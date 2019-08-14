THURSDAY
Nora Jane Struthers & The Party Line
With Road Less Traveled
Americana singer/songwriter Struthers and her band, including Salem-bred drummer Drew Lawhorn, return to 5 Points for a night of compelling lyrics, mellow vocals and tight musicianship. Half of Roanoke band Place Called Home opens, with another band name that eschews an article.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. Tickets $15 standing room advance, $18 day of show; $23 seats; $32 mezzanine. 795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, norajanestruthers.com, roadlesstraveledmusic.com
David Crosby & Friends
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about Crosby’s return to Jefferson Center.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $52, $46, $38; $552, $202 VIP packages (plus $4 fee and $1 to Crosby’s charity of choice). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, davidcrosby.com
Travers Brothership
With DownTown Abby & The Echos
The headliner finished second in last year’s FloydFest On the Rise contest, and turned in multiple hot sets in its return there last month. The opener, coincidentally, won this year’s On the Rise contest. If FloydFest crowds dig these bands, you owe it to yourself to check ‘em out.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, traversbrothership.com, downtownabbyband.com
Tapas and Tunes: Five Dollar Shake
Hear excellent musicians play cool covers while you munch from small plates.
Details: 9 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/FDShake
Justin Prillaman & Tommy Vermillion
It’s acoustic night at Schooners, with two seasoned Roanoke Valley music scene vets on stage.
Details: 7 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. Free. 563-4956
FRIDAY
Clay Walker
This Texan in a cowboy hat has been reaching big audiences since the early 1990s, when he hit the top of the Billboard country charts with “What’s It To You” and “Live Till I Die.” He’s had a corral full of hits since then, and has persevered through a 1996 multiple sclerosis diagnosis. He dropped an album called “Long Live The Cowboy” in January, and it shows a quality baritone over top of music that mixes the old school with the new.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $92, $72, $52 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, claywalker.com
April Verch
Hear strong fiddle playing and singing, see energetic and powerful dancing, and hear original music in a variety of folk styles. Verch has all that and a good band, too.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Bedford Public Library, Bedford. $15 via lynchburgtickets.com/aprilverchband, 586-8911, friendsofbedfordlibrary.org, aprilverch.com
Frank Vieira
Pittsburgh’s country music scene is more than people getting faced at Kenny Chesney concerts. Pittsburgher Viera brings his twang to Campbell Avenue.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, frankvieira.com
Bazaar Presents: Harvest Blaque & Co., with The Full Blast All Stars
If a rapper fronted the Dave Matthews band, it would sound something like what Bryan “Harvest Blaque” has going with his band.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $5 door. thespotonkirk.org, harvestblaque.com, facebook.com/FullBlastMovement
Billy Crawford Band
The New River Blues Society presents Crawford, a stellar six-stringer from Bristol, Tennessee, with a resume that includes Deborah Coleman and Janiva Magness.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack (outdoor stage), Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, thebillycrawfordband.com
C2 & The Brothers Reed
With Swim in the Wild
They don’t come more energetic or rocking than the Lexington, Kentucky-based headliner.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. c2andthebrothersreed.com, swiminthewild.com
Paulo Franco
Hear Americana from the north and the south from this Richmond singer/songwriter.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, peflmusic.com
Eric Wayne Band
Roanoke-based southern rockers mix covers with some originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Richie & The Wildlife
Hear funky soul and blues/rock from Floyd.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. reverbnation.com/thewildlifegroovemachine
Into the Fog
String band from Raleigh, North Carolina, mixes up a variety of rootsy styles.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, intothefogmusic.com
Friday Night Jamboree: The Farleys, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer, Tune Town Old Time String Band
Cut loose on the dance floor to some high quality bands.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Laura Beth & Clover Hollow
Hear compelling Americana/country with good vocals from a Blacksburg group.
Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, reverbnation.com/cloverhollow
Seedpicker
Marcus Morris, a bassist and singer, writes in multiple rocking styles and works with good players.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic
Bradley Steele
Former Aside Oceans frontman is still writing and singing, and hits Starr Hill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/truenorthnc
Andrew Kasab
With The Entwined
Harp guitarist and finger-style picker Kasab, from Raleigh, has been on the folk scene for three decades.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, andrewkasab.com
Roscoe McFadden & Friends
Hear some down home blues with blasting harmonica.
Details: 6 p.m. Joe’s Deli, Salem. Free. 387-4444, joesdeli.net, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Wyatt Law
Finger-picker Law has a fluid style, on six strings or 12.
Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., 21 E. Main St., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com
FRIDAY and WEDNESDAY
John “Papa” Gros
A hot New Orleans band called Papa Grows Funk used to come around Roanoke and Martinsville in years past. At the center of the action was Hammond organ man and singer Gros (pronounced “grow”), who also played Rooster Walk one year with Anders Osborne. He’s a funky beast, and if Nola funk, jazz and blues is your thing, don’t miss this run through our parish.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $10 standing room advance, $12 day of show; $17 floor seating; $20 mezzanine via torchly.io/RiEiXGmLxs. 8 p.m. Wednesday. Rives Theatre, Martinsville. $12 advance via bit.ly/2KEjjMG, $15 door. rivestheatre.org, johnpapagros.com
SATURDAY
Gabe Morales Trio
From the “good grief, time flies” file. Gabe Morales was just a boy of 12 when he started hitting stages around Roanoke, including appearances with jazz-funksters Snarky Puppy at Roanoke nightspots and Jefferson Center. He’s about to wrap up his first summer home since matriculating at Oberlin Conservatory of Music, in Ohio. He’ll join up with bassist Will Landon (Gryzzle) and drummer Rob Sanderl for a musical going-away shindig at Blue 5, on a stage he knows well. The kid is still a killer on guitar.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, gabemoralesmusic.com
Woodstock 50 — A Celebration of Life & Song
Hear deeply experienced Roanoke Valley acts Mad Iguanas, Groova Scape and more celebrate the music of the first great American rock festival — Joplin, Hendrix, the Dead, CSNY, Creedence, Santana and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $17 advance, $20 day of show (plus fee). themadiguanas.com, facebook.com/groovascapeband
Lazy Man Dub Band
If you’re a reggae fan, you can’t go wrong with a Lazy Man show. Tight grooves and good vocals are the rule.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. reverbnation.com/lazymandubband
The Hot Seats
With Gap Civil
The headliner, a Richmond-based string band, has traveled intercontinentally with its music.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $15, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thehotseatsrva.com, facebook.com/gapciviloldtimeband
Music In the Blue Ridge: Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Southern Avenue, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Lilly Hiatt, Morgan Wade, Erin & The Wildfire
Road trip alert: It’s a tour de force of women-led soul, rock, blues, country and Americana bands. Any one of these acts along would be worth your time.
Details: 12:30 p.m. Devils Backbone Basecamp, Roseland. $48.37 general admission with tastings, $27.37 no tastings, $85.39 VIP, other prices at bit.ly/31z1k0T. dbbrewingcompany.com/location/basecamp
Roanoke’s Summer Slam Block Party: Mended Fences, Solacoustix, dj T-Wiz
Pop, rock, country, funk, soul, blues and other danceable styles highlight this Market Street block party.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. $13.36 (plus online purchase fee) via https://bit.ly/2ySZiwo. 400-0644, marketfork.com, reverbnation.com/mendedfences
Newport Jamboree: Scott Fore, with County Connection
Flatpicking champeen Fore brings his skills to the jamboree. Bluegrasssers County Connection help end this season of Newport family shindigs.
Details: 7 p.m. 650 Bluegrass Trail, Newport. $5 donation requested, free 12-younger. bit.ly/2yR7pts (Fore’s Facebook), facebook.com/countyconnectionbluegrass
Ruckus In Roanoke: El Escapado, Problem Addicts, Hanoi Jane
Punk bands from Tennessee and Florida, and Roanoke’s own Hanoi Jane lay it out for your moshings.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, elescapado.bandcamp.com, theproblemaddictsfl.bandcamp.com, hanoijaneroavahc.bandcamp.com
Marie Anderson
Singer/songwriter/solo guitar player Anderson plays almost everywhere in the valley. She builds friends and fans at every spot.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, mariesmusic.org
The Antecedents
Pulaski roots rockers with a playlist of good originals do their Dogtown debut.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/theantecedents
Outshyne
Sidwinders regular has a recent EP, “Rumors.” Hear the title track at youtu.be/sU2aEn9Y3YQ.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7. outshynemusic.com
Becki & the Boom Booms
Hear blues classics from strong performers.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
James Lagueux Band
Take me out to the ballgame, where a jazz-inflected blues/rock band will jam out before the first pitch.
Details: 4 p.m. Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. Check team site for ticket prices. salemsox.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist
SUNDAY
Jazz is PHSH, feat. Bob Lanzetti
Lanzetti, one of Snarky Puppy’s wildly talented guitarists, and Naughy Professor sax man John Culbreth are part of this Phish-interpreting juggernaut’s return to Roanoke.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15 standing; $20 floor seats; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/avXa6YDqhP. jazzisphish.com
Matt Nakoa
With Betsy in the Verse
Nakoa, a keyboardist, singer, guitarist and songwriter, has been seen and heard in these parts opening for and backing folkie Tom Rush.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/2TpnvE0. mattnakoa.com, facebook.com/BetsyintheVerse
William Seymour
Seymour, previously a sideman for such acts as The Broadcast and Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey, has his own singer/songwriter thing going.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley (front yard bar), Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Dave Porter
Roanoke’s “one-man soul and blues band” hits the lake.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, daveporterband.com
TUESDAY
The Bureau
With PreacherVan
Roanoke quartet headlines with a mix of originals and covers of alt-rock tunes.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/2MfsYfL, $13 day of show. facebook.com/agbureau preachervan.com
WEDNESDAY
Pre-Lockn Party: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Road trip alert: This show was moved from the outdoor venue Riverfront Park to the smaller-capacity Academy Center.
Details: 8 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg. $250, $150. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org bit.ly/BenHarperTromboneShorty
Jared Stout Band
Catch a Blacksburg group mixing multiple styles and building audiences along the way.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thejaredstoutband.com
Wall Street Unplugged with JoJo Stockton
Corey Hunley and Kyle Forry join Stockton on this night. Should be a hoot.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry