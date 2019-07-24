THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FloydFest 19 Voyage Home

With The String Cheese Incident, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Kasey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers and more

Details: 9 a.m. Thursday (music 1:30 p.m.), 8 a.m. Friday (music 10:30 a.m.), 8 a.m. Saturday (10:30 a.m. music), 8 a.m. Sunday (10:45 a.m. music). 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road, Floyd. floydfest.com for ticket prices and more info.

THURSDAY

Eternal Summers

With Honeycutt, David Isreal

In a Bazaar Presents show at The Spot, Roanoke indie export Eternal Summers headlines, with its Boston-based Nevado Music label mate Honeycutt and Austin, Texas singer/songwriter David Isreal filling out the bill with style.

Details: 7 p.m. (6:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 door, all ages. thespotonkirk.org, eternalsummers.bandcamp.com, honeycuttband.bandcamp.com, davidisrael.bandcamp.com

SATURDAY

Stations Reunion Show

With The Mallrats

Onetime Roanoke punk rock kingpin Stations returns with its original lineup — Jody Smith (drums), Neil Gilliam (vocals, guitar) and Tim SinClair (bass, vocals), who started the band in 1994 — plus later core rmembers CJ Stump (bass) and Dylan Hendrix (lead guitar, vocals). SinClair joins to sing a few at the end. Band members discuss their history on the Star City PunkCast, via bit.ly/32TJRC2.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/roanokevausa, facebook.com/themallratsofVA

SATURDAY

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

With Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express

Headliner Cleveland is an absolutely astounding fiddle player who persevered through multiple childhood issues including blindness and 80% deafness in his left ear, sawing his instrument all the while. A documentary, “Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story,” is making the rounds, but you don’t need a back story to enjoy some objectively mind-bending instrumental work from him.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax. $15, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, flamekeeperband.com, thecarolinaexpress.com

THURSDAY

Medicinal Americana

A quartet of strong players from the Roanoke Valley, led by guitarist/singer Brian Mehalso, plays Americana/rock originals and covers.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. medicinalamericana.com

Zach Wiley

Former Savannah Shoulders frontman with his own solo projects has returned to the valley from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

Barry Young

Guitarist and singer, a veteran of many Southwest Virginia bands, plays a variety of music, solo.

Details: 7 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. Free. 563-4956

FRIDAY

Strong Water

What started as a college band in Harrisonburg has turned into a mighty fine Americana/rock outfit, with singer/songwriter Greg Brennan its constant.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. strongwater.band

Terry Brown Ascension Project

Wonderfully soulful and funky singer Brown and some high-class cats hit the 5.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

Matt Boswell & the Hillbilly Blues Band

Southwest Virginia country act claims such influences as Keith Whitley, Merle Haggard and Elvis Presley.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/MattBoswellTheHillbillyBluesBand

Grandin Chillage: War Chile

Hear strong blues rock, originals and covers, with Ken & Jayne’s Burgers & Dogs and Devil’s Backbone Brewing Co. suds.

Details: 6 p.m. Grandin Chillage 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, bit.ly/2oc67DG (War Chile Facebook page)

Yellowfront

With Lahnah, Tater Fraterabo, Charlotte Jones

The headliner, a Brattleboro, Vermont, trio, offers indie-pop with an anti-folk lean, and some odd noises to boot.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanokes, yellowfront.bandcamp.com, father-spatter.bandcamp.com

Drowning Pool

With Braincell, Magg Dylan, Mourn The Illusion

Road trip alert: A nationally touring hard rock act lands at yet another new Lynchburg music venue.

Details: 7 p.m. The Glass House, Lynchburg. $18. theglasshouselyh.com, lynchburgconcerts.com, drowningpool.com, braincellbc.bandcamp.com

Friday Night Jamboree: The New Macedon Rangers, Original Orchard Grass Band, The Red Herrings

Old-time, folk and country duo The New Macedon Rangers has won picking contests for playing and songwriting in the U.S. and Australia.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew

Eric Gress

Pulaski’s Gress, who has become a Sidewinders regular, opened there last month for Ashley McBryde.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, ericgress.com

Dollar and Walker

With Katie Mitchell

Guitar and vocal harmony-singing headliners perform a folksy variety, including originals.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/dollarandwalker, thekatiemitchellband.com

Noah Spencer

Hear a variety of music, solo acoustic-style, from Southwest Virginia performer Spencer.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/NoahSpencersmusic

Chickenwings & Gravy

Gritty Chicago blues from cats who have been doing it for years in the NRV.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, bit.ly/2Hq9McA (act’s Facebook page)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival: Groundhog Gravy (Friday), Vanessa Collier, Bencoolen, The Thrillbillyz (Saturday)

Road trip alert: Collier sings soulfully and blows sax over some funky blues-rock. Bencoolen brings funk/blues from D.C.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, West Virginia. $35. snowshoemtn.com, vanessacollier.com, bencoolenmusic.com, thrillbillyz.com

SATURDAY

Taj Mahal

Road trip alert: Singing, stringing and piano-plinking Mahal and his backing two are an American music institution, still earning that distinction with strong shows.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg. $107, $72, $51, $41, $14. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, tajblues.com

Jstop Latin Soul

Trombone man Joel Stopka’s outfit is a week removed from headlining Salem’s Jazz in July.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul

Black Mountain Revival

Hear gritty, acoustic, rocking country from a Roanoke band.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, blackmountainrevival.com

Seph Custer and The Flatbreaks

Ever-busy Custer and this project will rock your folk.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, sephcustermusic.com

Barren Minds

A band of young cats covers rock from the ’60s through the ’80s, and does original blues/rock.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outdoor stage. $5. facebook.com/barrenminds

Twisted Strings

An acoustic trio with alt and grunge roots likes to play country, too.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. twistedvaband.com

Doug & Robin Settles

Members of Roanoke Valley rock act Leggz do their thing as a duo.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com

Americana Afternoon: Mink’s Miracle Medicine, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears

Performers from Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia and Colorado play their originals.

Details: Noon. The Floyd Country Store. Free. minksmiraclemedicine.com, lizzyandnatalie.com

Surrender Dorothy

It’s like an oldies station, with a live band playing the hits. Young Holden Trimmer is sitting in on drums.

Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, surrenderdorothy.online

SUNDAY

Brian McKnight 4

Road trip alert: McKnight, whose soul and R&B hits include “Back at One,” is a good performer. Read our review of his August 2018 Cox Charities show at Jefferson Center, via bit.ly/2M6w1X2.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts. $107, $72, $61, $51, $14. mcknight360.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Are you “In The Mood” for some vintage swing? This is your ticket.

Details: 6 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $30 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, glennmillerorchestra.com

JE Feazell and the Dive Bar Stars

Onetime Riverbank Ramblers frontman Feazell brings a new project to downtown’s Fork.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork In The Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic

The Oddfellows

Catch an experienced Roanoke-area quartet with a deep list of covers.

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Filmore

With Steven Metz

Nashville-based, Missouri-bred newcomer brings a very pop-oriented style. He’ll open in the fall for Sidewinders favorite Lauren Alaina.

Details: 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders. $21.99 (includes online purchase fee) via brownpapertickets.com/event/4272049 advance, $25 door. filmoremusic.com

Andrew Thelston Band

Get a sample of Thelston’s rock style from a live set recorded near his Asheville, North Carolina, home base, at youtu.be/vlebAddWHro.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. andrewthelston.com

