technique uses it in service of some intriguing world music.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. jessecook.com
Old Time Jam Kickoff
Blacksburg’s weekly old-time jam moves indoors for fall and winter.
Details: 7 p.m. Gillies Vegetarian Cuisine, Blacksburg. Free. 961-2703, gilliesrestaurant.net
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Blanco Brown
Billboard magazine kicked Lil Nas X and his “Old Town Road” off its country singles chart for not being country enough, but it did no such thing to Blanco Brown, who hit the top of that list in July with “The Git Up.” The latter song’s most likely advantage in that regard is that it is a line dance, with lyrics that give the instructions. Sidewinders is a spot with a lot of line dancers. Good combo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $15 advance via brownpapertickets.com/event/4367904, $20 door. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, blancobrown.com
Foggy May
Baltimore trio likes to turn up the amps and rock the reggae.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. foggymay.com
