Jukebox Rehab, scheduled for Saturday at Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg, has canceled. That information arose after Thursday’s Weekend Planner went to press.

THURSDAY- SUNDAY

Front Porch Fest

With Dangermuffin, Dr. Bacon (Thursday), The Lee Boys, Yarn (Friday), Donna the Buffalo, The Larry Keel Experience, Big Daddy Love (Saturday), Folk Soul Revival, The Judy Chops (Sunday) and more

Road trip alert: Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Front Porch Fest.

Details: 6 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. $20 Thursday, $40 Friday, $60 Saturday, $30 Sunday, $120 4-day general admission, 12-younger free. frontporchfest.org

Floyd Yoga Jam

With Lark, Kat Mills (Thursday), The Get Right Band, Justin Trawick (Friday), MC Yogi, J Brave, Shylah Ray, Yalma (Saturday), Mighty Joshua & The Zion 5, Music Road Co (Sunday) and more

Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Floyd Yoga Jam.

Details: Music 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. 5430 Indian Valley Road, Willis. General admission $90 Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $75 Sunday, $145 2-day ticket, $170 3-day ticket, $195 4-day ticket, $90 4-day youth ticket; more prices at event website. 745-5483, floydyogajam.net

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Chance McCoy Band, with Miss Tess & The Talkbacks

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read about McCoy, a former Floyd County resident who recently left Old Crow Medicine Show to pursue a solo career.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, chancemccoy.com, misstessmusic.com

Litz

Gaithersburg, Maryland, band makes frequent stops at Martin’s, with a funky-rock mix and a fair amount of jamming.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, funkylitzmusic.com

Appalachian Soul

Americana music from a soulful quartet that features Will Farmer and Phil Norman’s original songs.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. appalachiansoulband.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Metz

Country singer and songwriter Metz has been around some. He was born in Concord, North Carolina, but grew up in Florida’s swamp country, according to his online bio. He’s based in Nashville, Tennessee, these days, and makes frequent stops at Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. The lead video at his Youtube page features content shot at that very Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, stevenmetzmusic.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Appaloosa Roots Music Festival

With hosts Scythian (each day), Steep Canyon Rangers (Sunday), Dustbowl Revival (Friday), Yarn (Sunday), Fireside Collective (Saturday) and more

Three days of roots music at a family-friendly camping festival near D.C. Alexandria-based Scythian, a Celtic- and Eastern European-leaning juggernaut, hosts and plays each day.

Details: Skyline Ranch Resort, Front Royal. $120 3-day, $100 2-day, $55 Friday, Saturday and Sunday general admission; more prices at appaloosafestival.com/tickets. scythianmusic.com

FRIDAY

Music Road Co

This Floyd County band has developed into a world/funk powerhouse. This reporter caught the end of one of its FloydFest sets, and lamented not arriving earlier.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. facebook.com/musicroadco

Grandin Chillage: Troublesome Blues Band, Big Roosters BBQ, O’Connor Brewing Co.

Hear folk, blues and acoustic rock from the band, while you eat some barbecue and enjoy some beverages.

Details: 6 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, bit.ly/2KVntkD (band’s Facebook)

Fridays on the Quad: Chamomile & Whiskey

Nelson County Americana band hits the Roanoke College Back Quad. Check out its song “Sleepless Nights” at youtu.be/6SDLSeZt72A.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Back Quad, Roanoke College, Salem. Free. 375-2500, roanoke.edu, chamomileandwhiskey.com

Tim Martin, Brian Wheeling and Andrew Winn

Agents of Good Roots singer/guitarist Winn has been playing a good bit of late with longtime picking partners Martin and Wheeling.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, martinmusicservices.com

Virginia Electric

Roanoke-area quartet incorporates multiple elements in its rocking garage Americana mix.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

Brackish Water Jamboree

Hampton Roads-based act slings some rollicking string band music.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, brackishwaterjamboree.com

Soulshine Blues Band

Traditional electric blues and more from a band that doesn’t fail to cover Allman Brothers Band song “Soulshine.”

