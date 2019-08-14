THURSDAY

Nora Jane Struthers & The Party Line

With Road Less Traveled

Americana singer/songwriter Struthers and her band, including Salem-bred drummer Drew Lawhorn, return to 5 Points for a night of compelling lyrics, mellow vocals and tight musicianship. Half of Roanoke band Place Called Home opens, with another band name that eschews an article.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. Tickets $15 standing room advance, $18 day of show; $23 seats; $32 mezzanine. 795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, norajanestruthers.com, roadlesstraveledmusic.com

David Crosby & Friends

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about Crosby’s return to Jefferson Center.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $52, $46, $38; $552, $202 VIP packages (plus $4 fee and $1 to Crosby’s charity of choice). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, davidcrosby.com

Travers Brothership

With DownTown Abby & The Echos

The headliner finished second in last year’s FloydFest On the Rise contest, and turned in multiple hot sets in its return there last month. The opener, coincidentally, won this year’s On the Rise contest. If FloydFest crowds dig these bands, you owe it to yourself to check ‘em out.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, traversbrothership.com, downtownabbyband.com

Tapas and Tunes: Five Dollar Shake

Hear excellent musicians play cool covers while you munch from small plates.

Details: 9 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/FDShake

Justin Prillaman & Tommy Vermillion

It’s acoustic night at Schooners, with two seasoned Roanoke Valley music scene vets on stage.

Details: 7 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. Free. 563-4956

FRIDAY

Clay Walker

This Texan in a cowboy hat has been reaching big audiences since the early 1990s, when he hit the top of the Billboard country charts with “What’s It To You” and “Live Till I Die.” He’s had a corral full of hits since then, and has persevered through a 1996 multiple sclerosis diagnosis. He dropped an album called “Long Live The Cowboy” in January, and it shows a quality baritone over top of music that mixes the old school with the new.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $92, $72, $52 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, claywalker.com

April Verch

Hear strong fiddle playing and singing, see energetic and powerful dancing, and hear original music in a variety of folk styles. Verch has all that and a good band, too.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Bedford Public Library, Bedford. $15 via lynchburgtickets.com/aprilverchband, 586-8911, friendsofbedfordlibrary.org, aprilverch.com

Frank Vieira

Pittsburgh’s country music scene is more than people getting faced at Kenny Chesney concerts. Pittsburgher Viera brings his twang to Campbell Avenue.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, frankvieira.com

Bazaar Presents: Harvest Blaque & Co., with The Full Blast All Stars

If a rapper fronted the Dave Matthews band, it would sound something like what Bryan “Harvest Blaque” has going with his band.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $5 door. thespotonkirk.org, harvestblaque.com, facebook.com/FullBlastMovement

Billy Crawford Band

The New River Blues Society presents Crawford, a stellar six-stringer from Bristol, Tennessee, with a resume that includes Deborah Coleman and Janiva Magness.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack (outdoor stage), Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, thebillycrawfordband.com

C2 & The Brothers Reed

With Swim in the Wild

They don’t come more energetic or rocking than the Lexington, Kentucky-based headliner.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. c2andthebrothersreed.com, swiminthewild.com

Paulo Franco

Hear Americana from the north and the south from this Richmond singer/songwriter.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, peflmusic.com

Eric Wayne Band

Roanoke-based southern rockers mix covers with some originals.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Richie & The Wildlife

Hear funky soul and blues/rock from Floyd.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. reverbnation.com/thewildlifegroovemachine

Into the Fog

String band from Raleigh, North Carolina, mixes up a variety of rootsy styles.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, intothefogmusic.com

Friday Night Jamboree: The Farleys, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer, Tune Town Old Time String Band

Cut loose on the dance floor to some high quality bands.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Laura Beth & Clover Hollow

Hear compelling Americana/country with good vocals from a Blacksburg group.

Details: 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com, reverbnation.com/cloverhollow

Seedpicker

Marcus Morris, a bassist and singer, writes in multiple rocking styles and works with good players.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic

Bradley Steele

Former Aside Oceans frontman is still writing and singing, and hits Starr Hill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/truenorthnc

Andrew Kasab

With The Entwined

Harp guitarist and finger-style picker Kasab, from Raleigh, has been on the folk scene for three decades.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, andrewkasab.com

Roscoe McFadden & Friends

Hear some down home blues with blasting harmonica.

Details: 6 p.m. Joe’s Deli, Salem. Free. 387-4444, joesdeli.net, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Wyatt Law

Finger-picker Law has a fluid style, on six strings or 12.

Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., 21 E. Main St., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com

FRIDAY and WEDNESDAY

John “Papa” Gros

A hot New Orleans band called Papa Grows Funk used to come around Roanoke and Martinsville in years past. At the center of the action was Hammond organ man and singer Gros (pronounced “grow”), who also played Rooster Walk one year with Anders Osborne. He’s a funky beast, and if Nola funk, jazz and blues is your thing, don’t miss this run through our parish.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $10 standing room advance, $12 day of show; $17 floor seating; $20 mezzanine via torchly.io/RiEiXGmLxs. 8 p.m. Wednesday. Rives Theatre, Martinsville. $12 advance via bit.ly/2KEjjMG, $15 door. rivestheatre.org, johnpapagros.com

SATURDAY

Gabe Morales Trio

From the “good grief, time flies” file. Gabe Morales was just a boy of 12 when he started hitting stages around Roanoke, including appearances with jazz-funksters Snarky Puppy at Roanoke nightspots and Jefferson Center. He’s about to wrap up his first summer home since matriculating at Oberlin Conservatory of Music, in Ohio. He’ll join up with bassist Will Landon (Gryzzle) and drummer Rob Sanderl for a musical going-away shindig at Blue 5, on a stage he knows well. The kid is still a killer on guitar.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, gabemoralesmusic.com

Woodstock 50 — A Celebration of Life & Song

Hear deeply experienced Roanoke Valley acts Mad Iguanas, Groova Scape and more celebrate the music of the first great American rock festival — Joplin, Hendrix, the Dead, CSNY, Creedence, Santana and more.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $17 advance, $20 day of show (plus fee). themadiguanas.com, facebook.com/groovascapeband

Lazy Man Dub Band

If you’re a reggae fan, you can’t go wrong with a Lazy Man show. Tight grooves and good vocals are the rule.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. reverbnation.com/lazymandubband

The Hot Seats

With Gap Civil

The headliner, a Richmond-based string band, has traveled intercontinentally with its music.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $15, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thehotseatsrva.com, facebook.com/gapciviloldtimeband

Music In the Blue Ridge: Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Southern Avenue, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Lilly Hiatt, Morgan Wade, Erin & The Wildfire

Road trip alert: It’s a tour de force of women-led soul, rock, blues, country and Americana bands. Any one of these acts along would be worth your time.

Details: 12:30 p.m. Devils Backbone Basecamp, Roseland. $48.37 general admission with tastings, $27.37 no tastings, $85.39 VIP, other prices at bit.ly/31z1k0T. dbbrewingcompany.com/location/basecamp

Roanoke’s Summer Slam Block Party: Mended Fences, Solacoustix, dj T-Wiz

Pop, rock, country, funk, soul, blues and other danceable styles highlight this Market Street block party.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. $13.36 (plus online purchase fee) via https://bit.ly/2ySZiwo. 400-0644, marketfork.com, reverbnation.com/mendedfences

Newport Jamboree: Scott Fore, with County Connection

Flatpicking champeen Fore brings his skills to the jamboree. Bluegrasssers County Connection help end this season of Newport family shindigs.

Details: 7 p.m. 650 Bluegrass Trail, Newport. $5 donation requested, free 12-younger. bit.ly/2yR7pts (Fore’s Facebook), facebook.com/countyconnectionbluegrass

Ruckus In Roanoke: El Escapado, Problem Addicts, Hanoi Jane

Punk bands from Tennessee and Florida, and Roanoke’s own Hanoi Jane lay it out for your moshings.

Details: 8:30 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, elescapado.bandcamp.com, theproblemaddictsfl.bandcamp.com, hanoijaneroavahc.bandcamp.com

Marie Anderson

Singer/songwriter/solo guitar player Anderson plays almost everywhere in the valley. She builds friends and fans at every spot.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, mariesmusic.org

The Antecedents

Pulaski roots rockers with a playlist of good originals do their Dogtown debut.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/theantecedents

Outshyne

Sidwinders regular has a recent EP, “Rumors.” Hear the title track at youtu.be/sU2aEn9Y3YQ.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7. outshynemusic.com

Becki & the Boom Booms

Hear blues classics from strong performers.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

James Lagueux Band

Take me out to the ballgame, where a jazz-inflected blues/rock band will jam out before the first pitch.

Details: 4 p.m. Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem. Check team site for ticket prices. salemsox.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

SUNDAY

Jazz is PHSH, feat. Bob Lanzetti

Lanzetti, one of Snarky Puppy’s wildly talented guitarists, and Naughy Professor sax man John Culbreth are part of this Phish-interpreting juggernaut’s return to Roanoke.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15 standing; $20 floor seats; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/avXa6YDqhP. jazzisphish.com

Matt Nakoa

With Betsy in the Verse

Nakoa, a keyboardist, singer, guitarist and songwriter, has been seen and heard in these parts opening for and backing folkie Tom Rush.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/2TpnvE0. mattnakoa.com, facebook.com/BetsyintheVerse

William Seymour

Seymour, previously a sideman for such acts as The Broadcast and Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey, has his own singer/songwriter thing going.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley (front yard bar), Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

Dave Porter

Roanoke’s “one-man soul and blues band” hits the lake.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, daveporterband.com

TUESDAY

The Bureau

With PreacherVan

Roanoke quartet headlines with a mix of originals and covers of alt-rock tunes.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/2MfsYfL, $13 day of show. facebook.com/agbureau preachervan.com

WEDNESDAY

Pre-Lockn Party: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Road trip alert: This show was moved from the outdoor venue Riverfront Park to the smaller-capacity Academy Center.

Details: 8 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg. $250, $150. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org bit.ly/BenHarperTromboneShorty

Jared Stout Band

Catch a Blacksburg group mixing multiple styles and building audiences along the way.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thejaredstoutband.com

Wall Street Unplugged with JoJo Stockton

Corey Hunley and Kyle Forry join Stockton on this night. Should be a hoot.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. coreyhunley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry

