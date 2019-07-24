THURSDAY-SUNDAY
FloydFest 19 Voyage Home
With The String Cheese Incident, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Kasey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers and more
Flip back to Sunday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more.
Details: 9 a.m. Thursday (music 1:30 p.m.), 8 a.m. Friday (music 10:30 a.m.), 8 a.m. Saturday (10:30 a.m. music), 8 a.m. Sunday (10:45 a.m. music). 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road, Floyd. floydfest.com for ticket prices and more info.
THURSDAY
Eternal Summers
With Honeycutt, David Isreal
In a Bazaar Presents show at The Spot, Roanoke indie export Eternal Summers headlines, with its Boston-based Nevado Music label mate Honeycutt and Austin, Texas singer/songwriter David Isreal filling out the bill with style.
Details: 7 p.m. (6:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 door, all ages. thespotonkirk.org, eternalsummers.bandcamp.com, honeycuttband.bandcamp.com, davidisrael.bandcamp.com
SATURDAY
Stations Reunion Show
With The Mallrats
Onetime Roanoke punk rock kingpin Stations returns with its original lineup — Jody Smith (drums), Neil Gilliam (vocals, guitar) and Tim SinClair (bass, vocals), who started the band in 1994 — plus later core rmembers CJ Stump (bass) and Dylan Hendrix (lead guitar, vocals). SinClair joins to sing a few at the end. Band members discuss their history on the Star City PunkCast, via bit.ly/32TJRC2.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/roanokevausa, facebook.com/themallratsofVA
SATURDAY
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
With Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express
Headliner Cleveland is an absolutely astounding fiddle player who persevered through multiple childhood issues including blindness and 80% deafness in his left ear, sawing his instrument all the while. A documentary, “Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story,” is making the rounds, but you don’t need a back story to enjoy some objectively mind-bending instrumental work from him.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax. $15, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, flamekeeperband.com, thecarolinaexpress.com
THURSDAY
Medicinal Americana
A quartet of strong players from the Roanoke Valley, led by guitarist/singer Brian Mehalso, plays Americana/rock originals and covers.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. medicinalamericana.com
Zach Wiley
Former Savannah Shoulders frontman with his own solo projects has returned to the valley from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
Barry Young
Guitarist and singer, a veteran of many Southwest Virginia bands, plays a variety of music, solo.
Details: 7 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. Free. 563-4956
FRIDAY
Strong Water
What started as a college band in Harrisonburg has turned into a mighty fine Americana/rock outfit, with singer/songwriter Greg Brennan its constant.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. strongwater.band
Terry Brown Ascension Project
Wonderfully soulful and funky singer Brown and some high-class cats hit the 5.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
Matt Boswell & the Hillbilly Blues Band
Southwest Virginia country act claims such influences as Keith Whitley, Merle Haggard and Elvis Presley.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/MattBoswellTheHillbillyBluesBand
Grandin Chillage: War Chile
Hear strong blues rock, originals and covers, with Ken & Jayne’s Burgers & Dogs and Devil’s Backbone Brewing Co. suds.
Details: 6 p.m. Grandin Chillage 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, bit.ly/2oc67DG (War Chile Facebook page)
Yellowfront
With Lahnah, Tater Fraterabo, Charlotte Jones
The headliner, a Brattleboro, Vermont, trio, offers indie-pop with an anti-folk lean, and some odd noises to boot.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanokes, yellowfront.bandcamp.com, father-spatter.bandcamp.com
Drowning Pool
With Braincell, Magg Dylan, Mourn The Illusion
Road trip alert: A nationally touring hard rock act lands at yet another new Lynchburg music venue.
Details: 7 p.m. The Glass House, Lynchburg. $18. theglasshouselyh.com, lynchburgconcerts.com, drowningpool.com, braincellbc.bandcamp.com
Friday Night Jamboree: The New Macedon Rangers, Original Orchard Grass Band, The Red Herrings
Old-time, folk and country duo The New Macedon Rangers has won picking contests for playing and songwriting in the U.S. and Australia.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew
Eric Gress
Pulaski’s Gress, who has become a Sidewinders regular, opened there last month for Ashley McBryde.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, ericgress.com
Dollar and Walker
With Katie Mitchell
Guitar and vocal harmony-singing headliners perform a folksy variety, including originals.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/dollarandwalker, thekatiemitchellband.com
Noah Spencer
Hear a variety of music, solo acoustic-style, from Southwest Virginia performer Spencer.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/NoahSpencersmusic
Chickenwings & Gravy
Gritty Chicago blues from cats who have been doing it for years in the NRV.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, bit.ly/2Hq9McA (act’s Facebook page)
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival: Groundhog Gravy (Friday), Vanessa Collier, Bencoolen, The Thrillbillyz (Saturday)
Road trip alert: Collier sings soulfully and blows sax over some funky blues-rock. Bencoolen brings funk/blues from D.C.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, West Virginia. $35. snowshoemtn.com, vanessacollier.com, bencoolenmusic.com, thrillbillyz.com
SATURDAY
Taj Mahal
Road trip alert: Singing, stringing and piano-plinking Mahal and his backing two are an American music institution, still earning that distinction with strong shows.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg. $107, $72, $51, $41, $14. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, tajblues.com
434-846-8499, academycenter.org
Jstop Latin Soul
Trombone man Joel Stopka’s outfit is a week removed from headlining Salem’s Jazz in July.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul
Black Mountain Revival
Hear gritty, acoustic, rocking country from a Roanoke band.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, blackmountainrevival.com
Seph Custer and The Flatbreaks
Ever-busy Custer and this project will rock your folk.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, sephcustermusic.com
Barren Minds
A band of young cats covers rock from the ’60s through the ’80s, and does original blues/rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outdoor stage. $5. facebook.com/barrenminds
Twisted Strings
An acoustic trio with alt and grunge roots likes to play country, too.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. twistedvaband.com
Doug & Robin Settles
Members of Roanoke Valley rock act Leggz do their thing as a duo.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com
Americana Afternoon: Mink’s Miracle Medicine, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears
Performers from Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia and Colorado play their originals.
Details: Noon. The Floyd Country Store. Free. minksmiraclemedicine.com, lizzyandnatalie.com
Surrender Dorothy
It’s like an oldies station, with a live band playing the hits. Young Holden Trimmer is sitting in on drums.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, surrenderdorothy.online
SUNDAY
Brian McKnight 4
Road trip alert: McKnight, whose soul and R&B hits include “Back at One,” is a good performer. Read our review of his August 2018 Cox Charities show at Jefferson Center, via bit.ly/2M6w1X2.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Academy Center of the Arts. $107, $72, $61, $51, $14. mcknight360.com
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Are you “In The Mood” for some vintage swing? This is your ticket.
Details: 6 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $30 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, glennmillerorchestra.com
JE Feazell and the Dive Bar Stars
Onetime Riverbank Ramblers frontman Feazell brings a new project to downtown’s Fork.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork In The Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic
The Oddfellows
Catch an experienced Roanoke-area quartet with a deep list of covers.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/TheOddFellowsBand
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Filmore
With Steven Metz
Nashville-based, Missouri-bred newcomer brings a very pop-oriented style. He’ll open in the fall for Sidewinders favorite Lauren Alaina.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders. $21.99 (includes online purchase fee) via brownpapertickets.com/event/4272049 advance, $25 door. filmoremusic.com
Andrew Thelston Band
Get a sample of Thelston’s rock style from a live set recorded near his Asheville, North Carolina, home base, at youtu.be/vlebAddWHro.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. andrewthelston.com