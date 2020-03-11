THURSDAY

J2B2 — John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

Jorgenson, one of the planet’s best and most versatile guitarists (musicians, period, really) returns to Rocky Mount with his bluegrass band, including another bluegrass/Americana giant, Herb Pedersen.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $34, $24. johnjorgenson.com

Joint Operation

Reggae-rock band from Baltimore has opened for George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Reel Big Fish and more, according to its website.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, jointoperationmd.com

Hearts Gone South

Check out a honky-tonk band from Asheville, North Carolina.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/heartsgonesouth

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Sexbruise?

This Charleston, South Carolina, act mines music of the 1980s for all of its cheese — and danceability.

Details: 10 p.m. Thursday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $6. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 10 p.m. Friday. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $7. sexbruise.com

FRIDAY

Phil Vassar

With Adam Rutledge

Lynchburg native and country star Vassar returns to Rocky Mount, celebrating 20 years since his first No. 1 hit, “Just Another Day in Paradise.” He has a new album, “Stripped Down.” Opener Rutledge is a protege of Vassar’s.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $62, $44.50 advance; $67, $49.50 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, philvassar.com, adamrutledgemusic.com

That 1 Guy

Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show from a magician/musician, or is it the other way around?

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $15 day of show. that1guy.com

Chris Jones and the Night Drivers

This band leader is a bluegrass renaissance guy: singer, songwriter, SIRIUS XM air personality and Bluegrass Today columnist and more. His band is heavily awarded and has four hits off its latest album, “The Choosing Road.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $17 advance, $20 day of show. chrisjonesgrass.com

Mad Iguanas

With Y.A.L.E.

Two Roanoke Valley-based jam bands join forces for a “Widespread Phish” project night at 5 Points.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 general admission; $15, $12 floor seating; $20 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, themadiguanas.com, bit.ly/yalebandFB

War Chile

Hot rock and blues act featuring guitarist/singer Brian Gray goes trio style here.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. http://bit.ly/warchileFB

McFadden & Friends

Roscoe McFadden plays fine harmonica, but he also sings smooth old jazzy stuff like Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa.”

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Jeff Miller

With Josh Jones

Nashville, Tennessee-based, pop-leaning singer and songwriter hits Roanoke’s folk music nexus.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, jeffmilleronline.com

Father of Time

With Mane St, Rave Ami

The headliner, a young Blacksburg act, brings 1970s-style soul, classic rock, even country, with shards of purposeful dissonance on tracks at its bandcamp page. Good guitar work.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. fatheroftime.bandcamp.com, manestreet.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/raveamiii

Flying Doves

Bandleader Robert McNabb claims Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Gram Parsons, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt and Bob Dylan as influences.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/flyingdovesFB

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Jake Dodds

One of the Sidewinders crowd’s favorites returns for the weekend.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 (includes second floor entertainment access). 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Ballhooter Festival

With Papadosio, Dopapod, North Mississippi All Stars, Perpetual Groove and more

Road trip alert: A collection of jam and rock bands keeps the party going on Snowshoe Mountain.

Details: Music at 7:45 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (no live music on Sunday). Admission fees vary. snowshoemtn.com, papadosio.com, dopapod.com, nmallstars.com

SATURDAY

Bazaar Presents: Voles CD Release Show

With Zach Wiley & the Pariahs

Seanmichael Poff, a mainstay of Roanoke’s indie music scene, drops “West End Songs,” from his latest project, Voles. These guys seem to prefer the studio to the stage, so go catch a rare live set if you can. Wiley shores up an outstanding double-bill.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, voles.bandcamp.com, soundcloud.com/zachwileymusic

The Rocky Mount Lions Club presents An Evening with Dailey & Vincent

Check out an annual party hosted by the Rocky Mount Lions Club, which for coming up on a century has been doing all manner of good deeds in and about Rocky Mount, especially with vision. To help out, the club needs to raise money, including this ongoing tradition. Dailey & Vincent is among bluegrass and country music’s best and most fun acts, with harmonies as good as you’ll find.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Franklin County High School Auditorium, Rocky Mount. $25 advance (at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market, Redwood Market), $30 door. 483-0904, 483-5360, daileyandvincent.com

Graham Nash

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music for our story on this two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $78 (plus fee). grahamnash.com

Riders in the Sky

In a stacked week for live music at the Harvester, fans of western music and goofy humor shouldn’t sleep on this show. This act is a cowboy-style icon.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester “Landing Pad.” $37. ridersinthesky.com

Lonesome River Band

One of bluegrass music’s stalwart acts also has one of bluegrass music’s great traditional-style banjo pickers in Sammy Shelor.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $28 advance, $32 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, lonesomeriverband.com

Blues Beatles

This band has taken the Beatles inimitable melodies and harmonies and spun them into a swinging, uptown blues context. And it works.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20 advance, $25 day of show general admission; $30, $28 floor seating; $32 mezzanine via torchly.io/xOyb69PpGO. facebook.com/bluesbeatles

Tim Beavers II

Miss People’s Blues of Richmond? The band recently split, but you can hear its guitarist/singer back in town, solo.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, timbeavers.bandcamp.com

James Lagueux Band

Hear blues, rock and fusion from a Roanoke band that is getting more work as the months go by.

Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

Medicinal Americana

With GOTE

This double-bill features rocking roots music from two different but strong perspectives.

Details: 8 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, medicinalamericana.com, facebook.com/dubstyleprods

Becki and the Boom Booms

Becki Morrison and her band of outstanding musicians lay out a mess of blues.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Blue Mule

It’s always a good time when Blue Mule picks and sings its newgrass. This time out, it’s for a St. Patrick’s Day party.

Details: 2 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, bluemulemusic.com

Five Dollar Shake

Real professional musicians — in suits! — rock you. It’s a good business plan.

Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/FDShake

Whitney Lewis Band

Guitarist Lewis always has plenty of musical tricks up his sleeve.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. facebook.com/whitneylewisband

SUNDAY

Perpetual Groove

One of the best-loved jam/rock acts in the South makes its Rocky Mount debut. Perpetual Groove, from Athens, Georgia, is not one for simply stretching out a song and noodling over it. The band writes good songs and includes tight vocal harmonies to go along with the instrumental voyages and trippy light shows. The quartet’s travels bring it to the Harvester the night after a stop at West Virginia’s Ballhooter Festival, at Snowshoe Mountain.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $34, $22 advance; $39, $27 day of show (plus fee). pgroove.net

“Disarm Hate — The Documentary”

This film follows nine LGBTQ+ people who came together after the Pulse massacre to join Jason Hayes, as he fought to end gun violence. Among those interviewed in the doc is Roanoke’s own Deanna Marcin.

Details: 4 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. Free. 345-6377, grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/DOC2DIS

The Band of Oz

If you’re not partied out after St. Patrick’s shenanigans, you can get your afternoon shag on in Salem, with a renowned beach music band.

Details: 3 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $15. 728-0270, bandofoz.com

Kinnfolk

Let’s make it a St. Patrick’s Day weekend, with music from this trad-Celt duo.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, porch stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music

TUESDAY

Funk You

Judging from a listen to tracks on this band’s website, it will do what its name claims.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. funkyoumusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Jon Langston

Expressive baritone Langston’s latest, “When It Comes to Loving You,” mines vintage country-soul vibes. See and hear via youtu.be/P0PHNI7i8Zs.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. jonlangston.com

Reed Turchi

Check out some super-gritty blues guitar, with slide licks aplenty, from a Nashville-via-Asheville performer.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. 

Bonkerz Comedy Club: Billy Ray Bauer

Don’t let the Southern-sounding name fool you. Bauer is a Detroiter, but his comedy is widely relatable. Example: Because he has four boys, he had to replace his carpets with “cedar shavings, like a hamster cage.”

Details: 8 p.m. McClains at First and Main, Blacksburg. $10. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com

