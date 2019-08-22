Event update

Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis is unable to perform at the Hope Center Grand Re-opening event on Saturday. That information arose after the Thursday’s Extra Weekend Planner went to press.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

LOCKN’ Festival

With Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Gary Clark Jr. (Thursday), Trey Anastasio Band feat. Derek Trucks, The Revivalists (Friday), Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio, Vulfpeck, Oteil Burbridge & Friends feat. Bob Weir (Saturday), Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers feat. Susan Tedeschi and Mikaela Davis, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Sunday) and more

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about Friday evening performer Old Crow Medicine Show.

Details: 3 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Infinity Downs Farm, Arrington. General admission $69 Thursday, $139 Friday, Saturday and Sunday; $269 3-day, $299 4-day (plus fee); other prices at locknfestival.com/tickets. locknfestival.com

THURSDAY

Gone West feat. Colbie Caillat

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about the “Bubbly” singer and her new band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $30 door; 21-older. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, gonewestmusic.com

Box Era

Hear electro/pop/funk music from a band that sprang from the University of Maryland’s party scene.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, boxeramusic.com

Jarred King

Hear acoustic country from a Speedwell-based singer and songwriter.

Details: 7 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. Free. 563-4956, jaredkingmusic.com

FRIDAY

Dharma Bombs Album Release

With Mackenzie Roark

Dharma Bombs, a Richmond band with multiple members from the Roanoke Valley, combine ragtime, country and bluegrass into an energetic Americana mix that gets plenty of kick from a two-piece horn section. Here the band, which sparked some parties last month at FloydFest, plays music from its new album, “Enjoy the View.” Opener Mackenzie Roark guested on one of the cuts, “94 Train.”

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, dharmabombs.com, mackenzieroark.com

Y.A.L.E.

An all-star lineup of Roanoke-area cats jams out to music from the likes of Allan Toussaint, Stevie Wonder and Phish.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bit.ly/2PKd9gc (Y.A.L.E. Facebook page)

The Wildmans

This young string band features fiddler Aila Wildman, mandolinist Eli Wildman and banjoist Victor Furtado.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thewildmans.net

Randy Johnston 3

Johnston, who has backed organists Dr. Lonnie Smith and Jack McDuff, leads his own band, which typically features keyboardist Jonah Kane-West.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, randyjohnston.net

The Ambassador

Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis, a strong, original reggae performer, hits the Donk.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, theambassadormusic.com

Touch of Class

Jerome Claytor and crew play vintage R&B with a modern touch here and there.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, facebook.com/cromeo2016

J.E. Feazell & The Dive Bar Stars

Former Riverbank Ramblers front man Joey Feazell leads a new act, sure to be rootsy as you want.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic

Solacoustix

Stuart Brown, JoJo Stockton and company bring the party.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

The Sashimi Brothers

With Egan Green

It’s an offshoot of The Panini Brothers, who hit the coffeehouse with some frequency.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507

Seph Custer

Original, soulful folk from multi-instrumentalist and singer Custer.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, sephcustermusic.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Derek Andrew

Andrew is a Nashville, Tennessee, boy, but moved to Georgia to home-base his career.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7 each night. derekandrewmusic.com

SATURDAY

BOCO BBQ & Country Fest

With William Michael Morgan, The Low Low Chariot, 7 Mile Ford, True Cadence

Morgan, whose 2016 cut “I Met A Girl” was a top 10 in both the country singles and airplay charts, headlines a bill that is otherwise loaded with Roanoke Valley talent. The Low Low Chariot has added Jeremy Price (Stomp, Plastic Music) on drums, filling out a lineup that has been at it for a few years now.

Details: 2:30 p.m. Jeter Farm, 181 Blue Ridge Blvd., Roanoke. $10 via bit.ly/2KNcV5Y, free 12-younger. biglickentertainment.com, jeterfarm.com, williammichaelmorgan.com, lowlowchariot.com

The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage: Fuzzy Logic

Black Dog Salvage has been teasing its concert space on reality TV show “Salvage Dogs,” which has chronicled its acquisition of upcycled materials used to build a stage by the Roanoke River Greenway. The business has teamed with First Fridays to put on a music series, with proceeds going to local charities, according to a news release. Read more about it at roanoke.com/entertainment/music.

Details: 6 p.m. Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. $5, 12-younger free. 343-6200, blackdogsalvage.com, firstfridaysroanoke.com, gotfuzz.net

The Hope Center Grand Re-opening

With Quille Shamae, EyceKold, Tazzahol, Ann Artist and MOE Reese

Hear local hip-hop, soul and reggae at an independent community center.

Details: 5 p.m. The Hope Center, 506 11th St. N.W., Roanoke. Free. (Donations encouraged) facebook.com/hopecenterofnw, soundcloud.com/quille-shamae, reverbnation.com/eycekold, soundcloud.com/tazzahol, facebook.com/ moereese3rd

Fireside Collective

With The Trailblazers

Asheville, North Carolina, folk-grassers toured with Yonder Mountain String Band this year and played Harvester Performance Center and FloydFest 2018, too.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $15, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, firesidecollectiveband.com, thetrailblazersmusic.com

Isasa

With Magic Tuber String Band, Eight Point Star, A. Talmadge, Bob Canter

Madrid, Spain-based guitarist and composer Isasa has been part of that city’s underground music scene, with a sadly haunted style that pays homage to John Fahey.

Details: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge No. 20, 199 Wilson Ave., Blacksburg. Free (donations appreciated); park at public lots on Progress Street. isasa.bandcamp.com, bit.ly/31KeVCW (Eight Point Star Facebook)

Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix

Check out the second-place finisher in this year’s FloydFest On the Rise audience-voted contest.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. masonvia.com/hot-trail-mix.html

Rt. 23 Music Festival

With The Fritz, 49 Winchester, The Golden Age

Road trip alert: Funk, rock and soul cats The Fritz, from Asheville, headline this free festival.

Details: 5 p.m. University of Virginia at Wise. Free. rte23musicfestival.com, thefritzmusic.com, 49winchester.com

Whitetop Mountain Band

This band will get you dancing, and band member Martha Spencer does some fine heel-kicking her own self.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com

OmegaWolfe

Get this band, which features Lee Melozzi and Geoff Conley up front, on your radar.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/OmegaWolfeMusic

Strong Water

Harrisonburg-based Americana band returns to the Star City.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, strongwater.band

Mill Mountain Zoo Acoustic Fest: Ryan Greer Band, Joy Tru

Check out some funky beasts like the Chinese water dragon, the Asian small-clawed otter and the fishing cat — and hear some cool music, too.

Details: 1 p.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke. $10, $8 children; members free; $5 drink tickets. 343-3241, mmzoo.org, facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer

Buddhagraph Spaceship

With Joe Benjamin

The jamband headliner, formed in Floyd, has moved to Asheville and returns to Virginia for a gig at 622 North.

Details: 10 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5, 21-older. 951-1022, 622north.com, buddhagraphspaceship.com, joe-benjamin.com

Tin Can Locomotive

In this Roanoke-area band of rock and Americana purveyors, every member has multiple other acts.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. facebook.com/tincanlocomotive

The Bangtails

Check out a hard-hitting blues-rock trio.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/thebangtails

Junior & The Jar Shakers

Catch a band that covers Robert Cray, Albert King and Ike Turner, among others.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/JarShakers

One Eyed Jack

Acoustic trio covers jam, blues, reggae and jazz.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/3oneeyedjack

Seven Mile Ford

Hear your favorite country and rock hits by the lake.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, sevenmileford.net

Mason Creek Duo

Hear stripped-down trad-grass from some experienced cats.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

Big Lick Conspiracy

Comedy troupe returns to The Spot.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via bit.ly/306i8MD. biglickconspiracy.com

SUNDAY

Jon Bertrand

A member of southwest Louisiana-based Cajun band the Pine Leaf Boys brings his own show to Eggleston.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/pineleafboys

John Denver Tribute: Seph Custer, Carrie Hinkley, TK Wimmer, Stella Trudel, Emily Tucker-Blankenship, Jerry Wood, host band Souvenirs and more

Take a country or city road to a Rocky Mountain high.

Details: 2 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse. $5 suggested donation.

Adam Markham

Singer/guitarist Markham covers The Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Otis Redding and more.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham

The OddFellows

Hear a variety of covers from a quartet of strong players.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand

TUESDAY

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

This power couple of the banjo sold out its Floyd gig quite soon after tickets went on sale.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. SOLD OUT. belafleck.com/featured/bela-fleck-abigail-washburn

WEDNESDAY

Salem Star B-Q: Matt Stell, with Eric Gress

Here’s a chance to see a rising country act before the ticket prices get too crazy. Matt Stell was at No. 17 on the Billboard country radio airplay chart and rising after 29 weeks with “I Prayed For You,” a song he-cowrote about being faithful that the right person will come along. Opener Eric Gress is from Pulaski and getting plenty of experiences in the valley’s nightspots.

Details: 6 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Salem Farmers Market, Salem. $13.59 (includes online purchase fee) via brownpapertickets.com/event/4305164. mattstell.com, ericgress.com

Dirt Road Breakdown

Want to cut loose on the midweek, with swampy, bluesy, trancy roots music? This is the spot.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

Wall Street Unplugged with JoJo Stockton

It’s a Michael Jackson karaoke tribute on Wall Street, with Tommy Fleshman and DJ Tyrone Chavers.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free.

