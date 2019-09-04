THURSDAY
Gretchen Peters
Peters has made her bones as a songwriter. Her “Independence Day” was a massive hit for Martina McBride. George Strait, Pam Tillis and Bryan Adams are others who had commercial success with her work. Nashville, Tennessee-based Peters has her own voice — a good one — and critically lauded recent albums in “Dancing with the Beast” and “Blackbirds, part of an extensive catalog.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $34.50, $24.50 advance; $39.50, $29.50 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, gretchenpeters.com
FRIDAY
Devon Gilfillian
Soul/blues man Gilfillian was among the highlights at FloydFest in 2018, with a voice that wrapped around his melodies, smart guitar work and a rock-solid band. The Nashville-via-Philadelphia songwriter has some good ones, including the slow-blues “Even Though It Hurts” and the Afrobeat-fueled “Get Out and Get It.” Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear them.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $24, $17 advance; $29, $22 day of show. devongilfillian.com
SATURDAY
Brewster Walk
With Mountain Heart, C2 & The Brothers Reed, Isaac Hadden Band
Bassett native Josh Shilling returns to Martinsville with his red-hot, Nashville-based band, Mountain Heart, to headline the beery festivities taking place in front of the Rives Theatre. Sounds like a time, from hit to quit, on this bill.
Detais: 1 p.m. 200 block Church Street, Martinsville. $30 general admission, $20 designated driver, $55 VIP in advance; $35 G.A., $25 D.D. gates. roosterwalk.com, mountainheart.com
SATURDAY
BoDeans
Check out an alt- and roots-rocking band that has been at it since 1983. If you’re not sure who BoDeans are, look up the “Party of Five” theme song, “Closer to Free,” the Wisconsin-based band’s signature number. BoDeans also had success with “Good Things” and “Fadeaway.” The act is sort of immortal, too, with a permanent spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Midwest artists exhibit.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $42, $32, $22. bodeans.com
THURSDAY
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels
Rattie, a dive-bar drummer turned guitarist and singer/songwriter, brings folk- and country-leaning rock music from central Pennsylvania.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, chrisrattie.com
No Quarter
A Led Zeppelin tribute band hits the Sanctuary.
Detais: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18, $20 day of show general admission; $25 floor seating, $35 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, noquarterlegacyband.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival
With Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Chupacabras, Option 22, Infinite Third, Benny Bettane, Africa Unplugged, Natural Born Leaders, Walter DeBarr, April B. & The Cool, Andrew Adkins, The Parachute Brigade, The Judy Chops and more
Road trip alert: The 16th version of this West Virginia festival features days of cool music.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Appalachian South Folklife, Pipestem, West Virginia. $50. $20 6-12, 5-younger free weekend (includes camping); $15 Thursday, $20 Friday, $25 Saturday, $15 Sunday adults, 12-younger $7 Thursday, $10 Friday, $15 Saturday, $7 Sunday (camping not included) and more options via culturefestwv.com/tickets. jonscales.com, chupacabrasmusic.com
FRIDAY
Walk Talk
Brooklyn, New York, act features Pimps of Joytime percussionist/singer Mayteana Morales. You will want to dance.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WalkTalkBand
Dr. Bacon
The Sycamore Deli is gone, but a new venue, The Milk Parlor, has opened at the site of that erstwhile sammich shop. A funk-rock band from Asheville, North Carolina, is on the bill.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, drbaconband.com
Fridays on the Quad: Annabelle’s Curse
An outstanding indie-folk quintet from Bristol lays it down for the Maroons.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Roanoke College Back Quad, Salem. Free. roanoke.edu, annabellescurse.com
The Floorboards
With The Concerns
Two Roanoke-area bands flat loaded with strong musicians take the stage at 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/7BddOhqKpI. thefloorboardsmusic.com, theconcerns1.bandcamp.com
Tim Cote
Check out Cote’s original song, “Drunk Dial,” via youtu.be/7qxdpUN9BL4.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, timcote.com
New River Blues Society Blues Jam
With host band McFadden & Friends, Isaac Hadden
Roscoe McFadden blows a mean blues harp. Go sit in. Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music for a video of young Hadden jamming at Rooster Walk with Roosevelt Collier trio.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends
Kate’s Birthday Celebration: DJ Al D, Sharayah
Dance while birthday girl Kate Dever’s husband works the turntables. Folk singer Sharayah has a wonderful voice.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. alandeverentertainment.com
Friday Night Jamboree: Janet Turner & Friends, The Black Twig Pickers and more
Some of the most popular jamboree acts in Floyd return to the country store stage.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Davey O.
With Betsy Biesenbach
Folk and roots music performer from Buffalo headlines with a world-weary tenor.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, daveyo.com
Grand Ole Uproar
Rollicking country-folksters from Greensboro, North Carolina, have been hitting our part of the world frequently.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thegrandoleuproar.com
The Thrillbillyz
Roanoke blues-rockers take on Galax.
Details: 7 p.m. Creek Bottom Brewing Co. Tasting Room & Pub, Galax. Free. 276-236-2337, cbbrews.com, thrillbillyz.com
The Lightweight Champs
Tacoma, Washington trio slings power-pop with a punk foundation.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, $21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, facebook.com/Thelightweightchamps
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Weekend
With PalmPalm (Friday), Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Walk Talk (Saturday)
J. Roddy Walston side project PalmPalm, New Orleans brass/funk juggernaut Big Sam’s Funky Nation and the aforementioned Walk Talk provide a mountain bike soundtrack.
Details: Music begins 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, West Virginia. $40, $10 6-12, free 5-younger. snowshoemtn.com, bigsamsfunkynation.com, instagram.com/palmpalmband
SATURDAY
Endless Summer Jam Street Party
With Zach Deputy, The Ambassador, Mad Iguanas
One-man funk, reggae and pop outfit Deputy returns to Martin’s for this outdoor wing-ding. Roanoke Valley acts The Amabassador and Mad Iguanas bring high quality.
Details: 7 p.m. Martin’s. $10. zachdeputy.com, theambassadormusic.com, facebook.com/MadIguanas
The Floyd Radio Show Season Premiere
With The Crooked Road Ramblers, Kelley & The Cowboys, Devon Sproule
It’s another season of the webcast-only radio show featuring songs, skits and other fun. If you can’t make it up to Floyd, listen live at mixlr.com/floyd-radio-show/.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show ($90 season pass for all 9 shows, plus reserved seating). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, crookedroadramblers.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com, devonsproule.com
Bluefield Blues Festival
With Nikki Hill, Packrat’s Smokehouse, Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen, Billy Crawford Band, The Tommy Cox Band
Road trip alert: Headlining act Hill, from New Orleans via Durham, North Carolina, is a powerhouse singer and performer with a killer band.
Details: 2 p.m. Commerce Street, Bluefield, West Virginia. $15 advance, $18 gates. facebook.com/BluefieldBluesFest, nikkihillrocks.com, packratssmokehousemusic.com
Good Cat Bad Cat
With Dread State, Dover and The Elevators
Hear noise-and-scream-laden hardcore from Good Cat Bad Cat. Dread State rolls hardcore, too, while Dover and the Elevators’ latest record is “Shoulda Been Hardcore,” but it’s garage-punk.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. goodcatbadcat.bandcamp.com, dreadstatepunx.bandcamp.com, doverandtheelevators.bandcamp.com
Chris Moreno
Moreno brings a melodic rock approach to his country originals.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders. $7. chrismorenomusic.com
Virginia Steak Festival: Low Low Chariot, Solacoustix
Food trucks, restaurants and caterers dole out slabs of meat (that’s extra, now), and you can dance off the calories.
Details: 5 p.m. Vinton Farmers Market, Vinton. $5. biglickentertainment.com, lowlowchariot.com
Little Rodger & The Cheap Thrills
Dig into some vintage blues from some excellent players.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/LRandaCTs
Buddhagraph Spaceship
This band of jam-rockers, founded in Floyd and transplanted to Asheville, returns home for a gig.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. buddhagraphspaceship.com
Half Moon
Soul, funk, blues, rock, jam — it’s all in this stalwart combo’s wheelhouse.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, halfmoonva.com
Betsy Kelderhouse
Acoustic alt-rock covers and originals from this singer and guitarist.
Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., 21 E. Main St., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, facebook.com/BetsyintheVerse
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
With Godsmack, The Offspring, A Day To Remember, Stone Temple Pilots, DMX, In This Moment, I Prevail, HELLYEAH, Tech N9ne, YelaWolf and more
Road trip alert: Big name metal hard rock and grunge acts — and rapper DMX — go to 11. Roanoke’s own Black Plague is on this lineup, as well, scheduled for 2:35 p.m. Saturday.
Details: 11 a.m. gates each day; music 11:05 a.m. Saturday, 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Devault Vineyards, Concord. $55 2-day pass, $245 2-day VIP, $600 2-day super VIP, $35 single day, $130 single-day VIP, $340 single-day super VIP, $40 2-day parking, $20 single-day parking. BlueRidgeRockFest.com, godsmack.com, offspring.com
SUNDAY
Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo
Hartswick, a fantastic trumpet player and singer (Trey Anastasio Band, Jam Cruise, Big Gigantic, Oteil & Friends), teams with her old friend (and phenomenal guitarist), Cassarino, of the Nth Power. Hartswick’s newish album, “Nexus,” is a soulful and jazzy gem that includes Cassarino and bassist Christian McBride. It would make sense that the duo will pull from it.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $17, $18 floor seating; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/Dmm3E7Vt5O. jenniferhartswick.com
Steele y Dan
Steele Whisnant and (or y) Dan Carell, half of Shorefire, are not a Steely Dan tribute act.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA
WEDNESDAY
Eric Wayne Band
Lee Brice, Band of Heathens, Eric Church and Tyler Childers are among the performers Wayne covers on his Youtube page.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand
