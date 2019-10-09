Event update

The William Matheny show scheduled for 10 p.m. Thursday at Martin's has been canceled. Virginia Electric is playing the date instead. That information arose after Top Tickets went to press.

Clarification

The duo Pearl Snaps, featuring Spencer McKenna and Dave Corbitt, is playing at Fork in the Alley on Friday, as reported in Thursday’s Weekend Planner. It is not to be confused with another act with the same name.

THURSDAY

Jeremy Garrett

With Fireside Collective

Infamous Stringdusters singer and fiddler Garrett has a solo thing going, too, and it brings him back to 5 Points. Hear new single “I Am Who I Am,” which he co-wrote with Oliver Wood, at spoti.fi/31XgOMK.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $30 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, garrettgrass.com, firesidecollectiveband.com

Heather Mae “Glimmer” Album Release Show

With Marielle Kraft

Heather Mae, a frequent performer at The Spot, returns to celebrate the release of her new album.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $18. thespotonkirk.org, heathermae.net

Lake Street Dive

With Madison Cunningham

Check out Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42 advance (standing only show), $47 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, lakestreetdive.com, madisoncunningham.com

The Feel Good Tour Night of Celebration

With Kat Mills, Steve Guidus, Joel Stopka, Jonathan Barker, JoJo Stockton, Billy C. Hurt Jr., Rarely Available Band, Bill Hudson

The Feel Good Tour has been around since Hurricane Katrina, with the purpose of distributing musical instruments to schools and children in distress.

Details: 7 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages money or instrument donations to the organization). 521-4507, facebook.com/TheFeelGoodTour

The Dirty Grass Players

Baltimore newgrass and bluegrass unit hits Blacksburg.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thedirtygrassplayers.com

FRIDAY

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

With Fitz & The Tantrums, DJ Earworm

School is in full swing at Virginia Tech, and the kids best be ready to get funky. Multi-faceted .Paak has placed vintage soul and R&B vibes in a hip-hop context. Soul and pop band Fitz and The Tantrums provide great grooves and energy.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech Drillfield. Free. andersonpaak.com, fitzandthetantrums.com, djearworm.com

Eric Gales

With Isaac Hadden

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18 advance, $22 day of show general admission. ericgalesband.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Trey Burnart Hall CD Release Show

With Lobo Marino

Dharma Bombs co-founder Hall, a Botetourt county boy, created solo album “Story Songs” as he dealt with surgeries for torn vocal cords.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 advance, $10 day of show. facebook.com/TreyBurnartHall, lobomarinomusic.com

Coral Creek feat. Bill McKay

Keyboardist and singer McKay was a member of both the Derek Trucks Band and Leftover Salmon. Should be a night of good jams, with killer piano work.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8 advance via bit.ly/33hjHZn, $10 day of show. coralcreek.net

The Marshall Tucker Band

Southern rock and jam band from South Carolina has become a Rocky Mount regular.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52 advance, $57 day of show (plus fee). marshalltucker.com

Chuck Johnson

Sometime TK-421 singer Johnson, based in British Columbia, returns for a reunion with another band, Bananas at Large (see Saturday blurbs). Hear him solo the night before.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com

Harvest Blaque & Co.

With Dylan Dent, Amanda Bocchi

Dig into a night of original music with hip-hop, funk, rock and Americana vibes.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque, dylandent.bandcamp.com, amandabocchi.com

Y.A.L.E

Roanoke jamband all star unit hits Wall Street.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, bit.ly/2PKd9gc (Y.A.L.E. Facebook page)

Alex Key & the Locksmiths

It’s a traditional-leaning country outfit from Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/TheAlexKey

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Road trip alert: Grammy Award-winning Louisianan Simien can deliver his zydeco music straight-up or spiced with other styles.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $30, $25. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, terrancesimien.com

Music Road Co.

This funky, Floyd-centered band will induce much moving and grooving, with bits of reggae, Afrobeat and rock.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 903-5338, blue5restaurant.com, musicroadco.com

Jesse Ray Carter

Blues, rockabilly and honky-tonk music with legitimate singing and guitar playing from Carter.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

John McBroom & Will Overman

McBroom (GOTE, Red Weather and more) teams up with Charlottesville’s Overman at the Boones Mill brew house.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, willovermanmusic.com

Howlin’ Mudbellies

The bluesy Mudbellies duo of Dan Dunlop and Greg Bump is now a trio, with drummer Brett Reynolds.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/HowlinMudbellies

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Black Twig Pickers

Old-time music with a taste of avante garde from a band that hasn’t played together much lately. But wow, it has gigs for days this weekend.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Floyd Country Store’s Friday Night Jamboree, Floyd. $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com. 9 p.m. Saturday. The Cellar, Blacksburg. Free. 953-0651. 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Floyd Country Store old-time jam. Free. blacktwigpickers.com