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, bit.ly/2zimnsJ (band’s Facebook)

Steve Smith

With Frank Dieter

Hear tradition-steeped blues from Smith. Dieter does a variety of finger-picked styles.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, stevesmithandthemeteors.com, soundcloud.com/user-261313989 (Dieter’s Soundcloud)

Cure My Enemy

With Suede Basement

Soulful bluesy rock from the headliner, and similar vibes, if grittier, from the opener.

Details: 9:30 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1022, 622north.com, reverbnation.com/curemyenemy

Mended Fences

Eminem, Bruno Mars and Bobby Brown are among the acts this band covers.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956, reverbnation.com/mendedfences

Highway South

Rock and pop covers are this Roanoke Valley quartet’s specialty.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, highwaysouthband.com

Beren and Luthien

Traditional Irish picking, singing and drumming from this duo.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/beren.luthien.music

Hoodoo Hipshakers

This Blacksburg-area quintet features some of the NRV’s best-known pickers. The band, featuring singer Kristy Karas, covers Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Elle King, Lou Ann Barton and more.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/hoodoohipshakers

SATURDAY

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

With Cane Mill Road

Jorgenson, who can play any musical style on a variety of instruments, is best known as a guitarist. He plays guitar and mandolin here. Also in the band: the stellar Herb Pedersen, on guitar and banjo. Pedersen, with Jorgenson, is a member of California country-rock act The Desert Rose Band.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, johnjorgenson.com

Groova Scape 15th Anniversary Bash

This Roanoke band has gone through a lot of personnel changes in its decade-and-a-half. Guitarist Henry Lazenby, though, has always been at the center of it, growing by the year as a musician. These days, powerhouse vocalist Melissa McKinney has been up front, with multi-faceted Paul Tressel banging on the 88s. You might be tempted to take this band for granted, but you probably shouldn’t.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/groovascapeband

The 13th Annual Albert Hash Festival

With Whitetop Mountain Band, Crooked Road Ramblers, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer, Gap Civil, Alex Leach Band, Mountain Park Old Time Band, Kelley & The Cowboys, Middle Fork Bluegrass

Albert Hash made fiddles and he played them, and is a big part of Virginia’s mountain music tradition. See some of his fiddles on display at the festival this year.

Details: 11 a.m. Grayson Highlands State Park Picnic Area, Mouth of Wilson. $10, $10 parking; free 12-younger. tdbramer@hotmail.com, bit.ly/2Zh1hdx (festival Facebook)

Holidays In The Park

With The Screws, Anticitizen, The Unsubs, The Mallrats, Hanoi Jane and more

A dozen punk and hardcore bands bring the energy to Highland Park at this cookout/picnic event.

Details: Noon. Highland Park, Roanoke. Free, all ages, no discrimination. facebook.com/4DKidzproductions

The Antecedents

Original rock band from Pulaski is out there working as hard at it as anybody.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. facebook.com/theantecedents

Ryan Ward

Acoustic picker and looper Ward, from Abingdon, has a lot of originals, and can nail some Fleetwood Mac covers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/ryanward81

Bridges

A collection of Roanoke-area cover band all-stars plays country and rock hits.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $10. 728-0270, facebook.com/bridgesbandva

Squaring The Circle

Baltimore quartet slings rock/fusion and jams.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, squaringthecirclemusic.com

Route 8 Ramblers

It’s a “Down Home Dinner” at The Floyd Country Store, with a band of trad-grassers.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/rt8ramblers

The Regal Beagles

Some stalwart Roanoke rockers play acoustic versions of their favorite covers.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/TheRegalBeagles4

Father ’n’ Son Band Night: Cure My Enemy, with CC Coates Band

Bluesman father CC Coates opens the show for son Colt Coates’ more soul-infused band.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. https://bit.ly/2Zs2jyG (CC Coates Band Facebook)

One Man Dan Band

Hear solo acoustic stuff from Mad Iguanas Daniel Burton.

Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com

Shed Jams

Drummer and acoustic guitar duo has a playlist that includes Dave Matthews Band, Survivor and Bryan Adams.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners. $5. facebook.com/shedjamsva

WEDNESDAY

Roshambeaux

Atlanta duo brings an electro-rock mix with “Torpedo.” See and hear via youtu.be/2-up10Objek.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. roshambeauxmusic.com

