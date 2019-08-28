THURSDAY- SUNDAY
Front Porch Fest
With Dangermuffin, Dr. Bacon (Thursday), The Lee Boys, Yarn (Friday), Donna the Buffalo, The Larry Keel Experience, Big Daddy Love (Saturday), Folk Soul Revival, The Judy Chops (Sunday) and more
Road trip alert: Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Front Porch Fest.
Details: 6 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. $20 Thursday, $40 Friday, $60 Saturday, $30 Sunday, $120 4-day general admission, 12-younger free. frontporchfest.org
Floyd Yoga Jam
With Lark, Kat Mills (Thursday), The Get Right Band, Justin Trawick (Friday), MC Yogi, J Brave, Shylah Ray, Yalma (Saturday), Mighty Joshua & The Zion 5, Music Road Co (Sunday) and more
Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on Floyd Yoga Jam.
Details: Music 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. 5430 Indian Valley Road, Willis. General admission $90 Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $75 Sunday, $145 2-day ticket, $170 3-day ticket, $195 4-day ticket, $90 4-day youth ticket; more prices at event website. 745-5483, floydyogajam.net
THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Chance McCoy Band, with Miss Tess & The Talkbacks
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read about McCoy, a former Floyd County resident who recently left Old Crow Medicine Show to pursue a solo career.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, chancemccoy.com, misstessmusic.com
Litz
Gaithersburg, Maryland, band makes frequent stops at Martin’s, with a funky-rock mix and a fair amount of jamming.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, funkylitzmusic.com
Appalachian Soul
Americana music from a soulful quartet that features Will Farmer and Phil Norman’s original songs.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. appalachiansoulband.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Country singer and songwriter Metz has been around some. He was born in Concord, North Carolina, but grew up in Florida’s swamp country, according to his online bio. He’s based in Nashville, Tennessee, these days, and makes frequent stops at Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. The lead video at his Youtube page features content shot at that very Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, stevenmetzmusic.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Appaloosa Roots Music Festival
With hosts Scythian (each day), Steep Canyon Rangers (Sunday), Dustbowl Revival (Friday), Yarn (Sunday), Fireside Collective (Saturday) and more
Three days of roots music at a family-friendly camping festival near D.C. Alexandria-based Scythian, a Celtic- and Eastern European-leaning juggernaut, hosts and plays each day.
Details: Skyline Ranch Resort, Front Royal. $120 3-day, $100 2-day, $55 Friday, Saturday and Sunday general admission; more prices at appaloosafestival.com/tickets. scythianmusic.com
FRIDAY
Music Road Co
This Floyd County band has developed into a world/funk powerhouse. This reporter caught the end of one of its FloydFest sets, and lamented not arriving earlier.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. facebook.com/musicroadco
Grandin Chillage: Troublesome Blues Band, Big Roosters BBQ, O’Connor Brewing Co.
Hear folk, blues and acoustic rock from the band, while you eat some barbecue and enjoy some beverages.
Details: 6 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, bit.ly/2KVntkD (band’s Facebook)
Fridays on the Quad: Chamomile & Whiskey
Nelson County Americana band hits the Roanoke College Back Quad. Check out its song “Sleepless Nights” at youtu.be/6SDLSeZt72A.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Back Quad, Roanoke College, Salem. Free. 375-2500, roanoke.edu, chamomileandwhiskey.com
Tim Martin, Brian Wheeling and Andrew Winn
Agents of Good Roots singer/guitarist Winn has been playing a good bit of late with longtime picking partners Martin and Wheeling.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, martinmusicservices.com
Virginia Electric
Roanoke-area quartet incorporates multiple elements in its rocking garage Americana mix.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
Brackish Water Jamboree
Hampton Roads-based act slings some rollicking string band music.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, brackishwaterjamboree.com
Soulshine Blues Band
Traditional electric blues and more from a band that doesn’t fail to cover Allman Brothers Band song “Soulshine.”