Forktoberfest Yard Party

With Pearl Snaps (Friday); Surferific Dudes, Daniel McBroom (Saturday), Possum (Sunday)

Hear lots of free music coming from the newly built stage under a tree on Fork in the Alley’s front yard. UPDATE: Pearl Snaps is a duo, Spencer McKenna and Dave Corbitt, not to be confused with another band of the same name.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in the Front stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, surferific.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Metz

Metz is as much a regular at Sidewinders as any act you’ll find on the venue’s bill these days.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com

SATURDAY

Vieux Farka Toure

With Cheick Hamala Diabate

Headliner Toure, son of Malian music legend Ali Farka Toure, has been called “The Hendrix of the Sahara.” Diabate, also a Mali native, burns on ngoni and banjo. Both men and their bands return to 5 Points, this time as a double-bill.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25 advance, $30 day of show general admission; $30 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. vieuxfarkatoure.com, cheickhamala.com

Dorothy Norwood

With Devin Paylor and the Instruments of Praise Mass Choir, The Ramp Church International Sanctuary Choir, Loudon Avenue Christian Church Male Chorus

Atlanta-born, hymn-blasting singer who performed with Mahalia Jackson and helped found The Caravans is also known as Gospel music’s “World’s Greatest Storyteller.” Norwood opened shows for The Rolling Stones in 1972.

Details: 5 p.m. Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1415 8th St. N.W., Roanoke. Cost: $25 advance, $30 door. 540-265-5693, malaco.com/artists/gospel/dorothy-norwood

Jazz Club at Jefferson Center: Pat Bianchi Trio

Look to Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about the Jeff’s Jazz Club series opener, a vintage jazz organ affair.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, Roanoke. $30 each show. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, patbianchi.com

Bananas at Large

A funk, rock and pop favorite from years past used to hit it at places like Schooch’s and Cheers. Catch them on this night at Schooners.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956

Empire Strikes Brass

Brass-blasting funk and rock band from Asheville, North Carolina, includes Botetourt County native Debrissa McKinney on sax and vocals.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12 advance via bit.ly/35houLQ, $15 day of show. empirestrikesbrass.com

The Cleverlys

Ozark Mountains quintet does bluegrass covers of pop songs including Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” Beck’s “Loser” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $32, $22 advance; $32, $26 day of show. thecleverlys.com

The Brothers Footman

A late addition to October’s schedule at the Harvester, The Brothers Footman are merging country and soul in a different way.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $17 advance, $22 day of show (plus fee). thebrothersfootman.com

The Kings

Black Dog Salvage’s The Dog Bowl wraps up its inaugural music season with one of Roanoke’s stalwart party bands.

Details: 6 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. $5. blackdogsalvage.com/dog-bowl, thekingsband.com

Brew at the Zoo: Appalachian Soul

The band on the bill is so good, it might get the animals dancing. Drink Beale’s beer and eat 2Dye4Que chow while you listen.

Details: 5 p.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke. $15, $10 to members, $8 20-younger. mmzoo.org, appalachiansoulband.com

Five Mile Mountain Road

Billy C. Hurt Jr., Brennan Ernst and their band spark dancing in traditional styles.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $8 door. Five Mile Mountain Road

The Kind

Five talented musicians bring Grateful Dead tunes and other jams.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5, $8 20-younger. thekind.rocks

Becki & The Boom Booms

Singer Becki Morrison leads a talented blues outfit.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Virginia Electric

Roanoke rockers head up Bent Mountain to Floyd to play their original songs.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. virginiaelectricmusic.com

One Eyed Jack

Acoustic trio covers songs in multiple genres.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/3oneeyedjack

Omegawolfe

With John Pence

Omegawolfe is a good band for grooves that roll in threes and sixes.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5. Free. reverbnation.com/omegawolfe

William Seymour

Americana/folk originals and covers from Greenville, North Carolina-bred Seymour.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., 111 S. Pollard Ave., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

Little Roger & the Cheap Thrills

Vintage blues from experienced players, led by “Little” Roger Crowder.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/LRandaCTs

MONDAY

Pink Talking Fish

This traveling outfit plays Pink Floyd, The Talking Heads and Phish in what it calls “hybrid tribute fusion” style. It’s the band’s third time at 5 Points.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $24 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. pinktalkingfish.com

TUESDAY

Jimmie Vaughan

Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this Texas blues king. 

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $62 advance, $67 day of show (plus fee). jimmievaughan.com

Ben Trout

Trout has a deep catalog of covers and some hip originals.

Details: 9 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. bit.ly/2UE0RLP (Trout’s Facebook page)

WEDNESDAY

The Orange Constant

This act, from Athens-via-Statesville, Georgia, slings groovy rock music.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. theorangeconstant.com

