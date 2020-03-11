THURSDAY
J2B2 — John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
Jorgenson, one of the planet’s best and most versatile guitarists (musicians, period, really) returns to Rocky Mount with his bluegrass band, including another bluegrass/Americana giant, Herb Pedersen.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $34, $24. johnjorgenson.com
Joint Operation
Reggae-rock band from Baltimore has opened for George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Reel Big Fish and more, according to its website.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, jointoperationmd.com
Hearts Gone South
Check out a honky-tonk band from Asheville, North Carolina.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/heartsgonesouth
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Sexbruise?
This Charleston, South Carolina, act mines music of the 1980s for all of its cheese — and danceability.
Details: 10 p.m. Thursday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $6. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 10 p.m. Friday. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $7. sexbruise.com
FRIDAY
Phil Vassar
With Adam Rutledge
Lynchburg native and country star Vassar returns to Rocky Mount, celebrating 20 years since his first No. 1 hit, “Just Another Day in Paradise.” He has a new album, “Stripped Down.” Opener Rutledge is a protege of Vassar’s.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $62, $44.50 advance; $67, $49.50 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, philvassar.com, adamrutledgemusic.com
That 1 Guy
Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show from a magician/musician, or is it the other way around?
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $15 day of show. that1guy.com
Chris Jones and the Night Drivers
This band leader is a bluegrass renaissance guy: singer, songwriter, SIRIUS XM air personality and Bluegrass Today columnist and more. His band is heavily awarded and has four hits off its latest album, “The Choosing Road.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $17 advance, $20 day of show. chrisjonesgrass.com
Mad Iguanas
With Y.A.L.E.
Two Roanoke Valley-based jam bands join forces for a “Widespread Phish” project night at 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 general admission; $15, $12 floor seating; $20 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, themadiguanas.com, bit.ly/yalebandFB
War Chile
Hot rock and blues act featuring guitarist/singer Brian Gray goes trio style here.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. http://bit.ly/warchileFB
McFadden & Friends
Roscoe McFadden plays fine harmonica, but he also sings smooth old jazzy stuff like Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa.”
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Jeff Miller
With Josh Jones
Nashville, Tennessee-based, pop-leaning singer and songwriter hits Roanoke’s folk music nexus.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, jeffmilleronline.com
Father of Time
With Mane St, Rave Ami
The headliner, a young Blacksburg act, brings 1970s-style soul, classic rock, even country, with shards of purposeful dissonance on tracks at its bandcamp page. Good guitar work.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. fatheroftime.bandcamp.com, manestreet.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/raveamiii
Flying Doves
Bandleader Robert McNabb claims Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Gram Parsons, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt and Bob Dylan as influences.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/flyingdovesFB
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jake Dodds
One of the Sidewinders crowd’s favorites returns for the weekend.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $10 (includes second floor entertainment access). 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Ballhooter Festival
With Papadosio, Dopapod, North Mississippi All Stars, Perpetual Groove and more
Road trip alert: A collection of jam and rock bands keeps the party going on Snowshoe Mountain.
