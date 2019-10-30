FRIDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Rodney Atkins, with Steven Metz
Atkins, who has had enough success to have released a greatest hits album, is back with a new disc, “Caught Up in the Country.” The record includes a cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.” He’s the third country act to cover it, after Morgan Wallen and Zac Brown, according to Theboot.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $25 (plus fee) advance via brownpapertickets.com/event/4402009, $30 door. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, rodneyatkins.com
FRIDAY
Hambome Relay
With Squaring the Circle
This double-bill should be a delight for jazz/funk fans. Philadelphia-based Hambone Relay’s soul-jazz organ trio style has huge grooves and hip playing. The latest evidence is May release “Say Hi to Earl.” Baltimore rock and fusion quartet Squaring the Circle also rocks with B3-style organ sounds but adds a bassist to the mix. Both provide sounds to make you move.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, hambonerelay.com, squaringthecirclemusic.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Paul Thorn
With The Black Lillies
Here is an intriguing combination, hitting for two nights in Rocky Mount. Tupelo, Mississippi’s own Thorn is a returning champion, mining many rootsy veins to provide music that is ultimately soulful. The Black Lillies, from Knoxville, Tennessee, have had years of personnel shuffling, but with multi-instrumentalist Cruz Contreras as its constant, the band has maintained a strong sound.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. $50.50, $34.50 (plus fee) each night. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, paulthorn.com, theblacklillies.com
SATURDAY
Ida Mae
With Logan Ledger
A happy surprise during the recent Blackberry Smoke run at the Harvester was the opening act, Ida Mae. This duo, which moved from England to Nashville, Tennessee, has a deep blues sound with rock power, courtesy of ace guitarist/singer Chris Turpin. Singer Stephanie Jean brings influences including Bessie Smith and Billie Holliday. The duo recently released its debut album, “Chasing Lights.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $17 advance (plus fee), $20 day of show. idamaemusic.com, loganledgermusic.com
THURSDAY
Freekbass Halloween FreekShow
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about the latest 5 Points stop for Cincinnati funk bass master Freekbass and his band.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 advance, $18 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, freekbass.com
Dogtown Halloween Dance Party and Costume Contest
With Music Road Co
Floyd knows how to party, and Music Road Co knows how to spark such efforts.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com
Unaka Prong
A Boone, North Carolina, group that trucks in a lot of prog and jam rock has a Radiohead tribute planned for this night.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. unakaprong.com
The Sweet Life
With Lo Key Spark Arrester, Pyrite and more
It’s a Halloween party for rocking and dancing.
Details: 8 p.m. (doors) The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8; 21-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/WeThePeopleRise, facebook.com/lokeyband, sparkarrester.bandcamp.com, soundcloud.com/pyriteofficial
Halloween Party: Lost in Space Camp, Suits for Ghosts, Lucid You, host Franki Boom-Boom
Come dressed as a calculator or abacus for this math rock throwdown.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/SuitsForGhosts
Cocobollo
Hear world, folk and Americana music for happy hour.
Details: 5 p.m. Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, cocoboloband.com
FRIDAY
Joan Shelley
With Jake Xerxes Fussell
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot On Kirk, Roanoke. $27 (plus fee) via jeffcenter.org. thespotonkirk.org, joanshelley.net, jakexerxesfussell.com
KaBodies Dance Party
Get some infectious grooves from Sarah Bowles, Sam Lunsford and Jamiel Allen.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. kabodies.bandcamp.com
The Judy Chops
Rootsy, swinging, Americana band from Staunton will play cuts from four original albums, including 2018’s “Love Is the Answer.”
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. thejudychops.com
Salsa Noke
Hit Dogtown to salsa dance and get in on a silent auction, all to benefit immigrant aid groups.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5 suggested donation. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/putluckfun
The Kind Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball
This costume party is a tradition for both The Kind and the Pine.
Details: 8 p.m. Pine Tavern Pavilion, Floyd. $6 advance, $8 gate. 745-4482, thepinetavern.com, thekind.org
Mad Iguanas
Jam-rockers Mad Iguanas have plenty of grooving originals.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/MadIguanas
Carly Rogers
See and hear this Nashville, Tennessee-based country act performing “Two Different Places” at youtu.be/MO8YQkNEQmw.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades. Free. 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/carlyrogersmusic
The Thrillbillyz
Join this blues/rock band for a live streaming show shot by Roots2Rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, thrillbillyz.com
The Andy Burnette Trio
Burnett, formerly of percussion ensemble Plastic Musik and rock act One Loud Secret, has his own rock and pop covers group.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5 (free if coming from a Harvester show). 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/andyburnettemusic
SATURDAY
John Prine
With Ben Dickey
Newly inducted Songwriters Hall of Fame member Prine returns to Roanoke for the first time in a decade, for a sold-out show. Prine’s opening act has a movie trivia connection to Roanoke. Ben Dickey starred as country music singer/songwriter Blaze Foley in Ethan Hawke’s 2018 movie “Blaze.” Patrick Henry High School graduate Sybil Rosen co-wrote the script with Hawke, based on the memoir she penned about her marriage to the brilliant but deeply troubled Foley.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. SOLD OUT. johnprine.com, bendickeymusic.com
The Floyd Radio Show
With Scott Ainslie, Five Mile Mountain Road, After Jack
Ainslie is a masterful picker on anything with strings, in practically any style. Five Mile Mountain Road has a great traditional sound. After Jack is full of creativity and personality.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, cattailmusic.com, fivemilemountainroadmusic.com, afterjackband.com
The Nighthawks
Floyd is becoming a regular stop for this Chicago-style, harmonica-powered blues act from the D.C. area.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $15 advance via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering, $18 day of show. thenighthawks.com
Town Mountain
With Jon Stickley Trio
A couple of North Carolina acts — rootsy bluegrassers Town Mountain and progressive monster pickers Jon Stickley Trio — make for a powerful outdoor double-bill.
Details: 8 p.m. Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. $15 general admission, $25 and $10 camping (plus fee) via bit.ly/2NgogfN. roosterwalk.com, townmountain.net, jonstickley.com
The Elovaters
With Joint Operation
Boston-based reggae up-and-comers The Elovaters have a singer in Jackson Wetherbee who doesn’t try to sing like he’s from Jamaica.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8 advance via https://bit.ly/2JkRWay. theelovaters.com, facebook.com/JointOperation
Steven Metz
After opening for Adkins on Friday night at Sidewinders, Metz gets Saturday to himself.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. stevenmetz.com
Starr Hill Fall Fest ’19: Tin Can Locomotive
This Americana/rock band got rained out of GoFest’s final day, so here’s hoping it’s nicer out for this Starr Hill shindig.
Details: Noon. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive
Medicinal Americana
Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Black Crowes and originals are part of this band’s playlist.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, medicinalamericana.com
McFadden and Friends
Harmonica man Roscoe McFadden has added drummer Kelly Gravely to his lineup.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5. Free. facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Steep Canyon Rangers
Road trip alert: Hit the Hill City to see and hear one of the best acoustic acts working today.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg. $85, $65, $45, $20, $10. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, steepcanyon.com
SUNDAY
Comedy at Deschutes: Cliff Cash, with Jim Peters, Alicia Hollinsworth, host Johnny Camacho
Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, actor and stand-up comic Kevin Nealon called headliner Cash “a mix between Rory Scovel and Bill Hicks,” according to Wilmington, North Carolina-based Cash’s bio info. Intriguing.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Deschutes Brewery Roanoke Tasting Room. $15 via cliffcashroanoke.eventbrite.com. 259-5204, facebook.com/deschutesbreweryroanoketastingroom, cliffcashcomedy.com
Gillie’s 45th Birthday Celebration & Customer Appreciation Party
With Little Cascade
One-half of traditional Irish music act Mist On The Mountain is called Little Cascade, and it helps celebrate a landmark birthday for a Blacksburg institution.
Details: 5 p.m. Gillie’s Vegetarian Cuisine, Blacksburg. Free. 961-2703, facebook.com/gilliesblacksburg
Amanda Bocchi
Jazz leaning pop, soul and folk.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, amandabocchi.com
WEDNESDAY
Eric Wayne Band
Roanoke quartet’s playlist includes Southern rock, country and folk.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand