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, bit.ly/2zimnsJ (band’s Facebook)
Steve Smith
With Frank Dieter
Hear tradition-steeped blues from Smith. Dieter does a variety of finger-picked styles.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, stevesmithandthemeteors.com, soundcloud.com/user-261313989 (Dieter’s Soundcloud)
Cure My Enemy
With Suede Basement
Soulful bluesy rock from the headliner, and similar vibes, if grittier, from the opener.
Details: 9:30 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1022, 622north.com, reverbnation.com/curemyenemy
Mended Fences
Eminem, Bruno Mars and Bobby Brown are among the acts this band covers.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956, reverbnation.com/mendedfences
Highway South
Rock and pop covers are this Roanoke Valley quartet’s specialty.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, highwaysouthband.com
Beren and Luthien
Traditional Irish picking, singing and drumming from this duo.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, facebook.com/beren.luthien.music
Hoodoo Hipshakers
This Blacksburg-area quintet features some of the NRV’s best-known pickers. The band, featuring singer Kristy Karas, covers Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Elle King, Lou Ann Barton and more.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/hoodoohipshakers
SATURDAY
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
With Cane Mill Road
Jorgenson, who can play any musical style on a variety of instruments, is best known as a guitarist. He plays guitar and mandolin here. Also in the band: the stellar Herb Pedersen, on guitar and banjo. Pedersen, with Jorgenson, is a member of California country-rock act The Desert Rose Band.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, johnjorgenson.com
Groova Scape 15th Anniversary Bash
This Roanoke band has gone through a lot of personnel changes in its decade-and-a-half. Guitarist Henry Lazenby, though, has always been at the center of it, growing by the year as a musician. These days, powerhouse vocalist Melissa McKinney has been up front, with multi-faceted Paul Tressel banging on the 88s. You might be tempted to take this band for granted, but you probably shouldn’t.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/groovascapeband
The 13th Annual Albert Hash Festival
With Whitetop Mountain Band, Crooked Road Ramblers, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer, Gap Civil, Alex Leach Band, Mountain Park Old Time Band, Kelley & The Cowboys, Middle Fork Bluegrass
Albert Hash made fiddles and he played them, and is a big part of Virginia’s mountain music tradition. See some of his fiddles on display at the festival this year.
Details: 11 a.m. Grayson Highlands State Park Picnic Area, Mouth of Wilson. $10, $10 parking; free 12-younger. tdbramer@hotmail.com, bit.ly/2Zh1hdx (festival Facebook)
Holidays In The Park
With The Screws, Anticitizen, The Unsubs, The Mallrats, Hanoi Jane and more
A dozen punk and hardcore bands bring the energy to Highland Park at this cookout/picnic event.
Details: Noon. Highland Park, Roanoke. Free, all ages, no discrimination. facebook.com/4DKidzproductions
The Antecedents
Original rock band from Pulaski is out there working as hard at it as anybody.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. facebook.com/theantecedents
Ryan Ward
Acoustic picker and looper Ward, from Abingdon, has a lot of originals, and can nail some Fleetwood Mac covers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/ryanward81
Bridges
A collection of Roanoke-area cover band all-stars plays country and rock hits.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $10. 728-0270, facebook.com/bridgesbandva
Squaring The Circle
Baltimore quartet slings rock/fusion and jams.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, squaringthecirclemusic.com
Route 8 Ramblers
It’s a “Down Home Dinner” at The Floyd Country Store, with a band of trad-grassers.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/rt8ramblers
The Regal Beagles
Some stalwart Roanoke rockers play acoustic versions of their favorite covers.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/TheRegalBeagles4
Father ’n’ Son Band Night: Cure My Enemy, with CC Coates Band
Bluesman father CC Coates opens the show for son Colt Coates’ more soul-infused band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. https://bit.ly/2Zs2jyG (CC Coates Band Facebook)
One Man Dan Band
Hear solo acoustic stuff from Mad Iguanas Daniel Burton.
Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com
Shed Jams
Drummer and acoustic guitar duo has a playlist that includes Dave Matthews Band, Survivor and Bryan Adams.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners. $5. facebook.com/shedjamsva
WEDNESDAY
Roshambeaux
Atlanta duo brings an electro-rock mix with “Torpedo.” See and hear via youtu.be/2-up10Objek.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. roshambeauxmusic.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.