Details: Music at 7:45 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (no live music on Sunday). Admission fees vary. snowshoemtn.com, papadosio.com, dopapod.com, nmallstars.com
SATURDAY
Bazaar Presents: Voles CD Release Show
With Zach Wiley & the Pariahs
Seanmichael Poff, a mainstay of Roanoke’s indie music scene, drops “West End Songs,” from his latest project, Voles. These guys seem to prefer the studio to the stage, so go catch a rare live set if you can. Wiley shores up an outstanding double-bill.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, voles.bandcamp.com, soundcloud.com/zachwileymusic
The Rocky Mount Lions Club presents An Evening with Dailey & Vincent
Check out an annual party hosted by the Rocky Mount Lions Club, which for coming up on a century has been doing all manner of good deeds in and about Rocky Mount, especially with vision. To help out, the club needs to raise money, including this ongoing tradition. Dailey & Vincent is among bluegrass and country music’s best and most fun acts, with harmonies as good as you’ll find.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Franklin County High School Auditorium, Rocky Mount. $25 advance (at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market, Redwood Market), $30 door. 483-0904, 483-5360, daileyandvincent.com
Graham Nash
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music for our story on this two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $78 (plus fee). grahamnash.com
Riders in the Sky
In a stacked week for live music at the Harvester, fans of western music and goofy humor shouldn’t sleep on this show. This act is a cowboy-style icon.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester “Landing Pad.” $37. ridersinthesky.com
Lonesome River Band
One of bluegrass music’s stalwart acts also has one of bluegrass music’s great traditional-style banjo pickers in Sammy Shelor.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $28 advance, $32 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, lonesomeriverband.com
Blues Beatles
This band has taken the Beatles inimitable melodies and harmonies and spun them into a swinging, uptown blues context. And it works.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20 advance, $25 day of show general admission; $30, $28 floor seating; $32 mezzanine via torchly.io/xOyb69PpGO. facebook.com/bluesbeatles
Tim Beavers II
Miss People’s Blues of Richmond? The band recently split, but you can hear its guitarist/singer back in town, solo.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, timbeavers.bandcamp.com
James Lagueux Band
Hear blues, rock and fusion from a Roanoke band that is getting more work as the months go by.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist
Medicinal Americana
With GOTE
This double-bill features rocking roots music from two different but strong perspectives.
Details: 8 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, medicinalamericana.com, facebook.com/dubstyleprods
Becki and the Boom Booms
Becki Morrison and her band of outstanding musicians lay out a mess of blues.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Blue Mule
It’s always a good time when Blue Mule picks and sings its newgrass. This time out, it’s for a St. Patrick’s Day party.
Details: 2 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, bluemulemusic.com
Five Dollar Shake
Real professional musicians — in suits! — rock you. It’s a good business plan.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/FDShake
Whitney Lewis Band
Guitarist Lewis always has plenty of musical tricks up his sleeve.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. facebook.com/whitneylewisband
SUNDAY
Perpetual Groove
One of the best-loved jam/rock acts in the South makes its Rocky Mount debut. Perpetual Groove, from Athens, Georgia, is not one for simply stretching out a song and noodling over it. The band writes good songs and includes tight vocal harmonies to go along with the instrumental voyages and trippy light shows. The quartet’s travels bring it to the Harvester the night after a stop at West Virginia’s Ballhooter Festival, at Snowshoe Mountain.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $34, $22 advance; $39, $27 day of show (plus fee). pgroove.net
“Disarm Hate — The Documentary”
This film follows nine LGBTQ+ people who came together after the Pulse massacre to join Jason Hayes, as he fought to end gun violence. Among those interviewed in the doc is Roanoke’s own Deanna Marcin.
Details: 4 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. Free. 345-6377, grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/DOC2DIS
The Band of Oz
If you’re not partied out after St. Patrick’s shenanigans, you can get your afternoon shag on in Salem, with a renowned beach music band.
Details: 3 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $15. 728-0270, bandofoz.com
Kinnfolk
Let’s make it a St. Patrick’s Day weekend, with music from this trad-Celt duo.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, porch stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
TUESDAY
Funk You
Judging from a listen to tracks on this band’s website, it will do what its name claims.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. funkyoumusic.com
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Jon Langston
Expressive baritone Langston’s latest, “When It Comes to Loving You,” mines vintage country-soul vibes. See and hear via youtu.be/P0PHNI7i8Zs.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. jonlangston.com
Reed Turchi
Check out some super-gritty blues guitar, with slide licks aplenty, from a Nashville-via-Asheville performer.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free.
Bonkerz Comedy Club: Billy Ray Bauer
Don’t let the Southern-sounding name fool you. Bauer is a Detroiter, but his comedy is widely relatable. Example: Because he has four boys, he had to replace his carpets with “cedar shavings, like a hamster cage.”
Details: 8 p.m. McClains at First and Main, Blacksburg. $10. 750-4588, mcclainsblacksburg.com
